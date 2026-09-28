Revisit Your Childhood At Almost No Cost With This Double Set Of 32 G.I. Joe And Cobra Action Figures

After Kenner’s iconic Star Wars line of toys went out of production somewhere around the early ’80s, Hasbro jumped at the chance to fill the void with its G.I. Joe line of toys. Unique figures split across two factions, with each figure coming with unique accessories; it was a tried and tested formula that couldn’t fail. While it wasn’t easy to get Kenner’s Star Wars figures in India, my G.I. Joe collection took up almost every possible surface in my room, and that was after the toy chest was already full. My friends and I had so many of them at one point that we’d forget we even had some of the older ones until we dug them out. Unfortunately, those days are gone, along with my entire collection.

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However, it seems two new lots on Heritage Auctions might just help me or another G.I. Joe fan recreate their childhood collection. First up is a lot of 16 G.I. Joe figures from Hasbro’s 25th Anniversary line, with a current bid price of just $5. If that’s not enough, 16 figures from the Cobra faction of the same line are also up for bids, sitting at just $1. So, you can rebuild your collection with these 32 figures for a grand total of $6. Sound too good to be true? That’s because it is. If you factor in buyer’s premium, the total comes to $104, which is way more money, but still well worth the value of the entire collection.

32 Sealed G.I. Joe Figures Are Going For A Ridiculously Low Price

While the 25th Anniversary line isn’t the most popular or valuable line of G.I. Joe action figures, both sets include some big names. On the Joe side, we have the likes of Snake Eyes, Flint, General Hawk, and Barbecue. Somehow Storm Shadow has also managed to infiltrate their ranks. As for the Cobra crew, there’s the infantry, officer, elite trooper, and B.A.T.S., along with named characters like Cobra Commander and Firefly. Admittedly, the latter isn’t as stacked as the Joe action figure lot, but getting so many figures at that price is still well worth it. However, if you’re someone who prefers characters like Destro and Baroness over the faceless Cobra hordes, you might consider giving this one a miss.

Apart from the fact that that G.I. Joe 25th Anniversary line wasn’t the most popular or valuable one that Hasbro released, none of the action figures have been graded. Unfortunately, that’s a something that many collectors tend to stay away from. But that’s not who these items are targeted to anyway. It’s more about rekindling memories from when you were a kid, rather than treating them like investment items. So, if you’re just someone who wants to relive their childhood by creating a new G.I. Joe action figure collection, these two sets are the best and cheapest way to do so. Sure, there are a few big names missing on both sides, but a base of 32 figures is a good place to start any collection.