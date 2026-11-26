Horror movies are well known for falling in and out of favor with audiences over and over again throughout cinema history. In 1996, one film completely revived the slasher genre by leaning into its tropes and faults and turning them into a hugely successful franchise that is still going after three decades. The movie was Wes Craven’s Scream, which delivered an opening sequence that completely caught audiences off guard and made an instantly iconic cinema moment. Now, the costume worn by Drew Barrymore in that iconic scene is up for auction with Prop Store, but if you want to own it, you will probably need to slash open your wallet and hope there is a lot of cash waiting to fall out.

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What makes the horror genre successful has changed massively over the years, with fads and trends coming and going continually. Universal Monster movies and the like of the 30s died out by the end of the 1940s, slasher movies reignited the spark in the 1970s before becoming stale by the end of the 1980s. That meant the 1990s needed something new and although some dark psychological thrillers were keeping the genre ticking, it was down to old hand Wes Craven to really rejuvenate the horror genre for a new generation. After giving Freddy Krueger a new lease of life in 1994’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, the director turned his attention fully on the slasher genre he helped define a decade earlier and turned it on its head with the self-knowing Scream. A meta-film that subverted expectations of what a slasher movie was, Craven’s biggest swing was to bring in Drew Barrymore as his poster girl and main trailer star only to have her brutally killed in the film’s opening sequence.

Drew Barrymore’s Scream Appearance was Wes Craven’s Greatest Misdirection

While part of the fun on Scream was working out who was killing the residents of Woodsboro and why, the film’s self-satire led to Craven pulling off one of the most audacious horror movie openings in history. After enlisting Drew Barrymore to be the poster girl and seemingly main “final girl” star of Scream, which the trailers certainly alluded to, Craven flipped the script by killing her character off in the first 15 minutes of the film. This was a bold move that only a master of the craft like Craven could come up with and it worked perfectly in line with the movie’s meta take on the tropes that had been following the slasher genre like a knife-wielding stalker since the 1970s. The decision helped turn Scream into a massive hit and also helped bring Barrymore back into Hollywood on a more permanent basis.

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Now, for Scream and Barrymore fans, the costume worn during the films brutal opening can be a new grail among someone’s collection of movie memorabilia. The lot comes with the knitted sweater, bloodied trousers, blonde wig and even the rope and empty fake blood bottle from the production as part of an ensemble currently worth $40,000. Estimates expect this to rise, with a high-end of $80,000 being incredibly realistic for such an iconic piece of the Scream franchise’s history. With the franchise currently in the middle of production on its eighth movie, there are plenty of long-term fans of the franchise that would be more than happy to give an original costume from the movie that started it all a home. For those looking for other Scream memorabilia, there are plenty of other items up for grabs including multiple Ghostface masks, Neve Campbell’s trainers, jackets, named chair-backs and much more. The question isn’t so much do you like scary movies, it is can you afford to buy a piece of one?

What do you think of the Scream franchise’s most recent entries? Are they living up to Craven’s original or should the whole thing be laid to rest? Let us know in the comments.