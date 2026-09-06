5 Terrifying Horror Movies That Are Actually Pretty Funny (1 Is An Iconic Genre Classic)

The continued success of the horror genre is built on its movies’ ability to scare their audiences. From the earliest days of cinema, there have been filmmakers who set out to evoke fear in the masses by telling the scariest stories imaginable, often by making use of recognizable movie monsters or, later, using established genre tropes. The best horror movies are those that leave a lasting impression on their audience, and they typically achieve that feat through the medium of fear. However, as the genre has continued to evolve, other traits often present themselves in its movies, some of which are actually pretty surprising.

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With the rise of horror comedy movies, we’ve become more accustomed to laughing at the horror genre. However, there aren’t too many horror films that are primarily terrifying but also boast a light comedic edge, managing to both terrify and amuse their audiences in turn. The following are all films that manage to keep us up at night with their scarier moments, but that also somehow still make us laugh with their uniquely humorous moments, intentional or unintentional as the case may be.

5) An American Werewolf In London (1981)

While An American Werewolf in London is typically classified as a supernatural comedy horror, its horror leanings are far more considerable than its comedic elements. It tells the story of two American backpackers as they are attacked by a werewolf while visiting England, with one ultimately transforming into the titular creature. It’s remembered more as an ’80s horror movie with great practical effects than it is as a genre-bending horror-comedy.

The movie is pretty scary in places, with its early scene featuring the gloomy nighttime attack and its later body horror elements involved in David’s transformations standing out as pretty visceral and horrifying scenes that are memorable and haunting. However, it’s also peppered with moments of subtle and brilliant comedy, delivering plenty of laughs between its scarier moments. There are very few movies that manage to blend their horror and comedy so effortlessly, making An American Werewolf in London a standout title in the genre.

4) Krampus (2015)

2015’s Krampus is another movie that serves as a perfect blend of both comedy and horror. Set during the Christmas period, its premise stems from the eponymous figure from German folklore, and it follows a young boy who unwittingly draws the ire of Krampus after losing his festive spirit after fighting with his dysfunctional family during the holidays. While it received mixed reviews upon release, it was a financial success and has since amassed a cult following who cite it as a brilliantly funny horror movie.

The movie’s use of traditional festive imagery and supernatural slasher elements makes for an interesting blend. While many of the deaths it depicts are brutal and violent, there is plenty of comedy too, with its excellent cast perfectly selling both the horror and comedy as separate products of its story. As well as being a great Christmas horror movie, Krampus boasts a number of moments that are genuinely funny, making its audience laugh even as their pulse races from the threat of the titular entity.

3) Child’s Play (1988)

Over the decades, there have been many Child’s Play movies featuring Chucky, and the character has become a pretty iconic horror movie figure. His first appearance in 1988’s Child’s Play told the story of Charles Lee Ray, a serial killer who manages to imbue his spirit into a children’s toy before his death, and then attempts to take over the body of his six-year-old new owner, Andy. Naturally, the whole killer doll angle made for some pretty terrifying moments.

The thing is, for all the scares that stem from its supernatural slasher premise, there are also many laughs. The practical execution of a doll physically overpowering and attacking grown adults is visually pretty funny, with Chucky being launched across rooms before scuttling back through the shadows armed with knives, hammers, and voodoo dolls. For every time it made us check the shadows for any toys that might have moved independently, it also made us laugh at the simple ridiculousness of its premise, even as it instills a deep and irrational fear in our psyches.

2) Scream (1996)

The first film in what has grown into one of the best horror movie franchises, Scream, was released in 1996. Inspired by a real-life murder, the movie’s premise involves a knife-wielding masked figure terrorizing a small town community by rampaging through its population, killing indiscriminately and sowing paranoia amongst the locals. Often considered the quintessential modern slasher, Scream‘s meta examination of the horror genre allowed it to feel innovative even as it jump-scared us with another bloody murder.

For all its frights, Scream is subtly hilarious. Matthew Lillard’s performance in particular is noteworthy on that front, with several small and reportedly improvised lines bringing unexpected comedy even to its shocking final reveal. Scream is a slasher that does its horror remarkably well even as it pokes fun at the genre’s established tropes, making it stand out as a scary horror movie that still somehow makes us laugh for all the right reasons.

1) The Exorcist (1973)

There are many great ’70s horror movies that have aged remarkably well, but The Exorcist is truly in a different class. William Friedkin’s 1973 horror is one of the genre’s most iconic movies, and is still considered one of the scariest films ever made. Its story, which follows two priests attempting to save a young girl possessed by a demon, has become legendary, and many of the concepts and ideas depicted in the film are cited as some of the best-executed horror moments in the genre’s history. As scary as it is, though, The Exorcist is also strangely funny.

Many of the laughs evoked by The Exorcist stem from the unexpected and uncomfortable behaviors exhibited by the possessed Regan, rather than intentional moments of comedy. As creepy and deeply disturbing as these moments may be, some, such as the projectile vomiting, the suggestive behaviors, and some of the insults hurled at the priests, are enough to evoke laughs from the audience. While it will forever be a horrifying story that leaves its audience terrified, it’s hard to deny that The Exorcist is also pretty funny.