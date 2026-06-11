Collectibles

Rare Double First-Appearance of Green Arrow & Aquaman Hits eBay for Massive Price

By

Comments  

Comics in which superheroes made their first appearances are rare and often cost a small fortune at auctions or via resellers. Of course, we all know the popular ones, like Action Comics #1 being the first appearance of Superman, and The Incredible Hulk #181 featuring the debut of Wolverine. However, considering the massive roster of Marvel and DC heroes, there are a lot of lesser-known first-appearance comics as well. While they may not be as coveted as those featuring the big heroes, they’re still very popular with collectors and will cost you a pretty penny. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of heroes that aren’t too popular, Green Arrow and Aquaman are probably the most clowned-on heroes in the DC universe. One’s just a dude with a bow, while the other’s superpower is talking to fish. Before I get attacked by fans, I just want to say that I personally love Oliver and Arthur – but they do have unfortunate reputations. It’s fitting, then, that both of them made their first appearances in the same book: More Fun Comics #73. A double first-appearance is rare even among vintage comics, but you can grab it for a whopping $33,000 on eBay.  

Hipployta with a spear riding a battlecat
Read Next
7 Worst DC Comics Event Comics That Should Have Been Great

The DC Comic Featuring Green Arrow & Aquaman’s First Appearances Is Available on eBay

A vintage version of Aquaman diving into the sea with a smile, from The Legend of Aquaman comic book.

Green Arrow and Aquaman weren’t the cover stars of More Fun Comics #73, though. That honour went to Dr. Fate, who wasn’t the calm and mystical sorcerer he is today, but preferred working with his fists. The issue was made up of short stories, with both heroes getting their own segments. In “Case of the Namesake Murders”, Green Arrow and his sidekick Speedy uncover the identity of a murderer they hunt down in their customized car, the Arrowplane. After a high-speed pursuit, a precise shot by the hero results in the murderer’s demise.  

“The Submarine Strikes” reveals Aquaman’s origin story, which has since been retconned a few times. After saving a ship full of refugees and humanitarian workers from an enemy submarine, with a bit of help from his porpoises, Aquaman tells the captain his backstory. His father discovered an undersea paradise and performed various experiments that gave the hero his strength and other powers. He then proceeds to follow the submarine to its base and starts punching the lights out of everyone. Unfortunately, he gets captured, but is saved by his porpoises. The story gets an explosive end after Aquaman catches and tosses back a grenade into the dock’s arsenal, killing all the bad guys. 

Of course, the characters have changed a lot since then, but this double first-appearance issue would make a great addition to any fan’s collection. The seller, Semperfi Comics, has great reviews, so you know it’s legit, too. It does have some wear and tear, but eBay has marked it as ‘Acceptable’. 

What’s your favourite first appearance in a comic book? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum

10 Best Scott Snyder Stories in Comic Book History, Ranked

Tagged:
, , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

Next Article

Forum Conversation: What are your unpopular DC movie opinions?

Go to Forum
Nicole Drum Members
Nicole Drum Members
June 10
18 hours ago, James Hunt said:

I am never going to watch the Snyder Cut but can otherwise get onboard with all of these

I, unfortunately, lost hours of my life being forced to watch it for something I was working on at the time. I will never get that time back and I’m still mad about it.

James Hunt Members
James Hunt Members
June 9
5 hours ago, Nicole Drum said:

As always, I am spicy.

  1. Ben Affleck is the worst Batman.

  2. Snyder should never have been allowed to make a DC movie (and yes, Man of Steel was bad).

  3. Mark Strong was a great Sinestro.

  4. The Snydercut made Justice League worse

  5. Birds of Prey was way better than we gave it credit for.

  6. The Dark Knight is still the best Batman movie.

I am never going to watch the Snyder Cut but can otherwise get onboard with all of these

James Hunt Members
James Hunt Members
June 9
13 hours ago, MattAguilarCB said:

I really enjoy Dark Knight Rises, though I will say Batman Begins is my favorite movie in the Nolan trilogy (I said what I said!). I enjoyed Birds of Prey, but just thought it could have been so much more without the Harley focus. I simply need Babs in some form on my Birds of Prey teams.

And that’s why we need a Birds of Prey sequel!

Most Viewed