5 Most Expensive Pokemon Cards Ever Sold (Including Logan Paul’s Pikachu)

Anyone who collects Pokemon cards knows that they’ve been getting more expensive and more difficult to find in recent years. These days, even a standard Pokemon card restock might cause a Costco fist fight or, more likely, empty shelves mere hours later. With prices rising for even newly released collections like Ascended Heroes, it’s not surprising that the rarest cards are starting to get even more expensive, too. Recently, former YouTuber Logan Paul smashed the prior world record for the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold. His rare PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $16 million.

With Logan Paul’s card taking the win for the most expensive Pokemon card auction to date, many fans are no doubt curious about the other most expensive Pokemon cards out there. Even if most of us will never have the funds to get our hands on these rare and valuable cards, it’s still fun to know that they’re out there. So, here are the most expensive Pokemon cards ever sold, as of February 2026.

5) Blastoise Galaxy Star Holo (GCG 8.5)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Heritage Auctions

This rare card was part of an early English-language print test for Pokemon cards. It was commissioned by Wizards of the Coast as part of a pitch to Nintendo, and only 2 copies were ever made. No known PSA 10 versionof the card exists, but even a CGC 8.5 can fetch a high price given just how rare this piece of Pokemon card history is.

Back in 2021, this Blastoise holo went for $360,000 in a Heritage Auctions sale. This card is the only version currently accounted for, and as such is the highest quality option on offer. The buyer and seller were private, so it’s unclear when or if the card will go back up for sale. And if the other copy is ever found, it could be worth even more, depending on whether it’s been kept in mint condition.

4) English Holo Charizard (PSA 10, Shadowless)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and eBay

Next to Pikachu, Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. So, it makes sense that this fully evolved Kanto starter has a few entries in the most expensive Pokemon card sales ever recorded. Later printings of these cards gave the Pokemon a shadow, so the “shadowless” versions are considered the true 1st edition of English-language Pokemon cards. Very few were ever printed, and even fewer remainin the coveted mint condition that earns a 10 rating from PSA.

Back in 2022, a PSA 10-rated shadowless Charizard from 1999 sold for $420,000 in a PWCC Marketplace auction. A few years before that, it sold for a similar price of $369,000. That said, the most recent sale for a PSA 10 shadowless Charizard holo took place back in February 2025, at $45,322. So while this card may not go for quite as much these days, it remains among the most expensive Pokemon cards on the market.

3) Silver No. 2 Pikachu Trainer (PSA 10)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

Pokemon’s adorable mascot is the star of quite a few of the most expensive Pokemon TCG cards. The Pikachu Silver Trophy card is an ultra-rare card, printed only as a prize for Mega Battle Pokemon tournaments. In fact, there are supposedly only 14 of these cards in existence, though only a handful are currently accounted for. And this one is the only known PSA 10 card out there.

Back in 2023, the PSA 10 Silver No. 2 Pikachu Trainer card sold at auction for $444,000. It was a private auction via Goldin, so we don’t know where the card is now, or when it might come back on the market. It’s a cute card, with a Pikachu holding up a silver second-place trophy. But as adorable as the second-prize-winning Pikachu is, it’s the card’s rarity that makes it among the most expensive Pokemon cards ever sold.

2) Pokemon Topsun Charizard Blue Black (PSA 10)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

This card may well be the rarest Charizard out there. That is, in large part, because it was sold as a promotional item from Topsun before the official Pokemon TCG came into existence. The rarest versionis the “no number” error card, which was misprinted without Charizard’s Pokedex number. Because it pre-dates the official TCG, the card looks quite a bit different from most, making it a unique collector’s item even before rarity gets involved.

There were two versions of this card, but the blue-black color is the most valuable. In January 2021, a PSA 10 version of this card sold for $493,230 in a Goldin auction. PSA 10 iterations of the card look to be fairly rare, and most current listings are for PSA 9 cards. Due to the rarity and high demand for this card, even those less-than-perfect versions are going for upwards of $36,000.

1) Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator (PSA 10)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

This card has long been the most expensive one out there, as only around 40 copies were ever produced. Paul himself bought it for a record-smashing 5.2 million back in 2021. Since then, it has achieved additional notoriety thanks to its association with the famous personality, who wore it in a specially made gold necklace during boxing matches.

The incredibly rare Pikachu Illustrator, now with an added shine of fame, diamonds, and gold, sold in February 2026 for over $16 million. To date, this is by far the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold. Given its history and rarity, it will likely retain this spot for quite some time.

