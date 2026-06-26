Vintage Penguin Figure Moulds Let You Make Your Own Kenner Figure But There’s One Catch

Vintage action figures can be tough to get your hands on. First, you need to know where to look. Auction houses are usually a good bet, but multiple bids for valuable items could lead to inflated prices. You can try online marketplaces like eBay or Facebook, but then legitimacy becomes a problem. Then there’s the price. Vintage figures are coveted by a lot of collectors, especially those from popular IPs like Star Wars or DC. It’s hard work being a collector. However, if you don’t want to go through all the trouble, you can just make your own figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially in the case of brands like Kenner. However, it seems like you’ll be able to do just that if you’re looking for a vintage Penguin action figure. Not to be confused with the flightless bird, someone is selling the original Kenner moulds for the Batman villain on eBay for $1,999.99. With the right materials, you’ll be able to create your very own 1 of 1 version of the vintage figure. How many collectors can say that? Unfortunately, this Penguin is going to have some trouble waddling.

Original Moulds for the 1984 Penguin Action Figure Are on Sale via eBay

This set of five moulds (ten pieces in total) belongs to the 1984 Kenner Super Powers Penguin action figure. You can use resin to create your own version of the villain, but you might need to get creative with his legs, as the moulds appear to be missing from the set. If you’re really determined, you could create your own mould based on the images of the figure, or just get them 3D printed from somewhere. You can then paint it however you want, making it a truly unique collectible.

Anyone can buy a vintage figure and add it to their collection. But, acquiring the original moulds for a figure and creating the same figure by yourself is something very few people will be able to do. If you’re looking to add something unique to your collection and not spend too much money on it, these moulds might just be the perfect acquisition. It also gives you a great insight and hands-on experience into how these vintage figures were manufactured.

Of course, there may be some wear and tear on the moulds, so the figure may not come out perfect, but you can just chalk it down to being a prototype, making it even more valuable. An enterprising individual may even be able to make a few bucks with these moulds.

Have you attempted any DIY action figure projects? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!