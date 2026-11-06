LEGO Leak Reveals New Star Trek Set Releasing in Early 2027

A reputable LEGO leaker has shared new details on an upcoming set tied to Star Trek that will be launching early next year. Over the past year, LEGO has kicked off its first collaboration with Star Trek by releasing a pair of sets associated with the iconic television franchise. The most prominent set happened to be a model of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation, with the latter being a set designed after the look of the Enterprise’s bridge in the original Star Trek series. And while both of these Star Trek builds have been quite popular with fans, they have been on the pricier side. Fortunately, LEGO seems to have heard this criticism and will address it with a new release on the horizon.

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Coming by way of Unibricks, details on a new version of the USS Enterprise that’s in the works at LEGO have now emerged. Rather than boasting thousands of pieces like the current Enterprise model, this new iteration will be a midi-scale version of the iconic spacecraft and will only boast 580 pieces. The set, which is said to be #11410, will reportedly be released in March 2027 and will come in at a price of $79.99 upon its arrival.

Outside of including the ship itself, this new USS Enterprise set is said to contain one minifigure. However, it’s not known which character from Star Trek will come bundled with the release. In all likelihood, it will depend on the version of the Enterprise in question that this model is based on. If it’s meant to resemble the original Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series, Captain Kirk or Mr. Spock would be the most likely candidates. If it’s simply another version of the Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation, though, Captain Jean-Luc Picard would be the most obvious choice.

All in all, it’s not shocking to see LEGO look to continue its Star Trek line with midi-scale models. This is something it has done quite a bit in recent years with its Star Wars series of toys, as it has released smaller, more affordable versions of ships like the Millennium Falcon, the Imperial Star Destroyer, and the AT-AT walker. For it to now be following a similar approach with Star Trek not only confirms that more models tied to the sci-fi series should be on the way, but they may not require fans to break the bank as they have with the current Star Trek sets.

How do you feel about this new LEGO Enterprise ship based on what we know so far? And will you look to pick it up for yourself once it’s released? Let me know down in the comments section.