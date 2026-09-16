This Signed Star Wars Poster Is an Ultimate Collector’s Grail (and It May be Even More Valuable Than You Think)

Movie memorabilia comes in many shapes and sizes for those collectors serious about the hobby. Among some of the most accessible pieces of cinema history are autographs of stars past and present, collected via movie premieres, opportunities taken while actors are filming or attending conventions or the age-old option of mailing managers and promotional teams. However, the real value is when several signatures are collected together on, say, an original poster from an iconic franchise like Star Wars. That is exactly what is being offered by Prop Store as part of their upcoming Collectible Posters Live Auction in October, as a one-sheet poster from the 15th anniversary re-release of Star Wars comes to auction with an estimated sale price of up to $19.000. However, this is not just a classic poster as it comes with 11 cast autographs that could make it much more valuable than its estimate suggests.

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The low-end estimate for this “Style B” one-sheet is $9,500, which even just for the poster seems a little on the low side compared to some recent sales. The poster was produced by Killian Enterprises in 1992 to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the movie that kick-started one of the biggest franchises in cinema history. Featuring the artwork of Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, the poster was actually not created especially for the re-release, but was an unused poster design from the original 1977 launch of Star Wars. That history is something that only adds to its value in collectors’ circles, but is only half the story thanks to what has been added to it in order to make it a unique and probably one-of-a-kind grail to Star Wars fans.

The Signatures That Make This So Special

The artwork used in this particular poster may have its own special story and long journey to being appreciated in its own right, but the piece’s elevation to true grail status comes from the signatures scrawled across it from 11 key cast members, one of the largest number of authenticated signatures to be found on one piece of Star Wars memorabilia with real provenance. As may be expected from a movie made almost 50 years ago, many of those to have signed this poster are sadly no longer with us, including Kenny Baker (R2-D2), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), David Prowse (the main on-screen embodiment of Darth Vader’s dominant presence), and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) among others. Some humorous asides, such as Guedo actor Paul Blake adding the note, “Han shot first, ok!”, and the addition of other leads like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill help to give this piece all that it needs to be one of the most highly desirable Star Wars posters to come to auction in recent years.

The Star Wars franchise has always been a leader in the world of high-priced memorabilia, from screen-used props to long-lost action figures, with millions of dollars exchanging hands on a monthly basis for newly discovered items that collectors will pay anything to own. For those who have already built themselves a reasonably sized collection of Star Wars items, then the idea of adding a poster that collects together the signatures of the central trio of stars, with many others that it will not be possible to get again, is something that can easily help push this sale well beyond the $19,000 high end price it is expecting to fetch when the hammer falls.