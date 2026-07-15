Heritage Set to Auction Production-Used “Game of Thrones” Dragon Eggs for the First Time Ever

Game of Thrones’ first season finale is still vivid in the memory of viewers as the episode that cemented the show’s reputation for jaw-dropping cliffhangers. And no moment in that finale was more exciting than seeing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)’s dragon eggs, looming in the background of the entire season like a fire-breathing Chekhov’s gun, finally hatch. While the series finale may have failed to live up to the expectations that scenes like this helped create, fans still can’t get enough of the world of Westeros – look no further than the popularity of spin-off series like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for proof.

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One could also look to Heritage Auctions’ 2024 Game of Thrones Signature Auction, where thousands of iconic props sold to eager fans for record-shattering prices. Screen-used costumes like Jon Snow’s Night’s Watch ensemble and props like the Iron Throne helped the auction to a $21 million total; the second-highest ever attained by a pop culture and entertainment auction at the time. However, one key, screen-used prop was missing: the dragon eggs and the ornamental chest that held them. Production prototypes of each individual egg were on offer, selling for $50k, $90k and $100k each. This week, production-used eggs have resurfaced, and are up for sale through Heritage for the first time ever.

What Makes “Game of Thrones” Dragon Eggs Iconic

Image via HBO

The eggs made their first appearance in Game of Thrones’ first episode, “Winter is Coming,” presented as wedding gifts to Daenerys and Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa) by Illyrio Mopatis (Roger Allam). And though Illyrio insisted that the eggs that “the ages have turned them to stone,” Daenerys – and audiences – came to suspect otherwise. Especially as the eggs remained a prominent background prop throughout the season, visible in Drogo and Daenerys’ tent. In the season’s sixth episode, “A Golden Crown,” Daenerys first attempts to hatch the eggs in fire, but fails. Later in the episode, the eggs are the catalyst for a dispute between Drogo and Daenerys’ brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) that leads Viserys to his demise and earns the episode its name.

Daenerys tries again to hatch the eggs in the season finale “Fire and Blood,” placing them on Drogo’s funeral pyre before walking into the flames herself. It’s the last we see of the eggs: Daenerys emerges from the flames unharmed, with three newborn dragons perched on her. The shrieks of a newborn Balerion the Black Dread ended the season, and cemented the eggs’ status as one of the most pivotal props in the series.

How These Props Came into One Collector’s Hands

The set being auctioned at Heritage are production-used, and believed by Heritage to have been back-ups due to the absence of some exterior detailing on the included chest. They came into the possession of their current owner, Alex Robson, through HBO’s 2011 “Win the Eggs” sweepstakes, conducted shortly after the first season finished airing.

Robson helped bring this story to ComicBook.com, and for this article recalls his memory of winning the 2011 sweepstakes, as well as his recent decision to sell the eggs. Robson explains that the sweepstakes occurred “6 months or so after season 1 ended. I remember it all being a huge shock that something so culturally everywhere at the time was sat in my house; I was only 18 years old then too. I put the eggs in the back of my room at the time, hidden away to keep them safe, and occasionally took them out to admire them.” Included with the eggs was a Certificate of Authenticity from HBO, signed by James Costos, their vice-president of Licensing and Retail. The certificate verifies their production use on Game of Thrones’ first season.

Robson rediscovered the eggs at the back of his closet while preparing to renovate his home earlier this year. While trying to estimate their value, he found the 2024 Heritage Game of Thrones auction, and the high selling prices attained by the three pre-production dragon eggs. Robson explains that “Knowing my eggs were even better, production used, and a full set of 3 with the gift chest too, I realised how much value I was sitting on. That kind of money is too life-changing to not sell.” He contacted Heritage, who agreed to broker the sale of the eggs.

From their own listing for the auction, Heritage is enthusiastic about the find: “These eggs mark the very first time that production used eggs have come to market – a vanishingly rare opportunity to obtain one of the most significant props in Game of Thrones history.” And while Robson is remiss to part with this one-of-a-kind collectible, he is hopeful this auction will put them into a collection of a fellow Games of Thrones fan who will “appreciate them more.”

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