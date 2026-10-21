Kenner’s Remote-Controlled R2-D2 Was an Ambitious Vintage Star Wars Toy (But the TIE Fighter Clock Steals the Show)

R2-D2 is the unsung hero of the Star Wars universe. How many times has the astromech saved Anakin Skywalker from his own ridiculous plans in The Clone Wars? How many times has he got Luke out of deep trouble? And how can we forget that the droid delivered Leia’s message to Obi-Wan, kicking off the events of A New Hope. It’s safe to say that the Dark Side would have a firm grip on the galaxy if it wasn’t for R2. We could all use a friend like him when the going gets tough, saving us from sticky situations that would otherwise get the better of us. It seems toy manufacturer Kenner had the same idea in the late ’70s.

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Perhaps that’s why it released a remote controlled R2-D2 toy, which is currently up for auction at Heritage. It’s hard to imagine that this toy came out when it did, as it has the ability to move forward, backwards, and sideways with a wireless remote. That’s not all, though. The R2-D2 toy can also swivel its head to look in a particular direction and even make some of the droid’s signature beeps on command. Unfortunately, the toy is nowhere near the real astromech’s size, so it might have trouble unlocking doors for you. And, as far as I know, it doesn’t feature R2’s rocket boosters either. While this would make for an amazing collectible, it isn’t the only item in the lot. The next one features R2 and his buddy C-3PO in a supporting role to another vintage piece that’s truly out of time.

R2-D2 Fans Will Love This Combo Set Of A Remote Controlled Droid And A Clock

via heritage auctions.

Along with the remote controlled R2-D2 toy, the lot also features a rather cool clock by Bradley Time. It’s called a 3D Electronic Quartz Clock, but that’s just fancy talk for models of the two droids standing in front of the clock base. However, the manufacturer ensured that the dial and hands would seamlessly fit into the diorama by putting it on top of a TIE Interceptor. You might have to squint a bit to look at the clock from a distance, but at least it will perfectly blend in with the rest of your Star Wars memorabilia and toys. While the Empire has a lot of TIE variants, they could have called this one the TIME Interceptor (sorry). Rebel pilots would be quaking in their boots if they saw a ticking clock on their tail.

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Now why would these two products be grouped into one lot? Probably the same reason someone at Heritage Auctions previously grouped together a Kenner AT-AT and Tauntaun, because they thought it would be funny. What isn’t a laughing matter, though, is how far ahead of its time the remote controlled R2-D2 toy was. And if you want to measure that time, the Bradley Time clock would help you do just that. Of course, there’s no guarantee that either of them still works, but they’d still make fine additions to your Star Wars collection.

There has been plenty of strange Star Wars merch put out over the years, what’s the weirdest one you’ve come across?