You Might Not Even Remember This Star Wars Starship, But It’s One Of Kenner’s Most Unique Vintage Toys

When it comes to iconic characters, vehicles, and starships, few franchises can stand up to the behemoth that is Star Wars. Ardent fans will instantly recognize even the most Glup Shitto-est of characters and the most obscure pieces of equipment. From the legendary X-Wing to the terrifying AT-AT, almost every vehicle is known and even revered. However, every now and then, even the most hardcore fans could be thrown a curveball, and won’t be able to name a character or vehicle from the iconic franchise. That was no problem for Kenner, though, whose vintage Star Wars line of toys included almost every vehicle in the original series. Even those that barely featured in the movies for a few seconds.

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Case in point, this Twin-Pod Cloud Car that will soon be going up for auction at Heritage. If, like me, you need a reminder of when this vehicle showed up, it escorted the Millennium Falcon to the Cloud City as the gang arrived to meet up with Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Of course, that didn’t go down well, as Darth Vader ambushed them with a lavish meal and an ungrateful Han Solo just decided to start blasting. Regardless of all that, we got to witness one of the most unique starships in the galaxy, with its unconventional twin cockpits, and Kenner managed to capture its likeness brilliantly in toy form. As an added bonus, the lot also includes a sealed version of the Cloud Car Pilot action figure. There are quite a few aspects about this lot that make it interesting to prospective buyers.

Kenner Star Wars Twin-Pod Cloud Car And Pilot Are Going Up For Auction

Starting with the Cloud Car, it’s one of the manufacturer’s most unique Star Wars toys, with its dual cockpits and strange shape. Besides that, since it was one of the later toys put out by Kenner, it has some cool features like opening canopies and manually operated landing gear. Sealed versions for this vehicle have previously sold for between $300 and $900, and since this one has a grade of AFA Q75, it’s likely to be valued on the higher side. While all of this makes the Cloud Car itself a pretty great find for any collector, the pilot action figure only makes the lot sweeter.

With a grade of AFA Y75, this sealed figure has been previously sold for an upper limit of $375, but it’s packaging may just boost its value by a lot more. Firstly, it features its original Mervyn’s price tag, pushing the rarity scale up a bit. If that wasn’t enough, it also features a sticker for a limited time Kenner promotion that sent customers a free coin upon presenting the proof of purchase. This promotion didn’t run very long, and very few sealed figures still have the sticker on them, making it even more coveted. This is one of the most unique Kenner Star Wars lots I’ve seen in a while. Not only does it feature some rare items, but the packaging itself is unique as well. Whoever manages to get their hands on this will surely feel like they’re in the clouds.