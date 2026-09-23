This Might Just Be The Most Hilarious Way To Show Off Your Vintage Kenner Star Wars Action Figures, But It’s Worth The Price

Finding a sealed vintage action figure in good condition is awesome. But there’s one major drawback that nobody talks about, and that’s the fact that they lose their value as soon as they’re opened. In fact, even displaying them while they’re sealed is precarious, as any damage to the packaging will cause its value to depreciate. And so, most of the high value toys you see being sold at online retailers and auction houses are often stored away safely by collectors, only seeing the light of day when they want to show them off or resell them. While that makes sense, that’s not how Kenner wanted you to handle them. In fact, the manufacturer had a rather hilarious idea for how you could display them.

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Shelves and display cases are pretty straightforward. But, what if you could wear your action figures like the bandolier Chewbacca wore across the Star Wars movies? Well, that’s the same thought the creators of this Return of the Jedi Chewbacca Bandolier Strap had, and it’s up for auction at Heritage Auctions for a ridiculously low price. Sure, you could freeze your valuable sealed figures in Carbonite, but wouldn’t it be awesome if you could wear the unsealed one across your torso as if you’re going off the fight the Empire itself? That’s probably the emotion that Kenner wanted to bring out when it thought of releasing this item. It’s honestly the perfect way to carry your collection around, and look like an absolute badass at the same time.

The Chewbacca Bandolier Is The Best Way To Display Your Kenner Star Wars Action Figures

Sure, you’re not going to look as intimidating as a seven foot Wookie, but you can be sure that the bandolier will get heads turning, especially if you stick a rare figure or two in there. It’s also a great safety device for your prized possessions, as you can easily grab it, wear it, and go in case of an emergency. Jokes aside though, it was actually a great idea by Kenner, as kids could just take their favorite action figures wherever they went without the need for a separate bag. It was also a great way for parents to ensure that their kids wouldn’t lose or leave behind their toys. You’d probably be the most popular kid in school if you wore one of these and filled them with the best of Kenner’s offerings.

Unfortunately, this particular piece isn’t in great shape, getting a low grade of AFA 50. It features a lot of damage on the packaging, which explains why it’s currently just going for just $64 with buyer’s premium. Of course, the equipment inside may still be in decent condition, so you won’t have to worry if you want to open it up. So, the next time you’re meeting up with your collector friends, just imagine how blown away they’ll be when you show up wearing this bad boy, armed to the teeth with your best Kenner Star Wars action figures.