This One Of A Kind Vintage Spider-Man Was Mego’s Most Coveted Figure, And Collectors Still Dream Of Finding One

Mego is to DC Comics what Kenner is to Star Wars. During the 1970s, the manufacturer acquired the rights to create figures out of DC superheroes, making it the go-to if you wanted toys of Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman. Not only was the toy line successful, but it also introduced various innovations, the most notable of which featured the alter-egos of superheroes, like Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne. The toys themselves were lauded for being accurate to the heroes’ on-screen and comic book personas, and the fiber clothing was an added bonus. While Mego’s DC line was very popular, the manufacturer’s best selling action figure was actually a Marvel hero, whose toy came a bit later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should come as no surprise that this figure was indeed Spider-Man. Mego already owned the DC toy market, and Spidey helped the manufacturer gain traction among Marvel fans too. Heritage Auctions is about to put one of these figures up for auction, and you can bet vintage toy collectors will be swinging into action once bidding starts on September 22nd. The Amazing Spider-Man figure went on to become Mego’s most sold in the World’s Greatest Super-Heroes line, and eventually the across its entire portfolio. While the DC superheroes were undoubtedly popular, this is indicative that the Spider-Man fan base has always been massive. That popularity is still going strong, as the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already among the highest grossing movies of all time.

Mego’s Best Selling Action Figure Of All Time Is Going Up For Auction

However, it’s not enough that The Amazing Spider-Man is the manufacturer’s best selling figure. This particular one is the only graded example in AFA’s population report, meaning it’s one of a kind. With a grade of AFA 80, this figure is a Holy Grail not just for Spider-Man and vintage toy fans, but for anyone that likes superheroes in any capacity. You can expect it to rack up bids like a spider catches flies, and don’t be surprised if it goes for hundreds of thousand, or even millions of dollars once bidding ends. It’s not everyday that you come across a one-of-one item at an auction, but for it to be an action figure of the world’s most popular superhero is absolutely amazing. I’m sure a lot of people have been keeping tabs on it since the lot was revealed.

Besides its uniqueness and rarity, there is another interesting thing about this figure. The packaging features faces of superheroes from across the Marvel, DC, and Edgar Rice Burroughs slates. You’ll be hard-pressed to find something like this today, unless it was a rare crossover comic or some sort of fan art. It’s indicative of a time when these were just comic book companies, and not massive brands that are owned by suits who get torn up about rights, and licenses. Regardless of all that, this is probably one of the rarest Spider-Man figures in existence, and it will be interesting to see the web of bids and prices being thrown around once it goes live.