12 Years After Release, Interstellar Is Officially Getting Its Own LEGO Set

Over 12 years after hitting theaters, Christopher Nolan’s beloved sci-fi film, Interstellar, is officially getting its own LEGO set. Despite not being Nolan’s newest movie, Interstellar is easily one of the director’s most popular in his filmography. So much so, in fact, that those who are fans of both the film and LEGO have banded together to get the toy manufacturer to create a playset based on one of its most iconic scenes.

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In a recent video posted to its website, LEGO revealed that a fan-made set based on Interstellar has now been approved to become an actual release from the company. The set, developed by Minibrick41587, was submitted as part of LEGO’s Ideas program, which allows fans to vote on which user-created models they’d like to see become fully realized products in the future. After a prolonged review period, LEGO revealed that it chose this Interstellar set along with two others as the latest selections in its Ideas line.

As for what this Interstellar set is based on, it happens to feature the moment in the film that sees Cooper, Dr. Brand, and others traveling to the water planet known only as “Miller’s planet”. The set comes in at 532 pieces in total, with the majority of those pieces being dedicated to the build of the Ranger spaceship. Minifigures for Cooper, Dr. Brand, and the robotic companion, TARS, are also planned to come with this release.

You can get a look at a the proposed image for what this Interstellar set would look like right here:

One of the reasons this LEGO Ideas set for Interstellar received so much support from fans is because it’s a bit smaller in scale. Many of LEGO’s past sets, particularly those tied to sci-fi franchises like Star Wars or Star Trek, can end up being a bit costly, especially for the larger models that include thousands of pieces. With this Interstellar design only boasting a little more than 500 pieces, this should help keep the toy’s final price a bit lower than normal by the time it finally arrives.

Speaking of its release, LEGO has yet to share when this Interstellar set will actually hit store shelves. Given past products in the Ideas line, we’re likely looking at a wait time that will last for a couple of years before it ever sees the light of day. Then again, because this set is planned to be a bit smaller in scope, perhaps this will result in it launching sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Interstellar getting a LEGO set over a decade after its release? And will you potentially pick this model up for yourself once its available? Let me know down in the comments section.