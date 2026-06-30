The Price Of This Vintage Boba Fett Ship Has Ballooned Thanks To A Sticker On The Box

What’s the coolest starship in the original trilogy of Star Wars? I bet most of you are thinking of the Millennium Falcon, the TIE fighter, or the X-Wing, and you wouldn’t be wrong. The Falcon is an amazing looking ship with useful features and a rag-tag crew, while the TIE Fighter comes with an iconic sound, and all of us remember the first time we saw the X-Wings go into combat mode. However, there’s another ship that tends to go below the radar, and it belongs to the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy. Boba Fett’s ship is definitely up there with the coolest Star Wars starships.

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But that’s not the only reason why this vintage Kenner model of Boba Fett’s ship is currently going for $3,900 at Hakes Auctions. The vintage starship model is something any fan would love to add to their collection. Featuring gravity operated wings, a removable side panel, clickable cannons, and a model of Han Solo in carbonite, it’s undoubtedly one of the best starships that Kenner made. But what puts its auction value above that of the Millennium Falcon is a tiny, unassuming sticker on the box.

A Rebate Sticker Has Increased The Value Of This Kenner Boba Fett Starship

The sticker in question is related to a limited-time promotion that some retail outlets were running on Kenner toys at the time. The promotion itself isn’t all that great, offering a $1 rebate on the next purchase of “most Star Wars toys”. However, after almost 45 years, that promotional sticker has added a whole lot more value to the starship. As with any other toy or collectible, the fact that this was a limited-time offer means that there aren’t too many such pieces available anymore, making it increasingly rare and valuable to collectors.

In fact, the description states that only 12 such items have been graded by AFA, according to the population report, and only two of them have an AFA 85 grade, with none higher. With two days left for bidding to end, you can expect the price to climb even higher.

It’s pretty funny to think that a mere sticker promoting a rebate for just $1 in 1981 has now added so much value to the product 45 years later. In fact, the starship is considered to be rare and valuable because of the sticker itself, even though the actual toy inside is the same as the regular version. It just goes to show that even the smallest of things can result in your collectible becoming a Grail and being worth quite a lot of money.

Do you have any action figures or toys that were part of a limited-time promotion? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!