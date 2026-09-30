Kenner Tried And Failed To Push Indiana Jones Toys After Star Wars, But They’re Collectors Items Now

George Lucas opened up a galaxy of possibilities for sci-fi movies with the original trilogy of Star Wars. While audiences were enamored by the alien planets, starships, and space wizardry, Steven Spielberg decided to dabble with the other end of the fantasy scale, offering a more grounded story with mystical elements in the Indiana Jones series. With Raiders of the Lost Ark releasing between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, fans got to witness some of the best cinema between 1980 and 1983. With how popular Kenner’s Star Wars line of toys had become, the manufacturer jumped at the chance to capture both markets, but the Indiana Jones line didn’t quite work out to the same effect.

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However, just because the toys were unpopular then, it doesn’t mean they can’t be vintage collector’s items today. And that’s exactly why this box of six Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark play sets is currently going for $1,250 at Heritage Auctions. There are plenty of popular scenes from the movie, like when the Ark container is opened, to the desert truck chase, and even the hilarious scene where Indy shoots the swordsman. Unfortunately, this lot contains six of the same sets: The Map Room Adventure Set. It features Indiana Jones in his desert disguise, trying to decipher the model of Tanis with the Staff of Ra. Along with the six copies of the play set, you’ll also get the original factory box they were housed in.

Six Of The Same Indiana Jones Play Sets Are Going For Over $1,200 At An Auction

While Kenner’s Indiana Jones line wasn’t popular at launch, a quick scan on eBay reveals that people are selling the Map Room Adventure Set for anywhere between $300 and $800. So, getting six of these for just $1,250 seems like a great deal, especially if you plan on reselling them individually. The relatively low price is probably down to the fact that the set isn’t graded, and the box originally contained 12 sets instead of six. However, with a bit of effort, a smart collector can keep one for themselves, and turn the other five around for a huge profit. They’d first need to get them individually graded, and they’re probably in decent shape, based on the fact that they’re unsealed and still in the factory box.

I’ve often written about how some purchases are made based on nostalgia or for display purposes, but this lot is a perfect example of buying an item as an investment. Even if the eventual buyer keeps one for themselves and sells the rest for $500 a pop, they’ll end up making almost double that of their initial investment. As for why Kenner’s Indiana Jones line wasn’t as successful as the Star Wars one, it might just be a case of kids preferring to play with starships and laser swords over trucks and handguns. Regardless of that, this lot is one hell of an investment for any collector, and it shouldn’t be stored away somewhere in a museum.