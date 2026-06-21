This First Ever Pre-Production Ultra Magnus Is A One-Of-A-Kind Grail For Transformers Fans

Transformers is probably one of the most popular toy lines ever created. With a massive roster of unique characters, multiple variations, and creative transformations, it has remained one of the most beloved brands in the games and toys industry. We’ve seen it evolve from the most basic transforming toys in the Diaclone era to modern voice-activated figures, like the Robosen’s Optimus Prime. Add to that the movie series figures, and the lineup looks almost unlimited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With such a massive product lineup, coming across a prototype or pre-production figure from the early days is next to impossible. However, someone seems to have stumbled upon a lot of pre-production Transformers items and has unearthed what appears to be a one-of-a-kind Grail for fans. A G1 pre-production version of Ultra Magnus is listed on eBay, going for $9,350. The seller went into great detail about why this figure is so rare and why it costs so much.

This Might Just Be The First-Ever Transformers Prototype For G1 Ultra Magnus

Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that Transformers, as we know it now, was originally called Diaclone, manufactured by Japanese company Takara. One of the items in the set is a regular but vintage production version of Ultra Magnus, but the one that looks like Optimus Prime is the important one. Seller Artfire2000 claims that this set came from a lot of 1986 pre-production Transformers items, with special emphasis on the unpainted red cab and the no-copyright Diaclone Powered Convoy trailer.

“The Diaclone trailer has written markings typical of pre-production figures (“T-2” and “6/23”), and it does *not* have a copyright, which makes it unique,” says the description. Noting all of this, they deduced that this figure might just be the result of early Ultra Magnus mock-ups. “There is no chrome on any of the parts, including wheel hubs,” continues the description. “This cab itself is incredibly rare and iconic, not only because G1 pre-production items so seldom show up.”

To put it all plainly, it’s one of the first-ever concepts for Ultra Magnus. The timeline and details seem to match up with what the seller claims. This makes the figure a Grail for Transformers toy collectors.

Vintage Transformers toys have traditionally fetched high prices on retail sites or at auctions. For instance, this G1 Soundwave is currently going at $13,125 with buyer’s premium on Heritage Auctions.

How much would you pay for this one-of-a-kind piece of Transformers history? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!