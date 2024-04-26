Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ending After 8-Year Run with Darkest Hour

It's the end of an era, as BOOM! Studios' popular Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series is officially coming to a close after an eight-year run. BOOM! Studios has announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 will be the final issue of the eight-year saga, which will feature writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash), artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was), and colorist Raúl Angulo at the helm. Fans can pick up the final issue of the main series, which will be Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #122, on July 24th. Darkest Hour will also launch with a series of gorgeous covers, and you can check out your first look at them on the next slide.

The official release did tease that fans can look forward to many exciting Power Rangers announcements from BOOM! Studios in the next several months, including at San Diego Comic-Con, so while Darkest Hour #1 brings the current run to an end, this is likely not the end of the Power Rangers comics universe.

"After nearly two years, the Darkest Hour comes to a close. This event has been one of the biggest tasks of my career, but I've enjoyed every single, heart-wrenching minute. Although I put our poor Rangers through the ringer, I hope the ending is as satisfying for the reader as it was for me to write it!" said series scribe Melissa Flores.

"I'm really excited to tell this incredible adventure together with Melissa. So far she has kept us in suspense and now she's ready to surprise us again! Get ready to dive into this final chapter of Darkest Hour! GO GO!" said veteran Power Rangers artist Simona Di Gianfelice. You can find the official description and the cover list below.

"It all ends here! With the Morphin Grid in peril, the people of Earth are left without the Power Rangers to protect them. The ultimate battle against Dark Specter will play out with unexpected consequences, while an unlikely group of rogues, villains, and Rangers make strange company... But even if they win... can they rebuild everything they've lost?

Fan favorite Rangers writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash), acclaimed artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was), and acclaimed colorist Raúl Angulo, weave together a story that fans have been waiting nearly a decade for... delivering an unforgettable finale that everything has been building to!"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 hits comic stores on July 31st, and is now available for pre-order. You can also purchase digital copes from Kindle, iBooks, and Google Play.