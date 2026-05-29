These Were Low-Key the Coolest Collectibles Released This Month

This month gave collectors and fans a ton to look forward to with releases ranging from the most advanced Grogu animatronic to a record breaking Lord of the Rings LEGO set, there was truly something for everyone. In all the excitement here are the top five collectibles that flew under the radar, but are must-gets for fans. Read all about what you missed and head on over to Entertainment Earth to place your orders now.

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During a Pulse fansteam on May 18th, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro showed off upcoming SDCC exclusives, two sets that complete the Future Foundation team, and one monstrous figure that we haven’t talked about yet; the oversized Hulk 2099. This version of the character is not the Bruce Banner we all know and love, but a seedy film executive named John Eisenhart who is transformed after being caught in a gamma blast by the cult-like Knights of Banner.

This figure is absolutely massive, includes two headsculpts and is sure to be an excellent addition to your Marvel collection. Hulk 2099 retails for $46.99 and is set to ship in July. If you can’t get enough of Marvel’s futuristic 2099 universe, this figure would pair perfectly with the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Spider-Man 2099 which was also reissued this month.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a huge month, announcing their first crossover with G.I. Joe in an all new line from Playmates, but this boxset from Mezco is not to be overlooked. Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective line are some of the best action figures you can buy, and their first TMNT boxset is one of my favorites in my entire collection. For fans who missed out on the first release, the brothers are back and better than ever.

Inspired by the original Mirage comics, this set includes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Each brother comes with at least 8 different hands and 3 unique headsculpts that perfectly capture their personalities. In addition to their signature weapons, the set also includes a ton of weapons from daggers and throwing darts to tonfas. Images also teased Foot Clan soldiers, showing that Mezco has no intention of slowing down on their TMNT releases.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is one of the most beloved franchises of all time and as the fans grew older, the comic books offered new and exciting takes on the characters. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return from 2024 was a limited series written by the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson. This 1:6 scale figure from ThreeZero honors the comic with a detailed version of that universe’s rogue Red Ranger.

Pre-order The Return RedRanger FigZero Action Figure at Entertainment Earth for $197.99

The figure stands just over 12 inches tall and features over 32 points of articulation, making him a joy to pose and display. The figure retails for $197.99, but with the incredible attention to detail in the costume, realistic detailing in the sculpt and included Power Sword and Blade Blaster, it is sure to be the centerpiece in any Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collection.

Just like the horror icons that came before him like Jason Voorhees, Art the Clown from The Terrifier films is quickly building an impressive array of collectibles that are sure to make horror fans happy. (while scaring the pants off everyone else) No company does horror action figures better than NECA and they weren’t pulling any punches with this latest figure.

Pre-order the Ultimate Art the Clown Action Figure at Entertainment Earth for $39.99

Inspired by his appearance in Terrifier 3, this figure features Art the Clown in a bloody Santa suit and comes with a santa sack full of accessories including Christmas tree sunglasses, a chainsaw, an axe and of course milk and cookies. The figure retails for $39.99 and is set to ship in October, just in time to wish everyone Happy Horrordays!

Jada Toys video game action figures based on hit video games like Mega Man and Street Fighter have been impressing collectors for the past two years, with each release showing more detail and innovation than the last. The latest character to join the fight is T. Hawk, coming in a deluxe format.

Serving as a perfect companion to the Exclusive Blanka action figure, T.Hawk includes an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and a hawk companion with articulated wings and attachable arm piece, allowing you to recreate his signature poses. The figure retails for $34.99 and is set to ship in June.

May certainly was a month to remember for collectors, no matter what you’re into, there was something exciting that your collection absolutely needs. Head on over to Entertainment Earth now and get your orders in for all the latest and greatest.