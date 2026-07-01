This First Copy Of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vol. 1 Is Extremely Rare, And It’s All Down To The Colour Of Its Pages 

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, or Jojo no Kimyou na Bouken, as it’s called in Japan, has taken us across England, New York, Egypt, Japan, Italy, and many other places around the world. And, in case you missed it, that was a JoJo reference. It’s true that JoJo’s adventures became more bizarre with every new chapter, with the last three even being set in alternate universes. However, before the bizarreness and the stands, it all started with Jonathan Joestar in Part 1: Phantom Blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original manga introduced us to the very first JoJo, Dio, and the rivalry that lasted across generations. It’s one of the most defining manga of the time, considering just how much of an impact it has had over the years, along with the anime series. It’s no wonder then, that this first copy of Jojo no Kimyou na Bouken Manga Volume 1 went for $22,500 at Heritage Auctions. While the manga itself is pretty valuable, there’s another reason why the going price was so high, and it’s related to the colour of its pages.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vol. 1 Goes For $22,500 At Auction

There are a few factors to consider when it comes to setting the value of a vintage comic book. Firstly, of course, is how rare the issue itself is, along with its cultural impact. For instance, first appearance comics like Adventure Comics #1 and Detective Comics #27 are more valuable because they introduced iconic characters like Superman and Batman. The next factor is the condition of the comic, with a higher grade given for pristine copies. However, here’s where there’s a slight deviation.

Below the 9.4 grade of this Jojo no Kimyou na Bouken issue, you’ll notice the words “off-white/white”, referring to the colour of the pages. When it comes to vintage comics, or any old books, you’ll notice that pages turn off-white, cream, and eventually yellow over time due to oxidation. Very little can be done to stop it, and it’s irreversible. So, when you spot a landmark manga like this one, with the added value of off-white to white pages, it automatically becomes a Grail-level collectible. That’s another JoJo reference for you.

As an added bonus, Beckett Grading Services has noted that this is the only 9.4 graded copy of Jojo no Kimyou na Bouken Vol. 1, with there being only one more of a higher grade. It’s pretty clear that this issue is a must-have for JoJo fans, given just how good its condition is. It’s almost akin to finding stardust, which is my final JoJo reference for today.

Which is your favourite part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!