Manga Fans Have Found Their Grail As The First Edition of Shonen Jump Drops At Auction

Most popular anime series’ like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball started as manga. Fans will know that these were released as weekly of bi-weekly chapters in Japan’s iconic Shonen Jump magazine. Aimed at adolescent boys and young men, this magazine helped make the manga and eventually anime industries as popular as they are today, and still acts as a launch pad for new manga series.

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The first issue of the magazine launched in 1968, so very few of us may own it or have even read it. However, this latest Heritage Auctions listing might just change that. Currently going at $20,625 with buyer’s premium, Shonen Jump No. 1 is a Grail for anyone that grew up reading manga or watching anime. It’s akin to owning western comics like Action Comics #1 or Detective Comics #27, as it’s the magazine that started it all.

The First Ever Issue Of Shonen Jump Is Currently On Auction

This issue featured the first appearances of classic manga like Kujira Daigo, Chichi no Tamashii, and Harenchi Gakuen. The cover art features an illustration for Kujira Daigo, along with a racing illustration by Hideo Nakamura. Unfortunately, it’s not really in mint condition. It’s rated at a lowly 3.5, with off-white to cream pages. It’s also technically incomplete as the survey insert is missing from it. However, besides a few bits of wear and tear, the issue is still iconic for its cultural impact on the entertainment industry.

The magazine would eventually become home to some of the most popular manga of all time, and move from a bi-weekly to a weekly publishing format. The sheer impact of this magazine cannot be stated enough. The world may not have got characters like Goku, Luffy, or Naruto if it wasn’t for Shonen Jump.

Even modern anime like Jujutsu Kaisen, Sakamoto Days, and Dandadan owe their popularity to Shonen Jump. After all these years, the publication still believes in giving new mangaka a chance, giving Japanese artists a global stage and audiences access to new types of manga. To think it all started with this first issue in 1968.

Speaking of first appearances, Heritage Auctions is currently hosting a comic book lot specifically dedicated to issues in which popular characters made their first appearances. It’s got everything from the first appearances of Superman and Spider-Man, to the debuts of super teams like The Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Comic book fans would be remiss if they missed out on this one. Although, make sure you’re ready for the prices. While this Shonen Jump No. 1 issue hasn’t racked up a price as high as some of these have, it’s certainly as iconic as them.

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