Heritage Auctions Hosting Comic Auction With Multiple First Appearance Issues of Superman, Spider-Man, & More

Vintage comic books, especially those featuring the first appearances of popular superheroes, are usually the centerpiece of any fan’s collection. In fact, these comics are so popular among collectors that their cover art is burned into our memories. Superman lifting the car, Spider-Man carrying a criminal mid-swing, and The Fantastic Four fighting Giganto are all iconic images for comic book fans, with collectors desperately looking for them at retail stores, online marketplaces, or auctions.

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It looks like Heritage Actions is currently hosting a lot specifically for those looking to get their hands on first appearance comics. Featuring some of the most iconic comic books of all time, this is one lot every fan should keep an eye on. Sure, you might not be able to afford the big ones, but there are still plenty of mid-tier comics on the lot that would still make great additions to any collection. Don’t worry, not all of them are superhero comics, though.

Heritage Auction Is Currently Taking Bids For A Bunch Of First Appearance Comics

The lot features two issues of Action Comics #1, which was the first appearance of Superman. The first one is graded 6.5, and is currently going for a whopping $160,000. If you think that’s too much, the second one is rated 4.5, and is going for $912,500. You can expect it to reach over $1,000,000. You may think the prices should be the other way around, but what makes the latter more valuable is that it has “Off-white to white pages,” which is very rare for vintage comics. Most of them feature cream or even yellow pages.

Moving on, we’ve got an issue of Amazing Fantasy #15, featuring Spider-Man’s first appearance. With a rating of 8, this one is going for $67,500, but expect the price to go up with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day coming up. The debut of Marvel’s first family is also on the lot, with The Fantastic Four #1 going for $52,500. This list goes on, featuring The Incredible Hulk #1, Captain America Comics #1, X-Men #1, and Tales of Suspense #39, which was the first appearance of Iron Man.

For those looking for non-superhero related comics, there’s an issue of Suspense Comics #3 going for $32,000, Crime SuspenStories #22 going for $23,000, and Seven Seas Comics #4 going for $7,000, among others. This lot is a treasure trove for comic book fans, and it looks like the bids are not going to stop anytime soon.

Which is your favourite comic book first appearance? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!