Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/12/2020

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #10 Batman and The Outsiders manages to get better with each and every issue, but this week's #10 may be a series best thus far. It's an issue that sees many of the moving parts that have defined the run to now come together with Batman honing in on a larger threat, Katana, Orphan, and Duke coming together and, of course, Jefferson Pierce teaming up with Lady Shiva to take on Ra's. The issue pulls it off with a tightly-written, but beautifully executed story that pulls the narrative thread across all pockets of the story. It's exciting, intriguing, and feels like solid payoff for all the build up we've had thus far. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: PENNYWORTH R.I.P. #1 The Bat-Family can be quite dysfunctional, and more than anything Alfred Pennyworth RIP spotlights how one man is the only reason its made it this far. Writers James Tynion IV and Peter J. Tomasi create a wonderful tribute to Bruce’s mentor and best friend that effectively conveys all the emotions felt by those who are left behind to grieve. Anger, regret, guilt, emptiness, and sadness all make their presence felt at some point through Damian, Barbara, Jason, Tim, and Bruce, but perhaps the best part of the whole issue is Ric Grayson, who delivers a take on Alfred that only he can offer, and he distills the man behind the Bat-Family in a perfectly touching way. The team of Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, Chris Burnham, Marcio Takara, Diogenes Neves, David Lafuente, and Sumit Kumar unite to deliver the team’s most poignant memories of their friend, each one coming to life with its own style but also blending into a cohesive whole. This issue hit me much harder than I expected it to, and I think it will for just about all Batman fans too. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #4 Is this book still a thing? Neal Adams is nothing short of a legend, sure—and I'm sure he had a blast writing and drawing Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul, but this book is nothing short of exhausting by now. Each issue it practically takes on an entirely new tone and plot, with no regard to an overarching narrative. The dimension-hopping plots is far from a normal Batman tale and it's beginning to be evident why that's fairly uncommon. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 1 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #5 Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch continue their Batman maxi-Series that follows a confused Dark Knight as he attempts to get to the bottom of a mystery. While Ellis' typical humor is shining through, this issue once again shows the downside of releasing this series on a monthly clip rather than in one neat package. Hitch's art work is still great and a joy to experience but this latest installment suffers from a tad too much decompression. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 CATWOMAN #20 This issue is everything that a Catwoman installment should be—emotional, self-aware, action-packed, and a little terrifying. The story begins to bring Selina and Raina Creel’s back and forth to an epic and macabre conclusion, with some genuinely epic moments thrown in. Joelle Jones’ narrative might have been accused of spinning its wheels in the past, but this issue proves that it all was definitely worth it—and sets up pretty high stakes for the arc’s “finale.” -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #4 In the aftermath of the bombing, Alice and Una struggle to cope with their newfound disabilities, with the young Una taking to the setback much more positively. However, once Alice realizes that the dollhouse had a role in not only the violent incident, but also offers a way to balance the scales, the stage is set for a horrifying bargain. Previous chapters of the book have offered a more engaging balance of jumping back and forth between timelines, with this installment seeing the most disconnect in the narratives. While Alice and Una's story was compelling enough, the events of the book seem to be putting the pieces in place for the title's future, while the depictions of the doll house's past feel arbitrarily tossed in. The exposition of this entry might have been required for the overall series, yet the experience mostly felt like it was treading water. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

THE FLASH #88 Paradox, dare I say, is a fantastic new villain for the Flash. This issue stands as a breakdown of this latest rogue's origin and it's a great one. With Barry Allen messing with the time stream in his battle against...sigh....King Turtle, it's an interesting idea to look at the people who were essentially destroyed as a result. When you destroy a timeline, even a bad one, what happens to the innocent people living in it? Williamson answers this in spades with a great one shot here, breaking down a nice new addition to the Flash's Rogue's Gallery. Definitely worth your time. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #6 Steve Orlando puts a bow on his supernatural team book that brings together the "monsters" of Gotham City with a solid final entry. While the conclusion doesn't exactly break the wheel or offer anything we might not have seen before, it gives some nice landing platforms for other writers to work with for characters like Killer Croc and/or I, Vampire. Hopefully, this team manages to return at some point as the mish mash of oddities have justified their existence if nothing else. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Green Lantern Season Two #1 has two final surprises up its sleeve before it ends, and those are setting one heck of a foundation for the entirety of Season Two. The first series was a breath of fresh air, but Season Two isn't resting on its laurels. In one issue the series has already presented some truly promising threads. This is a must read for any Green Lantern fan; we promise you will not be bored for a single moment. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #1 Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti are back to to working on Harley Quinn again, and if you liked their previous runs you’ll feel right at home with Harley Quinn & The Birds of Prey #1. Much like the new movie the story is utterly dominated Harley and your enjoyment pretty much depends on how much you like watching her Bugs Bunny'ing her way around fight scenes. There isn’t much to speak of regarding the Birds of Prey, but this first issue feels mostly like a setup anyway. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY #6 Fans of the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy relationship won't be happy with this comic. Last issue's revelation that Harley wasn't traveling with the "real" Poison Ivy becomes the central conflict of this issue, as Ivy lashes out at her doppelganger (in reality, a "part" of Ivy) for mimicking her and at Harley for not figuring out the difference. While we're supposed to understand that Ivy's multiple attempts to kill Harley is just her lashing out in anger, it feels like a very conscious attempt to break up Harley and Ivy...not that their relationship is given anything more than meaningful subtext, even in a full page spread "goodbye." While Adriana Melo's art is fantastic in this issue, that's really only the compliment I can give for a miniseries that wholly misses the mark on the Harley/Ivy dynamic and feels like an attempt to "reset" the characters for whatever is coming next. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 HAWKMAN #21 Hawkman continues being peak comic book goodness month in and month out, with each arc hopping to a new genre. This Kaiju epic Rob Venditti is starting to unfold in front of us right now goes to show with solid writing, a book can go full-on bonkers without becoming overbearing or unnecessary. With Sky Tyrant falling into the trap of being a mirrored, one-dimensional villain, this team shakes things up to make the character much more palpable and now several arcs in, Hawkman is as good as ever. There's heart and soul. Horror and science-fiction. Hawkman has it all. -- Adam Barnhardt

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #18 House of Whispers has been an uneven series, sometimes feeling aimless, but sometimes Nalo Hopkinson, Dan Watters, and Domo Stanton manage to hone in on something beautiful. In this issue, they continue to tell the story of two marginalized immigrant children who have suffered at the hands of those who should be their guardians. It illustrates how that abuse and trauma can turn to rage through the lens of the Sandman Universe, and the nightmare of the Corinthian specifically. It's an adept use of horror to enlighten, but it doesn't limit itself to that, offering us the tender side of a love story as well. Each part of the story enhances the other, creating a powerful whole. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERGIRL #39 The idea of the Dark Supergirl story is an intriguing one, but as we get to Supergirl #39 it's just starting to feel a little old with each issue reiterating that nothing and no one can really get through to Kara in her infected state. In a real way this story just feels like the previous arc with Kara not really being in control over herself, though the stakes this time seem much higher. Now, the government is involved and everything just feels kind of predictable and stale. Wonder Woman being a major part of the issue was a real highlight, though, so there's that. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #20 This might be the best issue of Brian Bendis's Superman yet. The comic deftly weaves together multiple subplots from across both Action Comics and Superman, addressing everything from the Invisible Mafia to the United Planets to Superman's recent worldwide reveal that he's actually Clark Kent. While Superman is dealing with the return of his longtime nemesis Mongul, his recent actions (basically all of them) look as if they'll come back to haunt him in the very near future. This is the sort of payoff Superman fans have been waiting for, and I can't wait to see how things develop from here. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN HEROES #1 Superman revealing his secret identity is a storytelling decision that will continue to echo through DC Comics’ publications for years to come. However, Superman Heroes provides an opportunity to reflect on some of its immediate impacts, the smaller moments that won’t fit into the big adventures filling most ongoing series. That focus on the small works well in a few of the stories collected here. Clark and Jim share a touching moment, one that captures a subtle moment (from a typically loud friendship) with some excellent work by artist Steve Lieber. Others like a conversation between Batman and Wonder Woman appear more like a forced meditation of characters who never resemble human beings. As an anthology, the overall effect is positive, but embedding a cliffhanger and ties to ongoing Superman storylines at the end confuses this purpose. Mileage will certainly vary with this assemblage of brief moments, but there’s generally enough good to balance the underwhelming contributions. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE TERRIFICS #25 Oh my god, this issue. The Terrifics is able to celebrate its landmark 25th installment as only it can, while also laying the groundwork for a potential doozy of a future arc. Come for the cameos and the amazing art from Dan Mora, and stay for the truly breathtaking and genius take on a “Choose Your Own Adventure” story. This issue only further solidifies how underrated and excellent of a book The Terrifics is. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #751 Coming off of the beautiful love letter that was Wonder Woman #750, #751 is a delightful day-in-the-life type of story that, in a sense, allows the reader to see Wonder Woman from the eyes of a skeptic. While that's a fun, engaging way to approach things, the issue also manages to set up a nice new central mystery and threat for Wonder Woman and it all comes together with a lot of heart and in a beautifully written way. The only real drawback of this issue is the art. It's not bad, but it's different enough that it may not be for all visual tastes. Still, the overall effect of the issue is an intriguing new story for Wonder Woman and it's a great read. -- Nicole Drum

AERO #8 Much like Aero's confidence and her new sculpting ability, the backstory of the Jade Towers and the battles surrounding them is finally starting to take form. It's doing so at a frustratingly slow pace though with the main and sub-stories only being moved forward a bit at a time. Aero's training sessions do create moments for some unique scenes as she shows off her powers under her new mento, even if that relationship is one that likely won't last long. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 The latest issue of Spider-Man relies on two of Nick Spencer's biggest strengths: humor and continuity. Sitting Spidey and Jonah down for the recording of the latter's first podcast is certainly a stage for hilarity, but it also does a solid job of showing us that Peter wasn't exactly an innocent party in the pair's relationship throughout the years. While Ryan Ottley isn't drawing this latest installment, Iban Coello continues to be a worthy stand-in. Another solid issue for Team Spidey. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #6 Black Panther and The Agents of Wakanda took a dive into Marvel’s back catalogue with these past two issues, bringing back the Livewires and getting readers up to speed on their original 2005 miniseries. Last issue’s cliffhanger with Nick Fury (supposedly) coming back into the fold makes for a nice twist, and seems to be hinting at a bigger conflict down the line. Otherwise it’s you standard fun team-up group with a little bit of Deadpool sprinkled in. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 DR. STRANGE #3 Dr. Strange delivers a one-and-done style story about demonic tattoo artists that provides plenty of fodder for Kev Walker to show off when the titular hero goes to save the day. It’s an economic issue emphasizing Strange’s unique skill set and playing off of the new hospital-bound premise of the series. The demon’s and young victim both speak like a boomer’s imitation of a zoomer, but the core conflict is constructed well enough to enjoy the spectacle in spite of a lack of distinctive or well considered personalities. Beyond a few excellent panels, there may not be much special about Dr. Strange #3, but it certainly delivers a monthly dose of the Sorcerer Supreme that will satisfy most dedicated fans. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #7 With subplots simmering and the series’ premise well established, Excalibur #7 embraces its nature and takes a tour through the continuity of prior volumes and a bit of magical Marvel weirdness. The reintroduction of Warwolves alongside Cullen Bloodstone sets up an action-packed introduction and cliffhanger to this new story arc. Ongoing concerns with Apocalypse and the Braddock clan are addressed, but they no longer consume the majority of page space. Instead, readers are treated to a wide array of colorful settings and an excellent mix of humorous team dynamics and punch ups. It seems like every member of Excalibur is given at least one moment in the short span of twenty pages, and they all have something big to look forward to when the next issue arrives. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 GWEN STACY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] I was as ready as anyone to ponder the easy cash grab of a non-super powered Gwen Stacy solo series, but it quickly won me over. There’s no cynicism here; it’s all sincerity. Gwen Stacy is built on a love for Marvel Comics, this character, and championing her place in Marvel lore. There’s a timeless quality too which will make this an essential read for any Spider-Man fan. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #3 Hawkeye's plans have always been connected by mere threads in Freefall, but they're starting to fall apart more than ever in the third issue. It's a refreshing change for a character who always feigns being so composed because it allows more of his personality to break through the exterior to show a more contemplative and vulnerable version of the character. Much of the credit for showcasing those changes goes to the expressive reactions Hawkeye has to situations combined with his internal monologue that often contradicts the well-defined emotions he and other characters wear externally. -- Tanner Dedmon

THE IMMORTAL HULK #31 The arrival of Xemnu offers a classic "out of the frying pan into the fire" scenario with the added benefit of quickly moving forward from a horde of rampaging kaiju. It's clear from the start, at least for readers with Hulk mythology, that something is off, but what makes The Immortal Hulk #31 extraordinary is how it slowly ratchets up tension across the entire issue. Xemnu's updated design combined with dialogue pulled straight out of the uncanny valley makes for a disconcerting experience. Amidst falling action and a framing story from Javier Rodriguez, there are ever more hints that something is going terribly awry just below the surface. The final page of the issue delivers a revelation that's worthy of the best EC Comics issues and makes this new villain and arc for the series another must-read thriller. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 IRON MAN 2020 #2 Just like the first issue, Iron Man 2020 continues to be a genuinely mixed bag. The story shifts from an adorable team-up of robots to a truly bone-chilling take on agency and identity, often times in a way that is too jarring to appreciate any of it. There are a handful of great sequences, and the designs for a lot of the robots are great, but Iron Man 2020 still leaves a lot to be desired. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5 MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #2 At first glance Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes felt like a misstep for the “Gamerverse.” #1 was primarily a recap of events from the PS4 games and it’s Black Cat-themed DLC pack. But, luckily, #2 dives deeper into stuff that wasn’t covered in the game, namely Spidey and Cat’s original relationship and how Mary Jane responds to the situation. If you’re a big fan of the world the game created (and who could blame you), this is shaping up to be a better supplemental read. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVELS X #2 The second issue of Marvels X doesn’t quite read as David’s story or a prologue to the events of Earth X. Instead, it walks a middle ground in which David functionally tours the crumbling America that will lead to future stories, but that middle fails to provide either a compelling character or set of circumstances. The updated Ghost Rider offers a great, blue collar-inspired design, but is quickly forgotten so that David can encounter even more familiar heroes. Each encounter doesn’t offer much more clarity about the shape of this narrative and David primarily functions as a passenger listening and observing, but never growing. Marvels X #2 is a disappointing second that doesn’t appear confident about the story it’s telling, and an excellent opening splash by Well-Bee only offers it so much fuel to carry on. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 MORBIUS #4 Slowly but surely this Morbius run is turning into a blood-soaked creature feature and to be frank, I'm totally here for that. While the dialogue and scripting are both still a bit lacking, the overall narrative with Morbius vs. the world is inching toward an interesting peak. At the very least, this art team of Ferreira, Siqueira, and Poggi can really draw the hell out of Monster Morbius, making the character a peak Marvel horror baddie once again. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 NEBULA #1 Vita Ayala and Claire Roe team up for a new Nebula series, but the first issue feels more like a prologue than a true first chapter. Ayala’s plot rings true as it echoes Nebula’s role in The Infinity Gauntlet, with Nebula setting off to take possession of a device of phenomenal power, only to have it backfire on her, wiping her memory. This seems to be the backbone of the series, Nebula trying to survive without the memory of who she has been. Roe delivers some solid visuals, though it feels like her more elaborate layouts would benefit coloring with more depth. It isn’t a bad start, but the next issue will tell how the premise holds up. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #10 Savage Avengers #10 has some great moments, but somehow it doesn’t feel fulfilling by issue’s end. The exchanges between Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and Conan are what propel the book, and writer Gerry Duggan is clearly having fun writing their banter, but it’s the overall storyline that just feels meandering. This trip as a whole is just kind of boring, which shouldn’t be the case with characters like Doom, Strange, and Conan. Artist Patch Zircher and colorist Java Tartaglia deliver some stellar pages though, and good lord their Shuma-Gorath is terrifying, but again, the narrative framing it all together just isn’t that interesting, and by issue’s end there’s not a big enough hook to keep you moving to the next issue. Savage Avengers has some fun parts, but there’s still something holding it back from its full potential. -- Matthew Aguilar

SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS #1 A slight detour out of the ongoing Ghost Rider series brings us to a one-shot featuring Lilith in a starring role. While the book does leave up to that distinction, where Lilith is front and center, it eventually merges into a book that reads like it's in the main series. There are things that happen integral to the plot of the ongoing, so I'd be interested to here the reasoning behind pulling this out of the series and marketing it as its own standalone book. Either way, it's a horrifically dark plot with killer work by Roland Boschi—if one artist gets Hell and the Underworld, it's Boschi and his dark and grimy artwork, just like it needs to be. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #3 After catching up with the Knights of Ren, Ben Solo recalls his fatal encounter with three of his former schoolmates in hopes of proving his worth. The Knights might be briefly appeased by the tale, but another part of the story is setting out to make him pay for what he did. Despite being entertaining, the book largely reiterates the points made in the films about Ben's struggles to join the Dark Side, while also humanizing the Knights of Ren, characters whose strengths lay in their mystery. With only one issue left, we wonder what parts of Kylo's story remain necessary to offer audiences, as the book will largely appeal mainly to Kylo fanatics and be relatively inessential reading. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #3 Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #3 wastes no time... seriously. The book makes a massive time leap ahead as it gets Peter Parker trained to deal with the magical situation at hand by taking on things at the Sanctum. The issue also finally really introduces the idea of the symbiote and while it all makes for a fun read overall, it feels like they've covered too much territory way too fast. There's quite a bit packed into the pages, including a surprise appearance by Morbius and still it ends up feeling a bit underwhelming. The result is a fairly average issue that ends with a twist that currently feels kind of flat. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 THOR #3 Thor #3 is an all-out brawl, and it's one that doesn't disappoint. It's able to perfectly balance the turmoil of Thor's inner dilemmas as well as the chaos taking place during the fight amid a broken planet and interventions from Galactus. Collisions between Thor and Beta Ray Bill are shown in stunning detail, and it looks like this fight was only a precursor for a larger struggle hopefully promising more of the same. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5 VENOM #23 There’s a really exciting set of panels in this book that highlight just how great a blend of unique vision and old school Venom throwback this book has been. Seeing Eddie, Venom, and Carnage lined up has been a joy, and this issue lacks none of the urgency of its predecessors. There is some drag for just a moment, be warned, but it doesn’t last long. Ultimately, another fun and frantic entry for Cates and company. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #7 X-Force changes gears this month, transitioning from gruesome, black ops missions to a form of the spy genre more in line with James Bond. The emphasis is on Domino, a character who carries both action and moments of reflection very well. Her stolen skin is causing problems for supporters of the mutant cause and her methods in chasing a very lucky killer (both metaphorically and literally) make for a thrilling issue. The final chase sequence and last page reveal offer the sense of fun that radiated from the original X-Force series updated for modern sensibilities. Within that energy there is still space for a quiet scene with Colossus that explores both character’s struggles with violence. Combine all of that with some of the funniest and most mysterious data pages to date and you have a another killer issue of X-Force. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #6 X-Men #6 reveals that Mystique may be the breeze that knocks down Professor X’s house of cards. Krakoa appears to be a mutant utopia, but promises were made with no intent to keep them. Jonathan Hickman draws out the tense conflict between what is right for the greater good and what is right for the individual by setting Mystique’s desire to be reunited with her wife, Destiny, against Moira X’s desire to keep the precog from meddling in her plans. Knowing that the open flame that could one day burn the entire house down is enough to add an urgent edge to the entire Dawn of Status Quo. This should be a breakout issue of artist Matteo Buffagni, whose creative choices help cast even moments fans have read before in entirely new emotional lights. If there’s one complaint to be levied its that that issue doesn’t communicate any reason why Professor X and Magneto should have kept Mystique’s secret mission a secret, but it is likely just more of the wheels within wheels working within the current status quo. -- Jamie Lovett

20XX #3 20XX begins gently this week with its third issue. Meredith is still reeling from her introduction to Sym life, and her recent romance with Soriya makes things even more difficult. As gang politics begin to work their way out, Lucas finds himself in more danger than ever... and Meredith does too even if she does not expect it. While the exposition of this chapter is long, 20XX shines in its brief convos and action blocking which is more than enough to keep fans engaged. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 ALIENATED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Alienated #1 may not offer more than a superficial glance at the familiar themes of adolescence and digital isolation that it is preparing to address, but it provides an excellent introduction to its premise and the idiosyncratic comics storytelling that accompanies it. The character interactions and framing of this singularly weird day deliver an engrossing reading experience. Designs for both mundane and fantastic elements of the story ensure that those ideas are successful in execution as well. Wherever the mysteries of the plot and ambitions of the creators lie, Alienated #1 promises that the best is yet to come and earns more than sufficient credit to keep us reading throughout 2020. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 ARCHIE 1955 #5 And with that, Archie 1955 comes to a close. Ultimately, it was simply a story that didn't need to exist and didn't give us any new slants on the age old trope of a young rock star in the making who is in way over his head. Granted, the characters used in this tale were from the Archie Comics, but they never managed to bring anything new, and more importantly interesting, to the table. It's a shame as the Archie comics that vie from the norm have in the past found their footing but this one simply did nothing but stumble. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5 ASCENDER #9 Ascender #9 takes a turn away from Mila's story this issue to dive into Mother's story. Readers finally get to see how the terrifying "villain" of the book comes to be and it's a tale that is both heartbreaking and horrifying in equal turns. The writing here is excellent, haunting even, but the standout is the exquisite art. There is a startling play in the balance of color versus tones of black and white and it makes for an issue that is a visual feast and an intriguing tale all at the same time. I don't know how each issue keeps getting better, but this one is one of the best. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACKWOOD: THE MOURNING AFTER #1 Blackwood: The Mourning After reunites the creative team of Evan Dorkin, Veronica Fish, and Andy Fish, and serves as a direct follow-up to one of 2019's best horror comics. As its name suggests, The Mourning After follows Blackwood's cast as they deal with the aftermath of the first series, namely the deaths of Dean Ogden and Dennis. While mourners flock to Blackwood for Ogden's funeral, the comic's core cast keeps seeing signs that Dennis's death might not be all that permanent. Blackwood was a great comic that didn't receive nearly enough acclaim, and I'm glad to see its mix of occult weirdness, humor, and horror return. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #6 Bloodshoot #3 is little more than a long fight, but if you’re up for 90s-style hyper violence then this will be right up your alley. The background given to one of the antagonists is a little over-written, but we get some decent character moments from both Bloodshoot and Eidolon. Plus if you’re into body horror this book has a couple of panels that deliver in spades. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 CRIMINAL MACABRE: THE BIG BLEED OUT #3 The narrative of the penultimate issue of The Big Bleed Out manages to fly by, but not without shaking up the status quo in the process. Cal McDonald must wrestle with his newfound love for Victoria—and the growing threat of an undead uprising—in a compelling and increasingly-creepy way. The look and feel of this miniseries is so incredibly easy to get sucked into, and it will be interesting to see if the ending sticks the landing. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: INFERNAL TIDES #2 Infernal Tides #2 takes Minsc, Boo, and their companions to Candledeep, where they seek answers about the Infernal Puzzle Box discovered last issue. Anyone who is familiar with "Descent Into Avernus" knows what's inside the box, but it's still fun to see how Minsc and his friends stumble across the truth in their...unique fashion. The real highlight of this issue is Max Dunbar's art, who does an amazing job bringing one of the Forgotten Realms' critical historical moments to life. Dunbar is a fantastic artist, and his work really shines this issue. -- Christian Hoffer

GHOSTED IN L.A. #8 This issue doesn't waste any time in addressing last month's cliffhanger. The pacing is excellent, pushing forward both the series' growing mysteries and the personal relationships on which it thrives. Unfortunately, following so many conversations one after the other becomes difficult, especially in a comic with bland to non-existent backgrounds. Even a store specializing in magical oddities is reduced to generic shelves with colorful bottles. Only the final sequence provides a case for why this narrative should exist in a visual medium. Ghosted in L.A. is still delivering great character work, but there must be something worthy accompanying what's being said across 22 pages of comics each month. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 G.I. JOE #5 G.I. Joe's best issue for this new reality focuses on the Dreadnoks and how they've changed with Cobra being firmly in charge. Instead of a rowdy gang of bikers that take orders from Cobra Commander, instead, we're given an interesting community of hunters and gatherers in the sticks that have to make hard choices to survive. While the premise of the series has been hit or miss so far, this latest installment puts fantastic use to the idea of this new environment, creating the best issue of the series to date. If you want to introduce readers to this brand new world, here is the place to start. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 GO GO POWER RANGERS #29 Go Go Power Rangers is saving some of its best stories for last, and longtime fans of the show will find a lot to love in Go Go Power Rangers #29. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace are exploring some glossed over areas of the timeline during Tommy’s rise to leadership, further enriching these iconic characters, especially in regards to Jason and Trini. All the while Zedd’s plan is heading towards an intriguing path that fans are going to love, and artist Francesco Mortarino, colorists Raul Angulo and Eleonora Bruni, and letterer Ed Dukeshire bring the best out of the Rangers on every page. We’ll have to say goodbye to Go Go soon, but it’s going to leave a wonderful impression before it rides off into the sunset. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLMOUTH #5 Hellmouth feels like an event that went too big too soon, an example of how the allure of comics’ “infinite budget” can go awry. It’s hard not to compare it to some of the elegant, intimate early finales of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. There’s a lot of big moments happening here with a lot of different characters, but we haven’t gotten to know these characters well enough for it to really resonate. It often stumbles over its biggest moment in its hurry to get to the next one. There are good ideas here, but it all feels like it needed a little more time in the creative oven, and little more patience when it comes to execution. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5 JAMES BOND #3 James Bond continues to feel like a true-to-form Bond story, though that means you have to accept a certain degree of cliches to make things work. This third issue maxes those moments out with witty banter during fights and Reese's brash decisions nearly making things worse. Even though Bond himself still feels very much like a supporting character in his own story, it's a system that works since it helps humanize others in moments such as their reservations about killing people. Like any good Bond story, the plot thickens even further in this issue with many more tangles expected before everything is fully resolved. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 MOONSHINE #16 Lou Pirlo becomes a cog in the machinations of other men in this issue of Moonshine. That has always been true to some degree, whether he was functioning as an enforcer or savage beast, but here he is no longer the focus of the narrative. Instead, he’s a tool being used by outside forces that have barely been defined and that leaves little for readers to concern themselves with. A bloodbath in the bayou offers a collection of gruesome and enthralling panels, but even these play out like a montage around the monologue of a character with few clear motives or personality traits. When the final page arrives, it’s difficult to discern a reason to care about what comes next. Unless you’re dying for any excuse to see new art from Eduardo Risso, you’d be better served returning to past stories like 100 Bullets that bothered to maintain clear elements of character and plot on which to hang these moody settings and violent sequences. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 RAI #4 As I’ve written before, Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp have such a firm grasp on this new take on Rai that each issue feels unique and rewarding in their own way. With the fourth issue though, Abnett takes this mythology that he has carefully begun constructing and starts the process of tearing it apart, picking at its foundations like a loose thread on a sweater. I’ve loved looking at this theoretical sweater, but I think watching it be reduced to a ball of yarn once it’s over will be just as fun to see. Ryp once again knocks it out of the park, making the extensive expository moments feel just as full of life as the action bits. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5 RISING SUN #2 One of the things that stood out about the first issue of Rising Sun was that if the reader wasn’t a fan of the game it’s based on it would be difficult to follow and that has unfortunately held true in the second issue. The issue leaps into the action at roughly were issue one ended, but there are a ton of moving parts and with the series having not done a great job of establishing characters it’s overwhelmingly difficult to make sense of things. The art is lovely, but the issue itself just feels like a lot of work for readers. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5