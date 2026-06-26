Iron Man First Appearance Artwork Is A Grail For Marvel Fans, But Costs A Fortune Thanks To An Iconic Signature

Tales of Suspense #39 was a milestone comic, as it gave us the first appearance of Iron Man. A lot has happened for Tony Stark since then, with him eventually becoming the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, like most iconic comics, we all remember the cover of the issue he first appeared in. While the cover art was iconic, the first splash page revealing Iron Man was even more epic. Ripping a wall like a piece of paper while the text block hypes him up, his first appearance in the comic is unforgettable.

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We’ve seen countless recreations and posters of that splash page over the years, but Heritage Auctions has listed what might just be the holiest Grail for Iron Man fans. The original artwork for the splash page is currently up for bidding, and it has already reached $1,000,000 with buyer’s premium. The iconic piece of artwork was drawn by Don Heck, with lettering by Art Simek, and scripting by Larry Lieber. However, the plot was by none other than the legendary Stan Lee. If you thought this artwork is iconic as it is, it also features Stan Lee’s actual signature.

Iron Man’s First Appearance Splash Page Artwork Features Stan Lee’s Signature

Of course, the original artwork for Iron Man’s first-ever appearance is valuable, but that Stan Lee signature definitely adds a few extra zeros to its overall worth.

“This splash page from his first appearance really captures the power of the character. As technology raced forward in the early 1960s, Iron Man began to seem more and more plausible, and Marvel kept the character at the forefront of innovation through a steady stream of upgrades and advances to his armor (even if that sometimes meant talking about “transistors” a lot),” says the description. “But this is where it all began, with the original “Old Grey” version of the Mark I (Model 1) armor! Only the cover for this issue could equal the importance of this splash page image. “Iron Man Is Born!” And the Marvel Universe would never be the same.”

The artwork itself is stunning, revealing the intimidating form of the Mark I armour tearing through the wall. This version of the suit had eye-slits, so you can get a glimpse of Tony’s determined eyes through them. Other than that, the reverse side also has typography concepts of the Iron Man title. This is arguably one of the most sought-after pieces of Iron Man memorabilia available today.

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