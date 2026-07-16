Sylvester Stallone’s Screen-Worn Nikes From Rocky 3 Are A Must-Have For Sneakerheads & Fans Of The Trilogy

Rocky III isn’t the most memorable movie out of the original five. While the first two were fantastic, and Rocky 4 was primarily carried thanks to Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, the third movie never really stood out in any way. Clubber Lang, played by Mr. T, never really reached the same heights as any of Rocky’s other opponents, despite the movie portraying him as an unstoppable force. However, the movie brilliantly accomplished showing the boxer’s dramatic fall from the heights he reached in the first two movies.

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At the beginning of Rocky III, the titular boxer is rolling in fame and riches. Of course, this made him soft; he forgot his fighting spirit, focusing instead on sponsorships and brand endorsements. Lang used this to his advantage, knocking Rocky off his comfortable perch. We all know how things went from there, with Apollo Creed coming in to help him train and regain his title. While he may have gone soft with all the brand deals, there’s no doubt that he rocked some sweet digs, especially his Nike boxing boots. Now, those very boots from the movie are up for auction.

Rocky III’s Iconic Nike Boots Are Currently Going For A Great Price

Even by today’s standards, these 1982 boxing boots look pretty slick. With a high-cut leather fit, golden Nike swoosh and tassels, and the boxer’s name patched onto the back, they look absolutely stunning. Surprisingly, they’re only going for $100,000 on Heritage Auctions, as, despite being from Rocky III, they’re still legendary. Sure, they’re not as coveted as the boxing gloves or the star-spangled shorts, but these boots were worn by Sylvester Stallone in the movie and came from his personal collection. So, I pity the fool that doesn’t see their value.

There are very few sporting movies as memorable as the Rocky series. From the training montages to running up the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and delivering not one, but two of the best training anthems of all time, the series brought a whole new meaning to sports movies, further adding to the value of these boots. But even if you leave all that aside, they simply look stunning, and would be a great addition to your movie memorabilia collection. The fact that they belonged to Sly Stallone himself is simply a bonus.

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Considering there’s just one day remaining to place bids, it doesn’t look likely that the price could go over $100,000. This makes it a great deal for not only fans of the movies, but also sneaker collectors. Sure, you may already have some expensive shoes in your collection, but none of them will be as iconic as these custom-made Nike boots for Rocky Balboa himself.

Which was your favourite Rocky movie from the series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!