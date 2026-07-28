You Can Still Own The Golden Age Debut of A Justice League Icon Without Breaking The Bank

While the Justice League tends to have a revolving roster, the core team has always remained the same. Even within the core team though, Wally West sometimes replaces Barry Allen as the Flash, and the same goes for Hal Jordan and John Stewart’s Green Lantern. But the big three have always been the team’s guiding light, and it’s safe to say that there would be no Justice League with Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman.

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However, DC Comics does have a precursor to the Justice League, called The Justice Society of America. It included the likes of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, The Spectre, and the original Flash and Green Lantern, among others. It wasn’t as famous as the League, but it set the foundation for what would become the most famous superhero team in the world. And, since they were the beta version of the League, it only makes sense that Wonder Woman’s first appearance was in one of their comics.

All Star Comics #8 Featuring Wonder Woman’s First Appearance Is Available At Auction

Over on Heritage Auctions, a copy of All Star Comics #8 is currently going for $9,455 with buyer’s premium. Apart from the star-studded cast and cover art, the biggest highlight of the issue is that it featured the first ever appearance of Wonder Woman, her origin story, and her mythical island home of Themyscira. Of course, back in 1942, it was called Paradise Island for some reason; I assume it’s because it was populated by beautiful immortal women. Not very subtle, but it was the ‘40s, after all.

We all know how the origin story goes: Steve Trevor’s plane crashes on Paradise Island, while fighting some Nazis. There, he is nursed back to health by the Amazonians, after which Queen Hippolyta decrees that one of them will go back to the USA with Trevor to help him in the fight. Of course, that champion ended up being her own daughter, Diana, who the world would eventually come to know as Wonder Woman.

While it’s not as coveted or valuable as Action Comics #1 or Detective Comics #27, it still commands a relatively high price whenever it goes on auction. With six days left for bidding to end, the final price of the issue could easily double in due time. What makes this particular issue a bit more valuable is the fact that it has off-white to white pages, which very few vintage comics tend to have. Pages often start turning yellow over time due to oxidation, if not stored correctly. At under $10,000, this is definitely a serious deal for Wonder Woman fans, as well as DC and Justice League collectors.

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