Unopened Japanese Version Of Pokemon Blue on The Game Boy is One of Only 25 in the World

Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue are the foundational games that the rest of the series is built upon. They arguably helped launch the franchise to global audiences, becoming one of the most beloved IPs of all time. While Pokemon has now become a juggernaut, with some TCG cards selling for millions, its humble beginnings started with these three video games in Japan. Of course, they were known by different names back then, Pocket Monsters Aka, Midori, and Ao respectively.

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Of course, these versions are pretty rare to come by now, not only because they are vintage, but also because they were only released in Japan. However, it seems Heritage Auctions has managed to secure a sealed copy of Pocket Monsters Ao, graded 90 by VGA. This original Japanese version of Pokemon Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy is currently up for auction, with the latest bid sitting at $5,125 with buyer’s premium. The fact that there are only 25 such sealed copies makes it a Grail for vintage video game collectors.

A Sealed Copy Of Pocket Monsters Ao Is Up For Grabs At Heritage Auctions

Just to give you an idea of the impact this game had along with Aka and Midori, the description reads, “Released in Japan as the first standalone core title of the series, Pocket Monsters Ao grabbed players with its intricate design, lovable characters, and compelling quest to “catch ’em all”. This game not only refined the original formula established by Aka and Midori, but helped solidify the foundation of the Pokemon franchise and popularize the monster-collecting genre.”

It goes without saying that this is a piece of video game history, and would make for a great centrepiece in any collection. Considering all this, the going price is pretty great. Of course, it’s no Super Mario Bros. as copies of that have been going for absolutely massive prices. Just recently, we reported that a 9.6 A++ graded copy of the game went for a whopping $3 million, making it the most expensive game ever sold. It sure makes the price for this copy of Pocket Monsters Ao feel like loose change, doesn’t it?

Along with its rarity and impact on the industry, what makes this game so coveted is its nostalgic value. It’s one of, if not the first Pokemon game most of us older gamers have ever played. I’m sure many of us would love to have this copy displayed on our shelves.

Which of the original three Pokemon games did you choose? Red, Green, or Blue? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!