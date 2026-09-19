5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ripoff Shows That Were Actually Pretty Good

Between 1990 and 1997 American syndication filled up with teams of wisecracking mutant animals who knew martial arts, and the reason is not a mystery. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had turned a black-and-white indie comic into the biggest toy property on the planet, and then the bottom fell out: Playmates, the company that made the figures, watched its Turtles toy sales top $500 million in 1990 and then slide to $200 million by 1992, after roughly $1.1 billion across the franchise’s first four years. That collapse is the actual engine of everything below. Toy companies and syndicators had built an entire pipeline around one franchise, watched it cool, and went looking for something shaped exactly like it to put through the same machine. What followed was a decade of anthropomorphic knockoffs, most of them cynical, several of them terrible, and a few made by people who understood the assignment far better than the reputation suggests. The interesting thing is how small the pool of talent was, and how often the same names turn up on both sides of the copy.

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The five below all have a documented claim to being Turtles chasers rather than a vibes-level one, which rules out a lot of the usual suspects, including a couple that get called knockoffs constantly on no evidence at all. Some of them share an animation studio with the Turtles cartoon. One shares a toy company. One was created by a man who spent three years inking the Turtles comic and designing the action figures that paid for the whole boom. They are arranged with the most directly connected last, because the further down this goes the less it looks like imitation and the more it looks like the same small group of people cashing the same idea twice. None of these shows has a usable critic score, because 1990s syndicated animation was largely not reviewed, so the case for each rests on what was actually made and on what the property has done since.

5) Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars!

Start with the one that is not a ripoff at all, because the timeline matters. Larry Hama and Michael Golden developed Bucky between 1977 and 1978, and the character first saw print in Echo of Futurepast #1 in May 1984. That is the same month as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1. A green anthropomorphic animal leading a squad against an invading army was not copied from the Turtles, because the two ideas reached the newsstand simultaneously and neither creative team had seen the other. The strip ran as six eight-page installments across the anthology’s first six issues, behind a Neal Adams cover, which is roughly the opposite of a toy-driven cash-in. What it did not have in 1984 was a toy company, a syndication slot or a merchandising department, and that is most of the reason the Turtles became a phenomenon and Bucky stayed a footnote for another seven years.

What is a Turtles chaser is the 1991 version. Hasbro built a toy line and a 13-episode syndicated cartoon around a seven-year-old comic property at precisely the moment every toy company wanted an anthropomorphic squad, and the show is much better than that origin implies. The design work is Golden’s, which puts it tiers above the era’s usual model sheets, and the writing treats its space-opera premise straight rather than winking at it. Christy Marx developed the series, and it ran through Sunbow and Marvel Productions with distribution handled by Claster Television, a company Hasbro happened to own. A toy maker financing the show, supplying the property and selling it to stations is about as closed a loop as the era managed, and it also explains the ending. When the toy line stalled, the cartoon stopped. The whole run is 13 episodes, and none of it streams in the United States.

4) Street Sharks

This is the entry with the worst reputation, and it has been earned in public. This site called it a shameless rip-off whose appeal came from borderline plagiarism, and as a description of the concept that is hard to argue with. Four brothers are mutated into humanoid sharks, fight a mad scientist, eat constantly and shout a catchphrase. The DNA is not disguised. What the charge misses is that the execution had real money behind it. It also misses the run. Forty episodes went out between September 1994 and May 1997, first in syndication and then on ABC, which is a longer life than most of the cartoons compared to the Turtles ever managed. Whatever the concept borrowed, this was not a quick knockoff shipped to fill a slot and then abandoned, and the people making it were plainly working at it. The distance between the concept and the craft is the whole argument for this entry.

Street Sharks was toy-first, which is usually a mark against a show and here explains its strengths. The line came from a pitch for a humanoid man-fish figure that a Mattel executive reportedly cut off mid-sentence to buy, and the toys went on to gross $40 million in 1995. That bought 40 episodes across three years and a jump from syndication to ABC, and the animation holds up against anything in its bracket. The property has also aged into something people want back: Mattel and IDW brought the property back after more than 20 years, with new figures in 2024 and a comic in 2025. Mattel took the property seriously enough in 1994 that it hired an unknown Vin Diesel to sell the line to buyers at Toy Fair, twenty presentations a day for two weeks at $250 a day, in a sleeveless leather vest with a fin down the back.

3) Toxic Crusaders

The Turtles connection here is not an inference, it is a credit. Toxic Crusaders was animated by Murakami-Wolf-Swenson under executive producer Fred Wolf, which is the same studio and the same producer as the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. The action figures were made by Playmates, the Turtles’ toy company. Troma’s own account of the period is that the Turtles had exploded and the networks were hungry for the next thing, so the people who had made the first one were hired to make another. The overlap runs further down the credits than the studio, too. Jack Mendelsohn was executive story editor on the Turtles cartoon and story editor here. Chuck Lorre, who wrote the 1987 Turtles theme song, is a credited composer on this one and wrote its first episode. Two shows, largely the same room, four years apart, which is less a coincidence than a business model.

What makes it worth watching is the source material fighting the format. Troma’s The Toxic Avenger is a genuinely nasty low-budget horror comedy, and turning it into a Saturday morning cartoon about a mutant janitor with a mop should have produced nothing. Instead the 13 episodes keep a surprising amount of the original’s tone, sneaking in jokes aimed well over the heads of the audience the toys were sold to. It has aged into a cult item rather than an embarrassment, which is why AHOY Comics ran a five-issue series from AHOY Comics in 2025 and a beat-’em-up followed that December. It streams free with ads on Tubi and Plex, which makes it the easiest of these five to check for yourself, and that matters for a show whose reputation rests almost entirely on people describing it rather than watching it. It is also the only one here whose comeback arrived alongside a new feature film.

2) Biker Mice from Mars

Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

The creator said the quiet part out loud, which is rare. Rick Ungar was president of Marvel Productions, and the published history of the period has him creating Biker Mice from Mars as a direct response to the hunt for a Turtles successor after the merchandising collapse. He then ran the Turtles playbook deliberately, launching a comic in the summer of 1993 to build anticipation for the show that fall. Asked about the obvious comparison, he drew a distinction rather than denying it, arguing the Turtles were aimed squarely at children while his show was written to work for adults in the room as well. Galoob backed the series financially as part of the licensing deal, so the toys were funding the cartoon rather than trailing it, and Rob Paulsen, who had voiced Raphael on the 1987 Turtles cartoon, turned up here as Throttle. The talent pool really was that small.

That claim is more defensible than it sounds. Across 65 episodes the show is funnier and meaner than its premise, with a Chicago setting that gives it a real sense of place and a villain whose motivation is commercial rather than cosmic. It reached number one among syndicated series at points in its run. The property has since been acquired by Nacelle, and Ryan Reynolds signed on to co-produce a new animated series in 2023, with Oni Press launching an ongoing comic in 2025. Sixty-five episodes ran between September 1993 and February 1996, with Ian Ziering of Beverly Hills, 90210 voicing Vinnie. Nacelle has since shown first-look animation from the new title sequence, and the reboot has been reported as heading to Netflix, though no platform has been confirmed outright. The original, meanwhile, sits on no American streaming service at all, which is a strange fate for a show that reached number one in syndication.

1) Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa

The best of them was made by a Turtle. Ryan Brown was hired at Mirage Studios by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1985 and inked the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic until 1988. He drew the pin-up in the fourth printing of issue one that created the ninja version of April O’Neil. He inked more than 80 covers for Archie’s TMNT Adventures, co-created the Mighty Mutanimals, and designed a long stretch of the Playmates action figure line that made the franchise its fortune. Then he went and made his own show about anthropomorphic animals fighting crime. The figures he designed for Playmates include Leatherhead, Mondo Gecko, Ray Fillet and Wingnut, which means the man responsible for some of the strangest characters in the Turtles toy line went off to build a Western populated entirely by cattle. Nobody was better placed to know exactly what the formula was, or what it was worth.

That pedigree is all over the 26 episodes. Moo Mesa is a Western about cattle marshals, and it takes its own world seriously in a way almost nothing else in this bracket does, with a genuine visual identity rather than a house style. It ran two seasons on ABC from September 1992 and then vanished so completely that it has never streamed in the United States. That is changing: Nacelle announced an eight-episode reboot and a prequel comic in 2025. Pat Fraley, who voiced Krang and a long list of others on the 1987 cartoon, plays Marshal Moo Montana here, and Konami shipped a four-player arcade game barely ten weeks after the premiere, with Brown helping to develop it. That is an unusually hands-on move for a creator whose series was already on the air. The man who helped build the Turtles built one more thing, and it deserved better than a year and a half.

One show people will expect here is missing on purpose. SWAT Kats is probably the best-made action cartoon of this entire era and it broke the record for the biggest single-issue comic in Kickstarter history when it came back. But there is no evidence anyone involved was chasing the Turtles. It was an in-house Hanna-Barbera action show that happened to star animals, and calling it a ripoff would be lazy. The five above earned the label honestly, and four of them are better than the label suggests. What ties them together is not the borrowing, which was obvious and largely shameless, but the people doing it. The same studio, the same story editor, the same theme song writer, the same toy company and in one case the same artist kept turning up show after show, because the industry that built the Turtles was small enough that chasing them meant hiring whoever had already done it once.