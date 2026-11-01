Star Wars’ Forgotten Toy Line Imagined What Came After Return of the Jedi, and Now You Can Own Its Original Designs

Star Wars was over after the 1983 release of Return of the Jedi. Or so we thought. It returned in 1999 as the prequel trilogy, and again in 2015 as the sequel trilogy. Of course, nobody knew this at the time, and people could only imagine what the future of the franchise would look like. Micro Machines manufacturer Galoob did just that, creating an entire pitch for a toy line called Star Wars: A New Beginning. Of course, it never really came to light, but you can get your hands on the original concept art and a few prototypes, thanks to Heritage Auctions. The design philosophy is vastly different to anything we’ve ever seen from the franchise, but it aimed to show us what the future would look like in the Star Wars universe.

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Along with concepts for figures, vehicles, and play sets, the pitch document meant for Lucasfilm also features a story crawl, setting up the story. Set over a decade after the Battle of Endor, Luke Skywalker is slowly building up the Jedi numbers, which include Leia and Han’s children. But, guess what? Somehow, Palpatine returned. This time, he’s got another planet destroying weapon, and this one can use the power of lightspeed to take out any planet in the galaxy without needing to be in range. The rebellion is struggling, and it’s now up to Luke and his new Jedi academy to draw Palpatine out and put an end to him once and for all.

Micro Machines Manufacturer Had A Bizarre Pitch For The Future Of Star Wars

Via Heritage Auctions

On the toy front, the concepts for A New Beginning revealed an entire hierarchy for Luke’s new Jedi academy, with attire that looks futuristic, but also reminiscent of the Old Republic era. There are also a bunch of young looking characters, some of which I assume are Leia and Han’s kids, along with an insectoid alien species called the Fungar, and some bounty hunters. You can’t have Star Wars without starships, and Galoob decided to adapt some of the franchise’s most iconic ones into futuristic versions of themselves. The Rebel Fighter and Destroyer both are clearly inspired by the X-Wing, but the line also features submersibles like an Aqua Scooter and a Helisub. A new addition to the Star Wars mythos, should this line have been approved, would have been personal mech suits, like the X-O Body Suit, depicted in the concept art.

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In terms of play sets, there are quite a few which focus on Jedi training, further cementing the idea that these younglings were meant to inspire a new generation of fans. While this toy line never really went into production, it’s an interesting look at Galoob’s vision for the future of the Star Wars universe. Unfortunately, what we eventually got in the sequel trilogy isn’t really too far off from what the galaxy looked like already. A few changes in uniforms, some additions to popular vehicles, and a new fascist power were the only differences in The Force Awakens. Perhaps Disney could have learned a few things from Galoob’s art style, but since it didn’t, this forgotten future would make a great addition to any fan’s collection.

Would you have preferred such a dramatic change in the art style for the Star Wars Sequel trilogy? Let us know in the comments below!