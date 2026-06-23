Teen Titans Fans Have A New Grail to Chase As Original Comic Art of Blackfire’s First Appearance Lands at Auction

First appearances of comic book superheroes or villains aren’t always impressive. They either start off as side characters or villains of the day before evolving into the iconic symbols we know today. Very few characters even resemble their original forms, evolving from their Golden or Silver Age appearances. In fact, you might even think they looked a bit silly back then. However, some first appearances form a legacy, like Doomsday’s first full appearance in Superman #74, or in this particular case, Blackfire’s in 1982’s The New Teen Titans #23.

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Unlike her sister, Starfire, Blackfire is fueled with vengeance and greed for the throne of Tamaran. Her primary motive is to get rid of her sister and claim the throne for herself. Her imposing aura was brilliantly brought to life by George Pérez and Romeo Tanghal in a splash page, as she orders the invasion of Earth. This original splash page can now be yours, as Heritage Auctions has listed it for bidding, with an opening price of $4,300.

This Original Artwork Of Blackfire’s First Appearance Is A Grail For Teen Titans Fans

DC / Heritage Auctions

The splash page shows Blackfire in all her royal glory, ordering her fleet of Gordanian slave ships to attack Earth, capture Starfire, and kill anyone standing in their way. The artwork captures her commanding stature, while the detailing on her regalia and hair is brilliant. The paneling is also impressive, especially the one featuring just her eyes in the top-left corner. It captures her determination, ferocity, and sheer rage. Add to that the amazing perspective of looking out through the bridge of the ship and at Earth in the distance, and all the detailing that comes with it.

The pages have all the original artwork hallmarks. “Ink over graphite on two DC Comics Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21.75″ x 15″. Slight toning, whiteout corrections, blue pencil editorial marks, an original text paste-up for the credits, small areas of tape pull in the bottom margins, and light spot stains/residue,” as the description reveals.

Blackfire / DC

While this is just the first appearance of the villain, she will continue to be a thorn in the side of the Teen Titans for decades to come. While Deathstroke may be the Titans’ nemesis, Blackfire is a close second, thanks to the familial bonds. Her singular motive of taking the Tamaran throne will see her make plenty of appearances over the years, but the impact she made with this first appearance makes this piece of original artwork a Grail for Teen Titans fans.

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