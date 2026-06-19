Slam Dunkin’ Don Is the Forgotten TMNT Figure That Costs More Than Even the Best Series 1 Turtle Toys

Some of the biggest price gaps in vintage toy collecting come down to the smallest details. There is no better example than Slam Dunkin’ Don, a basketball-playing Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “Sewer Sports All-Stars” line. In his common form he is a cheap and cheerful relic of 90s Turtle-mania, with carded examples selling for anything between $20 to $50. Yet three recent sales of one specific version all ended around $3,000 each. The only meaningful difference between the bargain figure and the small fortune is the colour of a plastic basketball jersey.

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The figure first arrived in 1991 as part of the “Sewer Sports All-Stars” sub-line, a set of athletic Turtles that included basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, football and wrestling variants. Slam Dunkin’ Don always drew a little more attention than his teammates, largely thanks to the number 23 emblazoned on his jersey, instantly recognisable as Michael Jordan’s number at the height of his fame. Packaged with a turtle-shaped basketball, a garbage-can hoop and a trading card, he came armed with “amazing spring powered hoop shootin’ action.” In every version from 1991 onward, his jersey was red. But there was one notable exception.

This TMNT Figure Changed His Shirt and Became Legendary

In 1994, the Slam Dunkin’ Don that Playmates issued came wearing a white jersey instead of the usual red. Every release before it and every release after was red, leaving the 1994 white-jersey edition as a one-year anomaly. Whether it was a deliberate change or a factory mistake, the white-jerseyed figure instantly became a collector’s item of the future, and that status is now being seen in recent sales of the figure on eBay.

The white jersey version arrived just as the original Ninja Turtles boom was starting to fade, with Playmates attempting to keep the line going through variants and increasingly gimmicky figures. That decline usually meant fewer of these later figures were produced, as shrinking sales led to smaller production runs. This resulted in these late additions to a declining line some of the most valuable over 30 years later. While everyone owned at least one Donatello, even one with a red jersey, the release of the white jersey variant ensured that someone would be willing to pay much more than its pocket-money value at the time.

The recent auctions, with three white-jersey figures selling around the same $3,000 price point, make Slam Dunkin’ Don a textbook example of how it is item rarity, rather than the specific character, that drives vintage toy prices. The toy itself is mechanically identical whichever jersey it wears, yet only one version sells for a four-figure sum. For those wanting to add every variant to their TMNT collections, this kind of price is not uncommon. How much this Slam Dunkin’ Don could sell for in years to come when it becomes a real vintage item is anyone’s guess, but it certainly isn’t going to get any cheaper to obtain.

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