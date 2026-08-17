Margot Robbie’s Upcoming Role Is Already Dividing Fans, & the Movie Doesn’t Even Have a Script Yet

Margot Robbie‘s name has been front and center in a host of major projects over the last several years, from 2023’s smash hit Barbie to this year’s Wuthering Heights, which, while it didn’t perform nearly as well as the former, still received considerable attention. Of course, before that, Robbie had her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street and then went on to play none other than DC’s Harley Quinn. It’s therefore no surprise that Robbie has some significant projects on the horizon, including a currently unnamed Ocean’s Eleven prequel and Pirates of the Caribbean 6. In terms of the latter, producer Jerry Bruckheimer just recently offered some new insight into the project.

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In addition to in an effort to get him to return as Jack Sparrow—which feels, frankly, pivotal for the continuation of the franchise, just based on what fans want—Bruckheimer indicated that a screenplay is actively being worked on, saying, “We’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.” Outside these comments from Bruckheimer, Margot Robbie is heavily rumored to be playing a leading role in the film. In fact, reportedly, Robbie would be taking center stage, with Jack Sparrow as more of a side character. While that’s not confirmed, and despite the fact that a completed script seemingly does not even exist yet, fans have strong feelings about this possibility.

Fan Reactions to Margot Robbie’s Rumored Role Are Mixed

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Since the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie sailed into theaters in 2003, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow has been an essential part of the franchise. In fact, Depp is the franchise in many ways, which makes the uncertainty surrounding whether he will return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 all the more concerning for audiences. For that reason, many fans are expressing happiness that there’s any possibility of Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow, even if it is as a side character while Robbie’s currently unnamed character takes center stage. One X post about this possibility reflects exactly that.

One such comment reads, “Well that’s better than the original rumor from a few years ago that had them replacing Depp as Jack Sparrow,” and another says, “Margot Robbie leading a new Pirates story while Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow returns as a side character? If they get the story right, this could actually be the comeback the franchise needs.” A considerably more excited comment says, “WE’RE GONNA GET MARGOT ROBBIE & JOHNNY DEPP IN THE SAME MOVIE” with a celebratory gif.

However, there are many unhappy comments as well, such as one that reads, “That’s like making a Batman movie and telling Batman to show up halfway through.” Another says, “Extremely bad choice especially given how much the base loves Depp and wants him to return.” There are also several comments that use significantly harsher language to express their displeasure over this idea.

For now, though, this remains unconfirmed. It’s possible that Depp will be back in a leading role, back in a side character capacity, or not back at all, and that’s if Pirates of the Caribbean 6 even gets fully off the ground, considering Bruckheimer’s comments didn’t make that seem 100% certain.