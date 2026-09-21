Star Wars Fan Finds A Neat Way To Upgrade Their Vintage Kenner Play Set And It Cost Them Nothing

Collecting vintage toys can be an expensive and time consuming hobby. You need to patiently wait for the right item to go on sale or auction, ensure it’s in good condition, and only then decide whether it’s worth getting into a bidding war for. You need time, connections, and a lot of disposable income. And, if you manage to get your hands on the prize, the next step is to safely store it away so that it doesn’t go through any wear and tear or aging. However, if you’re one of those collectors you wants to display their vintage toys, the hobby becomes a lot easier and cheaper. You no longer have to worry whether the item is sealed or graded, and don’t have to sell a kidney to afford it.

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Kenner’s vintage Star Wars line is among the most coveted vintage toy ranges in the market, and while some of them go for hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can easily get your hands on a bunch of unsealed one for less than $100. Of course, the next step is to display them, and it always helps when you have a creative setup, like this fan. Over on Reddit, one Star Wars fan showed off a unique way of customizing their vintage Kenner play set. They changed the background of the Rebel Command Center set to bring it more in line with the movie’s version. The best thing is that it barely cost anything.

Star Wars Fan Has A Unique Display Idea For Vintage Kenner Play Set

Their post revealed that they got their hands on three Kenner play sets within a week, with all of them based on the battle of Hoth. They include the Rebel Command Center, the Hoth Ice Planet set with the AT-AT, and the Hoth Turret and Probot. While they’re all great in their own right, the owner decided to add a personal touch to one of the sets by adding a real scene from the movie, instead of the backdrop that came in the box. They printed out the custom backdrop to match the rebel base scene from The Empire Strikes Back, stuck it on some cardboard and propped it up behind the set. Now it looks much closer to the scene from the movie. Other than printing cost and the cost for cardboard, this custom setup would have cost them nothing more than some pocket change.

So, while some collectors are busy hoarding away their purchases, this one is proudly showing theirs off and even improving it. The battle of Hoth is easily one of the biggest battle sequences in the original trilogy. So many things are happening at the same time, and it really highlights the difference between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance’s firepower. The Hoth play sets are, in turn, among the most popular in Kenner’s toy line, making this collector’s idea a creative and unique way of displaying their collection. As of now, they’ve only customized one of the sets, but an entire collection with custom backdrops might be a great display idea.