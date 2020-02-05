Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/5/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X-Men + Fantastic Four #1, Martian Manhunter #12, and Aggretsuko #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

BATMAN #88 The third issue of James Tynion IV's Batman has arrived and while the previous two issues have been a bit difficult, Tynion genuinely finds his footing in Batman #88. The issue sees more of the true plot against Gotham revealed as well as Catwoman's role in it, but what really works well is the way the story moves back and forth between Batman and Catwoman's experiences. Tynion seems to have finally nailed his characterization of Catwoman and it's a delight this issue. Guillem March's art is solid, and while there is still a bit too much in the way of "words"—there's a lot of heavy dialogue that could be trimmed down without losing anything and it does still feel like it's trying to be something else—this is a big improvement at the right time, just as the story's starting to get good. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Rating: 4 out of 5 DAPHNE BYRNE #2 This comic is all about building atmosphere and Kelley Jones delivers a gothic landscape coated in dreams, illusions, and a bit of subterfuge perfectly. While the tone is clearly that of horror, there are subtle touches throughout that call readers to question which elements are supernatural and which might be man made manipulations. That lack of certainty is purposeful and makes it easy to embrace Daphne Byrne’s seeming descent towards madness. How she sees the world is distinct and the second issue manages to carefully delineate what is understood from her perspective and what is clearly an objective observation. They craft a mystery with unclear goals and outcomes, but with plenty of tantalizing details and engrossing questions to keep interest high. Even when Daphne Byrne fails to deliver on elements of character, the world of the story is so rich as to ensure readers will want to return for another peek next month. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 DC CRIMES OF PASSION #1 In the fine tradition of holiday specials, DC Crimes of Passion brings a one-shot collection of stories with some of DC's finest. It's a healthy mix of romance, drama, heartbreak, and scandal and it's a solid, enjoyable read. Major standouts are Steve Orlando's "More Than Maybe" Batman opener while Sam Johns and James Tynion IV's "Secret Admirer" featuring Pied Piper is an absolute delight. As DC's holiday specials go, this one very well may be the best of the bunch. There's something for everyone and each story is truly well-crafted and deeply enjoyable. It's a fine collection, one that will make you wish DC did this more often. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE DREAMING #18 The Dreaming continues to climb towards its climax with an issue featuring guest artist Marguerite Sauvage. The issue brings back Rose Walker, who was featured earlier in the series and was a key part of the original Sandman series. Writer Si Spurrier continues to weave his threads together, nimbly reuniting Cain and Abel and giving new life to Dora under a new battle cry, "Nobody gets to make our myth but else." It's a rallying cry for self-identification that creates a powerful echo as the Dreaming's myriad bizarre figments come together to reclaim the creative realm from those who try to control it. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #70 Harley Quinn is typically a pretty bonkers book, but this week's is something special. Harley's gone to California o get away from the baggage and heartbreak of her recent loss and ends up as a wrestler. That's the bonkers part. But tucked in there is a really interesting story that highlights the inherent goodness in Harley and how she'll do anything for her friends. As the kick off to something of a murder mystery for the character, it's an action packed and interesting issue and even has the bonus of an appearance by Booster Gold. It's everything you could want in a Harley comic and more. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #3 After a wildly inconsistent introduction of “Joe Kelly,” Criminal Sanity begins to really find its footing as a true-crime tale. We get more backstory into Joker’s twisted ways, but the bleeding heart of the issue is absolutely Harley. Her jump further down the proverbial rabbit hole is fascinating and a little upsetting to behold, but is brought to life beautifully by the issue’s creative team. This is definitely the darkest Harley Quinn story DC is publishing right now, but that might not be a bad thing. -- Jenna Anderson

JUSTICE LEAGUE #40 Even setting aside the conclusion of Justice League #39—a fine "fork off" of a cliffhanger that promises anything to follow before the next big crisis can be ignored—Justice League #40 doesn't deliver readers a reason to pay attention. An introductory spread of the assembled members reads like a cliche designed for a teenage DC fan's wall, complete with hackneyed quips from every character. The rest of the issue plays along similar lines, reading like the script for a Justice League video game on a budget. It's an all too familiar plot filled with familiar presentations of these characters without a single spark of ingenuity to be shown. Mahnke's figures are coated with so many lines that they sometimes appear to blur on the page, even when standing about talking to one another. Everything about Justice League #40 is delivered clearly, yet there's no reason to care about a single panel of it and that makes it perfectly fine filler. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #18 Jessica Cruz's hodgepodge team finds a dangerous ally in Justice League Odyssey #18. We met Epoch, the self-proclaimed Lord of Time, last issue and now we see his potential to pull Cruz and her old team out of their current Darksied-ian predicament. I'm especially curious about how writer Dan Abnett presents Epoch, dropping little potential easter eggs about his involvement in the greater DC Universe. While it seems likely that this tale is self-contained, Epoch's offhand comments could have big implications for DC's alleged reboot later this year. While not as exciting as last issue, Justice League Odyssey continues to tell a compelling superhero story unlike anything else on the stands today. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 LOIS LANE #8 The fallout from Lois Lane #7’s explosive cliffhanger underwhelms. This issue serves up plenty of action, but the long pauses and dialogue between action beats leave it feeling cartoonish—a product of pure superhero comics. The depiction of women throughout the action is also disconcerting as it often emphasizes their sexuality to the detriment of the skills and violence on display. This entire sequence clashes with the much more subtle character work that follows and a subsequent reminder that this series began by addressing the cruelty of mass deportations. The moments between Clark and Lois are perfectly understated and provide a highlight for the issue, but read as being apart from what comes before and after. Meanwhile, the small jab at the end about Lois’ maid reads as being tacked on, existing to make a serious point without being willing to spend any time considering it. There are strong elements in Lois Lane, but the overall series reads as a muddle and doesn’t appear capable of improving upon that. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] There's a lot that can (and has) been said about Martian Manhunter, and this ending proves that it absolutely deserves it. The series' creative team have taken one of the most underrated Justice League members and given him the solo story he desperately deserved. Sure, the series started out as True Detective with a dash of Martian sex, but it ultimately delivered something truly incredible—an argument that pain and trauma aren't something to be afraid or ashamed of, and can actually help make you stronger if you know how to face them. Martian Manhunter is the kind of book that deserves to be read by every DC fan for many years to come. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 YOUNG JUSTICE #13 Young Justice #13 is a tremendously fun comic to read, almost so much fun that you won’t notice the plot barely inches forward. Besides the addition of a new quartet of characters on the final page, this issue is primarily focused on affirming the status quo. It makes for a wonderful excuse to feature a trifecta of top-notch artists, including Mike Grell who returns to his most famous creation Warlord in a series of flashback sequences. Combine that with Michael Avon Oeming’s much sleeker take on Skartaris and readers are bound to be dazzled. It would just be nice if the endpoint for Young Justice #13 didn’t read as being essentially the same as the one that left myself and other readers so excited at the end of #12. -- Chase Magnett

ANT-MAN #1 Ant-Man #1 is a ton of fun. Zeb Willis brings a great amount of witty humor to Scott Lang's character, the book never takes itself too seriously while (not becoming Deadpool-levels of being overly self-aware) and it adds some fun bug-themed villains to the mix. Definitely worth a look if you've enjoyed any of Ant-Man's MCU appearances. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK CAT #9 The character of Felicia Hardy is and always has been the strongest part of this series. Her entire inner monologue is fresh and exciting. However, there’s still an ongoing issue of spending entirely too much time with much less interesting parts of Hardy’s world. This book doesn’t need a new Marvel A-lister to pop in every week, Black Cat is just fine on her own. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END #1 Unlike most of the comics published by Marvel with the title “The End,” Captain America: The End is engaging at the very least, but that’s still a far distance from the shores of a quality or enjoyable reading experience. The plot is a familiar doomsday scenario in which Red Skull-like zombies spread their plague, and it never rises above those familiar tropes. Captain America pummels the infected hordes while shouting about freedom without anything resembling a clear ideology or definition—just a childlike conception of good and evil based upon costuming. Larson’s panels are dynamic, but readers would be far better served by his current work on Savage Dragon where flat colors serve the underlying artwork far better. A dull story filled with inconsistencies and leaps of logic combined with the poor presentation of an engaging artist will give readers plenty to talk about, but very few good things to say. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN #1 If you can imagine a fevered dream filled with crossovers between barbarians and Marvel heroes with a dash of magic and adventure, you've got a decent idea of what Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown is like. The proposal of Conan visiting modern lands and meeting more Marvel characters sounds like it could be the plot of a goofy, outlandish sitcom, but Battle for the Serpent Crown handles it in such an invigorating way that it feels natural despite the numerous twists the first issue alone takes you on. Ominous portrayals of iconic Marvel characters and locations teetering between Conan's realm and ours help blend the two settings together and create a cohesive world that invites you to see what happens next. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #17 Daredevil #17 is a magnificently complex superhero comic. It identifies problems with ease—specifically addressing how the greatest supervillains in New York City are those with enough money to forget about people altogether—while struggling with the complexity and unseen consequences of any solution. A tremendous amount of thought is placed into systems in this issue, addressing commerce, church, and politics, yet there’s still plenty of action and some excellent stylistic touches applied. It’s a thrilling blend of caper, crime, and superhero genres reflecting on the greatest ills facing Americans today. Every sequence builds tension and the final few pages ensure readers will be biting their nails before Daredevil #18 arrives. This run on Daredevil continues to enhance and interrogate its moral and systemic subjects with each new issue, and that has developed one of the best superhero comics to be found. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK AGNES #1 After making her modern Marvel Comics debut in the pages of Conan: Serpent War, Robert E. Howard’s Dark Agnes now has her own solo series but its inaugural issue lands with shaky legs and unsure footing. Becky Cloonan’s prowess for developing hard edged, women warriors is fully on display here and Luca Pizzari does serviceable work in the art, but the world itself seems a little stoic and boring. There’s no hook into the larger scheme of Dark Agnes, and perhaps a purely standalone title will be a draw to some, but so far it feels like a half-baked idea that is looking for purpose. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR DOOM #5 Doom pulls off an excellent heel turn in the fifth issue to remind you who he truly is. His build-up to a confrontation with M.O.D.O.K. and his persistence makes you want to root for him, and then he goes full-on ruler. He's written wonderfully in that way. We're also treated to another fight scene between multiple factions involved with Doom, but so much happens so quickly that it's difficult to appreciate the weightier moments. -- Tanner Dedmon

IMMORTAL HULK: GREAT POWER #1 A touching and insightful story for both Spider-Man and Hulk, Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 shows us a side of Hulk that's often forgotten in his adventures. Banner's constant struggle with Hulk even when he's gotten his powers mostly under control has become such an accepted part of the character that it's seldom thought about. But seeing Spider-Man become the Hulk and experience the fresh wave of fear and uncertainty over the new powers inside him reminds readers how far Banner has come. Spider-Man-Hulk and Little Hulk are designed impeccably well, too, and even Loki's brief appearance in the one-shot feels and looks like a picture-perfect version of the character. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #12 Perhaps the best thing this Ms. Marvel series has going for it is that all of Kamala’s fears and concerns feel equally important, making the book compelling no matter what is going on. Ahmed treats her worries about relationships with the same respect and care he approaches her superheroics with. She continues to be completely human in all of the right ways. Also, this issue makes it clear that Saladin Ahmed deserves a crack at a Dr. Strange solo book ASAP. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5 MARAUDERS #7 Welp! Marvel’s done it again with Marauders, which maintains its winning streak in this week's issue. Writer Gerry Duggan introduces yet more intrigue into the series with the newly appointed White Knight and some unexpected but delightful character returns that fit exquisitely into this compelling mix. Each of these characters ooze style and grace thanks to the artwork of artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado. Duggan allows each member of the cast to live up to their well-earned reputations, and the new additions make a quick but powerful first impression. This series has yet to make a misstep, and we couldn’t recommend it any more. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 MARVEL'S AVENGERS: HULK #1 So many different versions of the Hulk exist—even if they only boast slight changes—that it seems like a difficult undertaking to offer a unique perspective on the hero. While Marvel's Avengers: Hulk #1 further lays the foundation for the dynamic between the Avengers and introduces us to some characters who will likely be key players later, it fails to elevate Hulk or Bruce Banner. The same is true for the way these characters are visualized side from the occasional full-page display of Hulk, Banner, and their electrical adversary. It might move the story of the upcoming Avengers game forward, but it doesn't do much for Hulk or Banner themselves. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15 Ahmed and Garron continue their blemish free run on what will no doubt be considered a classic Spider-Man series in the near future once it has an entire canvas worth of narrative to fill. Garron is given ample room to flex his muscles in the latest issues, detailing destruction, carnage (lowercase c), and fights throughout, even managing to outdo the “fight through the school” motif that was done in The Amazing Spider-Man feature film. The pair’s grasp on the character makes their work have an evergreen quality like all good Spider-Man stories. Always accessible, always relatable, always in peril. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #0 Savage Avengers has been building to a major confrontation between Kulan Gath and some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, including the barbarian known as Conan. It’s something fans have been following in Gerry Duggan’s current run of the series, but before things really take off Marvel is getting fans up to speed on the damage Gath has inflicted on the Marvel Universe before with Savage Avengers #0. The issue reporting Uncanny X-Men #190 and #191, which takes up the majority of the book’s 60 pages. That means if you have those issues or have access to them there’s not really a reason to spring on this, other than the small prelude and epilogue that exist in the modern day, setting things up going forward. As for the original story, it definitely still holds your attention, though parts of it fall a bit flat and are quite dated. This isn’t necessary reading, but if the upcoming story can build off this in a big way, it is more than worth your time. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble has all the fun of a Saturday morning cartoon they used to make. The fourth and final issue of Mariko Tamaki’s outstanding miniseries sees the titular pair stuck as a cat and a squirrel trying to escape the clutches of Doc Ock and get back into their original bodies. The comic is loaded with hilarious physical comedy, all of which is highlighted by Gurihiru’s cartoonish art style. Venom running around as a big furry cat should be enough to hook you in, but stick around for the rest. -- Connor Casey

SPIDER-VERSE #5 Spider-Verse #5 returns this week with a peek into a dark past. Spider-Man Noir creeps into frame as the rough-and-tumble hero welcomes Miles into his fold. When a Nazi scientist gets their hands on a powerful Spider-God, it falls to the two to save Manhattan and maybe their brethren as well. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 After failing to convince Luke to join his crusade across the galaxy, Darth Vader has some vengeance he needs to enact on a target, focusing his efforts on punishing anyone who kept details about his children from him. This quest takes Vader to a number of familiar locations, surprising him with what appears to be an unexpected reunion with a figure from his past. Exploring any emotional journey of Vader is a difficult task, given how the original films treat him as being so devoid of his former self as Anakin, which this new series struggles with. His intentions for this series surely fall under the umbrella of "unbridled rage," but those feelings are somewhat inspired by his former connections to Padme, evoking feelings similar to those experienced when we saw Vader bemoan her death in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The book is surely entertaining, but it's too early to tell if it's going anywhere that will be satisfying or earn its place alongside previous Darth Vader series that were strong successes. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5 STRIKEFORCE #6 Marvel’s Strikeforce has been a delightful team to watch, and while this issue doesn’t quite completely nail the landing to the series’ first arc, it sets up some compelling stories moving forward. Writer Tini Howard’s ragtag team shines most when they’re just playing off of each other as they adapt to their circumstances on the fly. The spontaneous of the group is delightful, as is seeing the interplay between Spider-Woman and Spectrum or Wiccan and Hellstrom just to name a few. Artist Jacopo Camagni and colorist Guru-eFX’s work on the issue fits the book’s adventuresome tone perfectly, and as a villain Moonstone brings out the best aspects of the group throughout the issue. That said, it’s more about Moonstone’s personality than her actual plan, which honestly doesn’t end up holding much importance in the overall story other than being an excuse to involve the undead. The same can be said for Ghost, though at least we get a nice Angela moment out of his appearance. There’s a lot to be happy about though, as the book sets up some promising threads for the Vridai, Hellstrom, and the group overall thanks to that next issue tease, so while the issue isn’t the best the series has offered thus far, this team is still wildly entertaining. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 SWORD MASTER #8 Opening an issue of Sword Master is bound to summon some nostalgia for the mediocre quality of Marvel-Pizza Hut comics amongst readers who grew up in the 1990s, but I’m confident those provided a higher standard of quality. Dull humor, a paint-by-numbers plot, characters without an ounce of personality, and terribly inconsistent artwork add up to deliver a comic that’s difficult to keep reading (unless of course it’s a paid assignment). The opening sequence is more than enough to turn readers off. It delivers action without cause or effect filled with unfinished backgrounds and poorly selected layouts. It’s the sort of comic that could be constructively workshopped in a class, but feels insulting when readers are asked to pay $3.99 for such substandard quality. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5 X-MEN + FANTASTIC FOUR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Even in a moment of plot-required confrontation between X-Men and Fantastic Four, there was still a touch of nostalgic joy on seeing these teams reunited, specifically around their grown children: Franklin Richards and Kitty Pryde. X-Men + Fantastic Four #1 embraces being a superhero crossover comic and that enthusiasm translates into a the best possible presentation of well-trod ground, elevating the many familiar elements embedded in its DNA. Zdarsky and the Dodsons’ appreciation of these characters accompanied by a humanizing approach make it easy for existing fans to fall in love and may even reveal some hidden allure to sceptics. Even though this is a story most of us have read many times before, it makes for perfect comfort reading as we make our way through a cold winter. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 YONDU #5 Thanks to its fair share of twists and turn, this issue is pulled one too many ways to really stick the landing. Things unfold at a breakneck pace and at one point, it feels like Yondu #5 was supposed to be two issues—there's just that much packed into this regular-sized book. That said, Thompson and Nadler did manage to create some refreshing development with the eponymous character and inject some humanity under that chiseled exterior. At the very least, present timeline Yondu isn't necessarily so much a one-dimensional character any longer. -- Adam Barnhardt

THE AFTER REALM QUARTERLY #1 Michael Oeming, the co-creator of Powers and Mice Templar, has always had a knack for high fantasy. In The After Realm, Oeming takes a familiar concept (the classic Norse tale of Ragnarok) and mixes it with a dash of post-apocalyptic storytelling and a new perspective. Although many of the creatures and themes of The After Realm are recognizable, moving the focus to the mischievous elf Oona brings a fresh breath of air to the tale, pushing the comic from an epic to a more relatable tale. Readers can understand Oona's boredom and feelings of entrapment, even as she makes terrible decision after terrible decision that could ultimately lead to the collapse of her home. Oeming's art is also at its finest in the comic, in part due to Taki Soma's epic colors. This is a fun series, one that gently toes the line between the familiar and new, and I look forward to seeing the next installment in a few months. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Rating: 4 out of 5 AGGRETSUKO #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Aggretsuko #1 is a promising starting point for Retsuko to continue her journey through the World of Adulthood. The beloved character has endeared so many fans with her show and web-shorts already, too. This new Oni Press series falls in line with those projects, but readers will walk away from this first issue wishing Aggretsuko took a moment to do something more. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 BIRTHRIGHT #41 From the second you open the cover and flip the first page, Birthright #41 is in your face with a set of three two-page splashes that sets an epic tone for the second-to-last arc of the series. Readers finally get some much-needed background story on Lore, who rises to A-list status this issue. Between Williamson's plotting and Bressan's killer art, this issue straddles the line of fantasy really well. As far as world-building goes in indie comics, I'm reminding why I want to see more of what we get here—it's just fantastical and real. There were even a few panels where I let out an audible "Oh damn," and you'll know which ones the second you see them. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 Buffy the Vampire Slayer has taken on a strange identity over the past few issues. With the titular heroine missing, the Willow, Xander, and Robin Wood have gotten more time to shine. There's also been the introduction of the new slayer, Kendra, summoned when Buffy left the mortal plane. There have been interesting beats, but it lacked cohesion and solid pacing. Anya's return to action seems to have provided what was needed, uniting and gathering these disparate and chaotic threads. This issue feels more focused than those that preceded but still doesn't stick the landing on its most dramatic moments. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BUTCHER OF PARIS #3 All of the pieces in The Butcher of Paris finally click into place on its third issue. There’s a clear drive to the story here as the narrative begins exploring the question of Marcel Petiot is. Even with so many characters sharing key threads of the plot, they are brought more closely together here and all appear dedicated to the same task. The result is a thrilling murder mystery, one that having already identified who is tasked with answering the much more difficult query of why. There’s a minimalist aesthetic to the characters that works well in delivering clear emotions and rendering moral judgement in a panel (although that may be too easy a task with Nazis). It’s a fine issue and one that has me excited to see The Butcher of Paris #4. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 COPRA #5 There’s so much to discuss about the newest issue of COPRA. Simply dissecting a largely silent set of interlude sequences set in the middle of the issue provides plenty of anticipation for what’s to come, along with some very distinctive panels using a variety of styles. Yet it’s the arrival of Fornax with a Simsonian “KRAKATTABOOM” that looms largest along with the story’s shocking cliffhanger. This is COPRA returning to its galactic ambitions, featuring fights and mythos-making inspired by Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, yet functioning on a plane that is pure Fiffe. It’s a dazzling spectacle with explosive fights and sturm und drang dialogue that somehow never manages to entirely leave reality—maintaining a human touch even in the most earth shattering moments. With the promise of a long saga ahead, COPRA #5 delivers a perfect introduction to its next big story. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 CRONE #4 After becoming imprisoned, Bloody Bliss learns that her captor isn't the foe she believed him to be, but a shocking figure from her past. One she learns of the lengths he has gone to seek vengeance for the ways in which she had "wronged" him, Bliss faces a potentially fatal decision. As the reader continues to attempt discovering an emotional connection with any of the characters, this penultimate issue gives us not one, not two, but three expository sequences that are meant to give us a complex backstory for a character we were relatively unaware of, all while the book only has one issue left. While each panel might be competent enough on its own, the overall trajectory feels like the events of this installment were created by throwing a dart at a wall full of typical sword and sandals tropes, resulting in a lack of any narrative cohesion or fresh perspectives on the formula. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

CROWDED #11 Crowded #11 offers readers a lot more of Charlie's story as well as Vita's as it sees them in a position we haven't yet in the series: seemingly safe. However, while the issue does set the stage for a much larger story as well as what may be the wildest and most dangerous predicament they've been in yet thanks to a cult that has taken them in, the issue is pretty dialogue heavy and is at times hard to follow. It feels very much like a transition issue, but one that offers a lot of promise for what's to come. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Rating: 3 out of 5 GIDEON FALLS #21 The fourth book of Gideon Falls comes to a screeching halt with an issue that includes a little bit of each ingredient that makes Gideon Falls the preeminent horror comic. Plenty of suspense mixed with gore, jump scares, and in-your-face action makes for an epic story arc conclusion. On a character level, these past two issues have done wonders for Danny's development, probably even more so this issue than last. When reading this book, you've got to be in it for the long haul as things slowly churn forward and as we've now seen four times over, when it all clicks, everything beautifully falls into place. This is most certainly another storytelling feat for Lemire and Sorrentino. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5 ISOLA #10 The end of Isola’s second “chapter” is raw, emotional, and genuinely moving. The loyalty between Rook and Olwyn is put to test in a significant way, and things only get more and more heartbreaking from there. This series is definitely one of the most underrated titles in Image’s catalog now, and this issue is a sign that, even with the occasional hiatus, it isn’t losing steam anytime soon. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 KAIJUMAX: SEASON FIVE #2 Is there a better genre-blend comic in existence than Kaijumax? It isn't just the blend of prison society with kaiju monsters tropes, but the way it manages to bounces from the absurd to the tragic without missing a beat. You get the true character drama of Shakmon mixed with the Pokemon parody in Pokebos's trial. Despite the difference, it all feels like part of he hold, held together by Cannon's artwork, which works equally well for both extremes. As finely crafted a comic as is being published today. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5 KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #3 The early issues of Kill Whitey Donovan had to establish the characters and scenery and with that in the wind, #3 really takes the story off to the races. A broader scope of the narrative is revealed that shines a light on the unseen corners of the story’s beginnings and helps push this along, but once again the tight action sequences are the highlight of the entire piece. Artist Natalie Barahona’s colors pop with the flair of cannon fire. This is the best issue yet and I think it can stick the landing after a shaky take off. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MAGICIANS #4 In the wake of grisly murders at the academy, the professors reveal their true intentions for enlisting unlikely candidates to the school, even if these additions aren't entirely on board with their intended mission. As if this isn't overwhelming enough, the true explanation of Sophie's resurrection becomes clear, posing an even bigger threat than the students could have imagined. What makes this book so effective is that, more than just being a more mature take on the world of magic, it finds the perfect ways to balance the supernatural elements with the more mundane interpersonal drama, delivering not only an engaging horror-fantasy but a relatively melodramatic adventure about conflicts between high school students. This issue might lean more heavily into the more macabre elements of the book, allowing the interpersonal relationships to come through only as necessary, making the entire book feel more genuine. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5