Return of the Jedi Inspired One of Star Wars’ Rarest Toys, & You’ve Probably Never Heard

There’s no lack of iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe. From X-Wings and TIE Fighters in the air, to AT-STs and AT-ATs on the ground. However, while the rebels match the Empire in the sky, there’s evidently a major imbalance when it comes land vehicles. This is most apparent during the Battle of Hoth, where they had to face the titanic AT-ATs with tauntauns and Snowspeeders. However, the rebels eventually learned that if they couldn’t manufacture these vehicles, they could just steal them. That’s exactly what they did in Return of the Jedi, as they commandeered The Empire’s Speeder bikes in the jungles of Endor, giving us a high stakes chase sequence.

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Now you can steal one too, as Heritage Auctions has listed a ridable Speeder for just $1. Unfortunately, it’s not a real Speeder, but a trike made to look like one. You may be wondering why I’m writing about a children’s trike, and it’s because it’s one of Kenner’s rarest and most unheard of toys. It was initially created by Huffy in collaboration with Kenner as part of a promotional offer. The 1984 Speeder Bike Sweepstakes gave fans a chance to win a ‘Speeder’ for their kids, while giving retailers an attractive showpiece to draw in crowds in hopes of them making some Kenner toy purchases. While it’s unsealed and ungraded, the the Speeder shows only a few signs of wear and tear, considering what it’s used for.

80’s Kids Could Actually Ride This Star Wars Speeder Bike

Via Heritage Auctions

While it’s more of a toddler’s toy, as opposed to the Kenner action figures and play sets we write about, the quality and make is actually pretty good. I know I mentioned that it’s a Speeder shell on a trike frame, but Huffy has done more than just smash the two together. The frame has been carefully altered to fit the wide seat of the Speeder shell, and the handlebars have been custom crafted to come from under the shell, like the actual vehicle. Then there’s the additional framework that has been put in the front to emulate the Speeder’s long nose. You can tell that a lot of thought went into this Speeder, especially since it was just a promotional item.

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Of course, since it’s a promotional item, it’s not very easily found in the wild. Kenner didn’t exactly put this on shelves for anyone to buy, with only those winning the sweepstake getting it initially. Based on a unique partnership and distributed as a promotional item, this Speeder is very hard to come by, even in the most exhaustive Star Wars collections. Evidently, it won’t really fit on a shelf or in a case, making it a collectible only for the most dedicated fans. It’s not as accurate as its on-screen avatar, but it will definitely make a unique addition to any collection. If that’s not enough, you can always buy it as a means to get your toddled into Star Wars.

Which is your favorite Star Wars land vehicle? Let us know in the comments below!