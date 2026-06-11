Rare Double First-Appearance of Green Arrow & Aquaman Hits eBay for Massive Price

Comics in which superheroes made their first appearances are rare and often cost a small fortune at auctions or via resellers. Of course, we all know the popular ones, like Action Comics #1 being the first appearance of Superman, and The Incredible Hulk #181 featuring the debut of Wolverine. However, considering the massive roster of Marvel and DC heroes, there are a lot of lesser-known first-appearance comics as well. While they may not be as coveted as those featuring the big heroes, they’re still very popular with collectors and will cost you a pretty penny.

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Speaking of heroes that aren’t too popular, Green Arrow and Aquaman are probably the most clowned-on heroes in the DC universe. One’s just a dude with a bow, while the other’s superpower is talking to fish. Before I get attacked by fans, I just want to say that I personally love Oliver and Arthur – but they do have unfortunate reputations. It’s fitting, then, that both of them made their first appearances in the same book: More Fun Comics #73. A double first-appearance is rare even among vintage comics, but you can grab it for a whopping $33,000 on eBay.

The DC Comic Featuring Green Arrow & Aquaman’s First Appearances Is Available on eBay

Green Arrow and Aquaman weren’t the cover stars of More Fun Comics #73, though. That honour went to Dr. Fate, who wasn’t the calm and mystical sorcerer he is today, but preferred working with his fists. The issue was made up of short stories, with both heroes getting their own segments. In “Case of the Namesake Murders”, Green Arrow and his sidekick Speedy uncover the identity of a murderer they hunt down in their customized car, the Arrowplane. After a high-speed pursuit, a precise shot by the hero results in the murderer’s demise.

“The Submarine Strikes” reveals Aquaman’s origin story, which has since been retconned a few times. After saving a ship full of refugees and humanitarian workers from an enemy submarine, with a bit of help from his porpoises, Aquaman tells the captain his backstory. His father discovered an undersea paradise and performed various experiments that gave the hero his strength and other powers. He then proceeds to follow the submarine to its base and starts punching the lights out of everyone. Unfortunately, he gets captured, but is saved by his porpoises. The story gets an explosive end after Aquaman catches and tosses back a grenade into the dock’s arsenal, killing all the bad guys.

Of course, the characters have changed a lot since then, but this double first-appearance issue would make a great addition to any fan’s collection. The seller, Semperfi Comics, has great reviews, so you know it’s legit, too. It does have some wear and tear, but eBay has marked it as ‘Acceptable’.

What’s your favourite first appearance in a comic book? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!