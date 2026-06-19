Classic Pokemon Card Starring a Fan-Favorite Sets New All-Time Sales Record (& It’s About Time)

In the last few years, few new Pokemon TCG releases have sparked quite the same fervor as Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions. The Eevee-themed set features stunning cards for each and every Eeveelution. Given their popularity, Eeveelutions like Umbreon and Sylveon have become among the most coveted modern chase cards. But the same can’t always be said for Eevee. Though a fan-favorite in its own right, Eevee often takes a back seat to its many evolved forms. However, a recent record-breaking sale proves that the Evolution Pokemon is a grail card in its own right.

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Though Umbreon and the like might steal the stage with modern sets like Prismatic Evolutions, one vintage Eevee card is finally getting its due. Specifically, the Reverse Holo Eevee from the 2002 Pokemon TCG: Legendary Collection recently sold for a record-breaking $66,000 in a Fanatics Collect Auction. That’s the highest recorded price not only for this specific Eevee card, but for any card starring the adorable Pokemon. And honestly? It’s about time Eevee got its due.

2002 Eevee Reverse Holo Becomes Most Valuable Eevee Card in Pokemon TCG History

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The new highest-selling Eevee card is the 2002 Reverse Holo from the Pokemon TCG – Legendary Collection. This expansion featured reprints for several early Pokemon expansions, including the original Base Set, Jungle, Fossil, and Team Rocket expansions. It was also the set that first introduced reverse holofoils, which makes this Eevee a unique piece of Pokemon TCG history as one of the first reverse holos ever printed in English.

As a vintage card from early Pokemon history, this Eevee has always been a grail card for many fans. Like many cards have done since the start of the year, it has slowly been gaining resale value. An ungraded version of this Eevee reverse holo sold for nearly $400 just this week. Its graded value has been on the rise as well, with recent TCG Player sales putting a PSA 10 at around $25,000.

But according to Fanatics, their rare PSA 10 copy has now shattered that price with its $66,000 sale. That secures its place as the most valuable Eevee card ever sold. There have been some seriously adorable Eevee cards throughout Pokemon history, so that’s no small feat. Just look at some of the other high-valued Eevee cards that are topping the charts:

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The card artwork featured on the holo foil will likely look familiar to many Pokemon fans. It is the same as the standard Eevee card from this set. I even have one sitting in my office nearby from my childhood mission to collect every Eevee card I could. The art is incredibly cute, showing Eevee chasing a butterfly. Combined with that holofoil rarity and PSA 10 rating, it’s really not surprising that this card is fetching high prices. As the Pokemon that gives us some of the most beloved evolutions in Pokemon history, Eevee deserves its time in the spotlight.

Which early Pokemon card is your biggest chase card? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!