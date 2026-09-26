One of the Most Forgotten Twin Peaks Collectibles Just Soared in Price for an Obvious Reason

Trading cards have never been bigger than they are right now thanks to franchises like Pokemon turning the one-time pocket money hobby into a multi-million dollar industry. However, the Japanese animation is just one of many franchises that have dipped into the trading card market over the years. While it is not surprising for huge companies like Marvel Comics and Disney to have jumped on the bandwagon, many smaller collections have passed by mostly unnoticed – one such set is the Rittenhouse Twin Peaks collection. Thanks to a recent Heritage Auction, one particular card proved that trading cards come in many variants, and some can see their worth jump for different reasons. Graded cards are always a huge draw for collectors, but that is not the reason one 2018 Twin Peaks card sold for almost $3,500 more than a comparable card in the same auction.

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Twin Peaks is regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Disturbing, confusing and unique in equal measure, the David Lynch series is one of those shows that could only have been made by a creator with the visionary quality of Lynch. In an auction on September 17, a Twin Peaks trading card featuring the signature of both Lynch and series star Kyle MacLachlan sold for $3,875 including buyer’s premium. While this does not sound much in comparison to the millions some trading cards have recently sold for, it is much higher than a similar card with MacLachlan and costar Michael Ontkean’s signatures sold for. While on the surface these two cards have almost identical properties, it is the signature of Lynch that makes the former a grail for collectors and fans of the filmmaker since his passing in January 2025.

David Lynch Was a Unique Voice in Hollywood

David Lynch was one of Hollywood’s unique creative talents, never compromising on his vision for a movie or TV show regardless of how far outside the mainstream it sat. Twin Peaks started out with the simple premise of a crime drama that sought the answer to the question, who killed Laura Palmer? However, adding in interdimensional portals, supernatural entities, cherry pies, and some log-loving residents, Twin Peaks became a show that has never been matched for its ability to enthral an audience with scenes so bizarre and terrifying that you need to question how it was ever made. Alongside movies like Blue Velvet and Mullholland Drive, Lynch remains a singular enigma in Hollywood’s history, and one that rarely conformed to the celebrity ways of many others around him.

That is why this particular trading card is now such a treasure to fans. Lynch did not often walk along rows of fans to sign autographs, so this card is one of the few examples of a fully authenticates signature out there. Sitting alongside that of MacLachlan, one of Lynch’s most iconic on-screen collaborators, the signature alone is worth the money to those who have gathered together various pieces of Twin Peaks and Lynch memorabilia. Add in the PSA Gem Mint 10 grading – a one-of-a-kind perfect condition grading for this card – and what was already a hugely desirable card becomes the ultimate collector’s grail to the right buyer. It may not be worth millions, but being worth around 10 times more than any other card in the set speaks volumes about just how much that one signature has elevated the value by. Whenever it comes up again for sale in the future, you can guarantee it will sell for even more the next time around.