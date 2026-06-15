Collectibles

Star Wars Fan Scores Bargain Of The Century For 19 Vintage Starships – Including The N1 Starfighter

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Going on a toy haul is one of the most exciting things to do as a collector. Firstly, you never know what you’re going to find. If you do find something you fancy, you then need to keep up the charade of not being too interested in it so that you can get a good price for it. Finally, you get to take in the satisfaction of getting a good deal and figuring out where you’re going to show off your new trophies. Of course, this entire process entirely depends on how much you’ve paid for the haul. 

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For instance, thebatman9000001 was pretty happy with their latest Star Wars haul, mostly because they paid only $90 for 19 vintage starfighter models, according to their Reddit post. With the price of vintage Star Wars toys skyrocketing over the past few years, bagging even one coveted model for $90 could be considered a good deal. But, the fact that they managed to score 19 of them makes this deal the bargain of the century. I almost feel bad for the seller, as they could have easily gotten three times the price for all of them, especially considering the starships included in the deal. What’s worse is that they talked them down from $180.

$90 For 19 Vintage Star Wars Starships Is The Best Deal In The Galaxy

A collection of 19 vintage Star Wars strarfighter models from the prequel and original trilogies.

The starships span over the prequel and original trilogy, featuring some of the most iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe. First up, there are four Hyena Droid fighters. These are some of the most unique starships in the franchise, as they’re technically massive droids. Sticking to the droid theme, there’s a Single Trooper Aerial Platform (or STAP) with a droid on it, as well as a General Greivous’ Tsmeu-6 personal bike. Then come the two most iconic podracer’s from Episode 1, owned by Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba respectively. And, don’t miss the 74-Z speeder.

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There’s also Anakin’s XJ-6 airspeeder as well as Zam Wesell’s Koro-2 from Episode 2. However, the crowning jewel of the haul is arguably the N1 Starfighter, which I consider the best looking fighter in the entire Star Wars universe. No wonder they brought it back for The Mandalorian.

The sequel trilogy models include the three most popular Tie variants – the classic Tie Fighter, the TIE Interceptor, and the TIE Advanced x1. Of course, no Star Wars starship collection is complete without an X-Wing, but this one appears to be missing its cannons.

Now that they’ve scored this amazing haul, the collector’s next step is figuring out where to put them all. It looks like most of it is going to go into storage while they try to complete their Episode 1 collection. 
Which is your favourite vehicle from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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Terry Members
Terry Members
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16 minutes ago, MattAguilarCB said:

I love Wolverine and the X-Men! It gets overlooked a lot, but I dug it

Agreed – great stories but cut short due to financial issues. Hopefully Disney will decide to continue it after the success of X-Men ’97!

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8 minutes ago, Terry said:

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I love Wolverine and the X-Men! It gets overlooked a lot, but I dug it

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