Playmates Gave The Ninja Turtles A Monster Makeover (And Collectors Can’t Get Enough Of The Weird Results)

A toyline can live or die based on how easily kids can get its central characters. For as long as action figures have been on retail shelves, being able to have the primary heroes and villains of a property is often the difference between going all-in on its vehicles, playsets, and secondary characters or collecting something else. Playmates took this to heart with their initial late eighties, early nineties Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line, serving up a constant array of exciting new variants of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. At first, that meant logical, innovative ideas like the Storage Shell Turtles, whose shells opened up and served as functioning weapons-racks for all of the figures’ included accessories. By the line’s waning days, the concept had been stretched to its extreme, with bizarre themes like the Farmer Turtles and licenses like Star Trek Ninja Turtles. But no Ninja Turtles sub-line is as collectible or as weird as one set of 1993 action figures: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universal Studios Monsters.

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Universal’s classic monsters of the thirties, forties, and fifties are no strangers to the toy aisle. What makes their crossover into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bizarre is its integration of a licensed property Playmates otherwise had nothing to do with into the TMNT line – particularly given that the demographic for the already-forty to sixty years old Universal Monsters was fairly converse from Playmates’ child-geared Ninja Turtles. It’s no surprise, then, that the line wasn’t exactly a hit when it debuted in 1993. A second series was produced the following year, but saw limited release due to weak sales. However, the incredibly creative, detailed sculpts, as well as the passionate Universal Monsters collecting community, have turned these figures from a retail flop into a holy grail collector’s item, and some of the most highly sought-after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures in the original Playmates line. Later this month, Heritage is set to auction one of the rare second series figures, Raphael as This Island Earth’s Metaluna Mutant, and the price has already climbed to six-hundred dollars with more than two weeks to bid.

What Makes The Ninja Turtles Universal Studios Monsters Such a Collector Favorite

Image Courtesy of Universal Studios.

Every few years, Universal decides to give their Golden Age horror icons a licensing push. In the eighties, this took the form of Remco’s Universal Monsters line. In this century, it’s been largely in the form of collector-focused lines like Diamond Select or NECA’s Universal Monsters. The Playmates figures represent some of the last kid-oriented Universal Monsters toys. Although an odd choice at a first glance, a closer look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universal Studios Monsters makes it plain why Playmates thought the line would resonate with kids. The figures are cool-looking, and the monster archetypes are recognizable even if you hadn’t seen the films – just by pop cultural osmosis, virtually every kid knew what Frankenstein looked like, or Dracula.

The first wave consisted of Michelangelo as Frankenstein’s Monster, Donatello as Dracula, Raphael as the Mummy, and Leonardo as the Wolf Man. The designs don’t bear strong resemblance to the Universal Monsters versions of these characters, and could arguably have been released without official branding or licensing. The second series, released in 1994, was much more explicitly based on the Universal films. Three of the four figures were based on designs created and copyrighted by Universal, the fourth was another public domain concept and name (the Invisible Man). These figures were also – partially by the nature of the Universal Monsters they were based on – much more elaborate and detailed, making for incredibly striking action figures.

Besides the aforementioned Raphael as the Metaluna Mutant (a deep cut), the wave also featured Michelangelo as the Invisible Man, April O’Neil as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Leonardo as the Creature from the Black Lagoon. It’s difficult to pick the highlight, as all four have something to recommend them by. Michelangelo as the Invisible Man includes a translucent head, hand, and foot, plus removable bandages from the head to reveal its invisibility (recalling the highlight scene of the 1933 Universal film). The April O’Neil Bride is an excellent marriage of the 1935 character design and April’s classic outfit, melding the Bride’s tattered white dress and bandages with April’s white Channel 6 jump-suit. The blending of colors on the figure’s plastic is fairly seamless, and gives the figure a very striking appearance. The Leo Gill-Man and Raph Mutant, save for their shells and some of their facial features, could almost be sold as figures of the Gill-Man and Metaluna Mutant. The sculpts go out of their way to recapture the texture and detail of the iconic fifties designs, with clawed hands for the Metaluna Mutant and textured skin for the Gill-Man. It’s easy to see how these grew to the status of collector favorites, sometimes selling for hundreds loose, and into the low four-digits mint on card.

How TMNT x Universal Monsters Made a Surprise Comeback

Image Courtesy of Universal Studios.

Wait a few decades, and virtually any toyline can be re-issued with modern sculpting and articulation as an adult collector line. Such was the case with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which in the past fifteen years, have become a ubiquitous cash-cow license for adult collectible manufacturers like Super 7 and NECA. In 2021, NECA was years deep into its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and was finding increasingly creative ways to keep new versions of the four turtles on shelves – a position not unlike Playmates found themselves in in the early nineties. That year, NECA had acquired the Universal Monsters license. Someone remembered the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universal Studios Monsters, and the following year, NECA’s TMNT x Universal Monsters was born.

The NECA tribute line lasted for four years, and mixed re-imaginings of the classic Playmates figures and new designs like Splinter as Van Helsing and Shredder as Dracula. Before the line came to an end in 2025, a prototype of Krang as the Metaluna Mutant was shown off at San Diego Comic-Con, though it ultimately went unreleased. The crossover figures are a cult classic within the TMNT and the Universal Monsters fandoms: for fans of one property or the other, the inclusion of the second brand is an intrusion, for fans of both, it’s an unexpected and welcome of two of their favorite things. Those same passionate collectors that kept the NECA line going for four years are the ones keeping prices on the Playmates classics some of the highest of any figures in the line. At the time of writing, with more than two weeks left to bid, the Raphael-Mutant is one of the hottest items in the auction, beating out one-of-a-kind TMNT collectibles like Kevin Eastman’s personal figure of Michelangelo. If the Halloween mood strikes the right collector, this auction could even be a record-breaker.

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