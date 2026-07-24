Marvel’s Rarest Trading Card Set Is Surprisingly Affordable, Even Though One Card Could Be More Than the Whole Collection

It wasn’t until the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched that Marvel managed to step out of DC’s shadow and become the premier home of superheroes. That’s not to say that the likes of Spider-Man and Captain America weren’t popular then, but the MCU definitely made the rest of Marvel’s properties popular in the mainstream. This meant that the prices of almost all Marvel-related items went up and vintage collectibles became even more coveted.

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Take for instance the 2013 line of Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems trading cards. Despite launching after The Avengers, they are among the most coveted non-sports trading cards. Featuring a red, blue, green and gold variants, with each getting progressively rarer, these are some of the rarest and most sought after trading cards by collectors, with very few owning an entire collection. Even the most accessible red variant has only 100 of each card, so it’s pretty surprising to see an entire set going for just over $10,000 at Heritage Auctions.

A Full 42 Card Set Of Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems’ Red Variant Is Available For A Great Price

The entire set features heroes from almost every Marvel superhero team, including The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and other popular standalone heroes. There are also villains like Thanos, Green Goblin, Red Skull, and the likes. With the PSA rating going as low as 5 for some and as high as 9 for others, this set is a mixed bag, but well worth the price if you consider the whole collection. Add to that what some people are willing to pay for individual cards to complete their own collections.

With only 100 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems cards in the red variant, each one of them is exceedingly rare. Just to give you an idea of the kind of prices each of them demands, one eBay listing features a similarly-rated Wolverine card for almost $15,000. That’s definitely an inflated price that very few people will be willing to pay, but it paints a clearer picture of how valuable these cards are to some people. It’s also very rare for non-sports related trading cards to demand such a high price.

Overall, $10,000 is a great price for the entire set, considering the varying ratings and the hard work done by the seller to collect them all. More modern cards have tried to capture the essence of these PGMs, but hardly any have managed to reach the same heights as Fleer. You can expect the bids to go higher with every passing day, and the value of the set to appreciate every year. With Avengers: Doomsday finally set to bring all the Marvel super teams together, this set is more valuable than ever.

Which is your favorite Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems card from the lot? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!