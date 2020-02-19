Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/19/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Wolverine #1, Plunge #1, and Bang! #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AQUAMAN #57 The love story of Aquaman and Mera has been quite the rollercoaster ride, and it continues to surprise at every turn. Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick brings this current chapter of their story to an emotional but hopeful close, all the while setting up what looks to be a game changer for the royal couple of Atlantis. Artists Robson Rocha and Daniel Henriques and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr outdo themselves on the visuals as well, with some gorgeous and heat filled sequences between the former couple, and all in all the future of Aquaman looks quite bright indeed. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN #89 The big threat in Gotham is starting to take a more distinctive shape in Batman #89 and thanks to a bit more time spent on Catwoman's part the story it's more interesting than ever. There are two things in play: Joker's machinations and the sinister plan of someone called the Designer. With it now clear that the Joker is alive and with Batman aware that Catwoman has a larger piece of things, the stakes feel higher than ever. It makes for perhaps the most interesting bit of Tynion's story thus far, though it does still suffer from more explanation in places than needed and the new Bat-gadget or vehicle each issue is starting to get old. We get it: Batman has a new person filling Alfred's shoes. The real concern here is that the visual representation of the characters feels a bit off, particularly a physical intereaction between Catwoman and Batman that just reads off. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 DCEASED: UNKILLABLES #1 I was over the freaking moon when I heard Tom Taylor was bringing back DCeased, and DCeased: Unkillables doesn’t disappoint. #1 takes us back to the first days of the Anti-Life virus and sees new groups of heroes and villains dealing with the outbreak. Taylor once again brings outstanding comedic timing to the story, and the banter between characters will have you busting out laughing in between scenes of horrific violence (by the way, please let this man do a Creeper miniseries). Overall it’s a blood-soaked violent riot and I can’t wait for more. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5 FLASH FORWARD #6 Six issues of Flash Forward and the only purpose they served was to maneuver Wally West partially towards his destination in a giveaway comic book with an already-announced premise. The explanation for why all of these events needed to occur cannot even be described as tenuous as the long chain of buzzwords offers no real explanation at all. Instead it’s an excuse for adjusting continuity and delivering an overpriced happy ending before moving onto the next thing. Each step towards this conclusion has added nothing to the conclusion itself, just another requirement that readers drop three dollars to reach a tie-in to The Flash #750 where they can deposit even more money before the arrival of an appropriately priced Free Comic Book Day issue. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5 HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE #4 As nice as most of the artwork has been throughout this entire series, He-Man is at its best when focusing on the 2D animation style of the classic cartoon. There's a lot of that in this issue, and the book is better for it. Doom, gloom, and high-octane action are fun and all, but there's just something that clicks so well when the story focuses on the style of He-Man that most people fell in love with. More of that would certainly be welcomed. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5 JOKER: KILLER SMILE #3 I knocked Joker: Killer Smile back when it first came out because it seemed to be treading through the same tired old themes involving Joker. But credit has to go to Jeff Lemire for how this one wrapped up. There’s a legitimately heart-wrenching twist in the climactic scene and some outstanding visual choices spread throughout (though your mileage might vary on the children’s book sprinkled throughout). Highly recommend the series for #3 alone. -- Connor Casey

DC #2 JUSTICE LEAGUE #41 The follow up issue to Venditti's fresh start on Justice League takes us further into the plan of Superman villain, Eradicator. The issue itself doesn't push the boundaries in a way that say Grant Morrison or Scott Snyder's run had, but it's some worthwhile superhero fare, junk food if you will. While Doug Mahnke has stepped away on art duties for this one, his replacement in Aaron Lopresti is a fine stand-in. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #4 The best issue of Legion of Super-Heroes to date delivers a colorful tour of the founding member planets and cultures, and an origin story for the team that begins to clarify their place in the future universe of DC Comics. Sook’s depiction of Braal, Winath, and Titan provides a potent trifecta of alien civilizations, along with who the central trio of the Legionnaires are and why they matter. This is the tour that new readers (and Jonathan) have been searching for, and each distinct glimpse at the past of excitement to keep the story moving without losing track of the big picture. This issue balances the big and the small without ever tripping over its own ambitions, which are just beginning to feel appropriately grandiose. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LOW, LOW WOODS #3 The Low, Low Woods continues on with more questions and some answers, all the while moving further away from reality. It’s further blurred the line between the run-down mining town and the more supernatural elements at play like witches and human sinkholes. This issue does well by juxtaposing and connecting what’s happening between Vee and El even though they’re apart throughout this part of the story. Its body horror is just the right level of unnerving, a level that should be maintainable so long as its balanced with the right amount of mysteries and revelations to keep people invested. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 LUCIFER #17 By now, you ought to know that each one of Watters' issues on Lucifer is a masterclass in subversion. Plot points are seemingly set up for one thing and end up shaking out a different way you never expected and Lucifer #17 is no different. This issue keeps you on your toes, leaving you to continually guess what will happen next and, for that matter, why it will happen. "Of Crisps and Pints and Wild Hunts" takes an average fable and combines it with a bit of horrific comic book magic and the end result is beautiful to see unfold. There have been some killer issues and arcs throughout this run but maybe—just maybe—The Hunt will end up being this title's best story yet. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5 METAL MEN #5 At this point, it’s honestly unclear if this Metal Men maxiseries is “good”, but at least it’s a generally entertaining read. This issue plays off of the bizarre heel turn at the robotics convention, as well as some continued drama regarding Nth Metal Man and Dr. Magnus’ whole ordeal. There are some good moments in this series, but they’re sandwiched in between awkward quips and additionally awkward art. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTWING #69 This is the closest to Nightwing we've seen Dick Grayson in months and thankfully, it's a breath of fresh air. Dick finally resolves some remaining mysteries here, resolutions that were long past due. Naturally, things in the book were a bit slower paced for my liking but that's something one can overlook when the exposition is necessary and helpful. Plus you add in a hefty cliffhanger that sets up the next arc and finally, one could consider Nightwing #69 a return to form. -- Adam Barnhardt

DC #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) PLUNGE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Plunge is borrowing from some of the horror genre's greatest visionaries in a world of aquatic terror and blending them together for a chilling experience. The series' biggest drawback is only that, after one issue, the influences seem too obvious, risking a descent into formulaic territory. Given the experience of Hill and Immonen, however, we won't be surprised if Plunge sets the standard for horror comics that explore the darkest parts of the planet, both literally and figuratively. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN #3 Superman Smashes the Klan is an instant, all-ages classic. When I reviewed the first issue, I wrote that this is a story that required an excellent ending to support the craft and thought evident from page one. This finale does exactly that. It manages to distill the most inspiring elements of the Superman mythos, pair them with the best pieces of America’s immigrant tradition, and tell that story in a fashion that never dismisses the many complexities found in these ideas. All of this being done in a fashion that is accessible to middle grades and still alluring to adult readers is a testament to the tremendous skill on display from both Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. There are two spreads in this issue that made me want to rise out of my chair and cheer, but plenty of smaller moments that left me reflecting upon how difficult it can be to build a better tomorrow. Superman Smashes the Klan is a powerful story of hope and unity, and one that doesn’t ignore the tremendous challenges facing anyone who seeks to do the right thing. Embracing that complexity is what makes this issue and mini-series one of the best Superman stories of the decade. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #8 It’s a testament to just how special Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen is that it can still astonish after 7 issues of high octane chicanery. The opening sequence alone will leave many long-time Superman readers in stitches, playing off a classic storyline with plenty of updated gags embedded in a 90s aesthetic. That’s just the opening of this issue, though, one that’s happy to revisit Gorilla City and start weaving an abundance of plot threads together before the monthly promise of a continuation. Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #8 is packed with delightful page turns, delivering unexpected visual gags and twists that all add up to the promise that there’s still a lot more hilarious goodness to come. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #39 The most dysfunctional family in comics is finally on the same page (sort of), and it’s utterly delightful. As fragmented as they can be, their attempts to save Djinn has brought the necessary focus to make them a real force to be reckoned with, and writers Adam Glass and Robbie Thompson are clearly having fun with the new unity and their turning of the corner. It’s fun now to see them work as a team, and the new villain gives them some welcome new energy to play off of. The visuals of artist Eduardo Pansica and Marcelo Maiolo are big and colorful and play up the magical aspect of this new realm and enemy, and we’re eager to see what else this newly unified team of Titans can do. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 TITANS: BURNING RAGE #7 It's another action-packed adventure for the Titans in Titans: Burning Rage #7 and while previous stories have seen the team dealing with a central mystery that buffers the action this issue offers a complete adventure that sees the team go after Starfire who has been abducted and made to "play warrior princess" in gladatorial battle off Earth. Plot wise, the issue is nothing spectacular. It's just a really fun, exciting action-filled issue that sees each member of the Titans do what they do best. There's also some great humor involving Batman that is just a delight. Titans: Burning Rage #7 is just such a fun, wholesome issue. That's really all there is to say. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER TWINS #12 In the final issue of Wonder Twins (at least for now), writer Mark Russell and artist Stephen Byrne cover a lot of ground. The art is rich, with a color palette that feels like it has developed over the course of the book into such a rich and unique look that you'd almost like to see it recolored for the eventual collected edition. The story itself incorporates a number of characters and subplots from throughout the series, and does a pretty good job of that. If it draws any ire at all it may be for its depiction of the Justice League, who come off a bit like the grown-ups in every '80s and '90s kid movie, a little too smart for their own good and very dismissive of the Wonder Twins. It ultimately works for the plot but along the way there are moments when the world's greatest superheroes don't seem especially super. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH #2 Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #2 is quite possibly the best comic book I have ever read. The issue picks up from the opening issue's display of Diana's enduring love for humanity and her optimism and, over the course of its pages, manages to turn everything on its head and leave readers with a broken goddess hero who has finally been wounded deeply enough by the people she so cares for that she can no longer fight for them. The issue weaves this stunning, aching tale with an expert use of flashback as juxtaposed with the story's present tense and the horrors it holds. The art in this issue works perhaps even better than it did in the first issue in that everything feels sharper, a bit darker, and a lot more difficult. The result is a rich story that shakes the very idea of Wonder Woman to the core and leaves the reader feeling like they've been punched through the heart—just as Wonder Woman feels in its final pages. -- Nicole Drum

Marvel #1 2020 MACHINE MAN #1 The advantage of Machine Man’s tie-in to the Iron Man 2020 event is how seamlessly it brings the reader up to speed with just what the heck it all actually means. Writer Christos Gage juggles it well while also handling the past of Machine Man himself and even telling this new story, which had a fun hook. The issue’s second story however, which allows writer Tom DeFalco to revive his “Midnight Wreckers” from the old Machine Man books, clumsily works in the opposite way, functioning exclusively as filler for the issue. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING MARY JANE #5 The Amazing Mary Jane #5 delivers exactly the sort of ending readers would reliably have predicted at the end of #1: a supervillain smashup to save the successful endeavor of Mary Jane and her new friend Mysterio. There’s nothing inherently wrong with satisfying expectations, but that sort of conclusion requires style and craft, both of which are absent from this issue. Five splashes define a battle that has no clear narrative sense or logical set ups, only briefly imagined moments that could be reassembled in any order. Before that senseless climax there’s a broad emotional climax and what follows leads one to question whether this series would have been better cast as a parody of mainstream Marvel Comics rather than functioning as an accidental version of just that. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5 ATLANTIS ATTACKS #2 Greg Pak really shows off his strengths with the second issue of this crossover event, balancing dozens of characters while moving the story forward to keep readers engaged. Pak has an amazing understanding of each character that he's working with, making the meeting of the two Agents of Atlas teams work oh so well. The story and art go a long way toward making one think of the big crossovers of Marvel's past, in the best possible way. Even if you don't know much about the Agents of Atlas, this is worth a read. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #19 Coates does an admirable job delivering the latest installment of "The Legend Of Steve," not just revealing some of the bigger mysteries of his run but sowing seeds for the future of Captain America here. Masters and Quinn tend to stumble a bit on the art here however, as the quality ranges from suitable to "definitely needed more time in the oven." It's a bit all over the place and diminishes the character driven story here that dives into the mystery behind the Dryad. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #15 Carol’s quest against Vox Supreme has challenged her not only physically but also emotionally, and while that’s a bummer for her it has made for some delightful battles that you just don’t get to see everyday. Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Lee Garbett and colorist Tamra Bonvillain have delivered some truly gorgeous fight sequences throughout the series and Cap’s fight against She-Hulk and Captain America are no exception (and that Captain America page is phenomenal all on its own). Thankfully it’s not all fighting, as we get some lovely banter between the heroes that Thompson is so skilled at, though the issue could’ve used more of that between the fights. Even without an all-too compelling villain, the hook is firmly in place for one epic conclusion, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #13 This issue signifies a “brave new chapter” for Conan the Barbarian, and that’s definitely an understatement. Without getting too heavily into spoilers, this issue (literally) plunges Conan into a conflict he wasn’t expecting, which is sure to test his skills as a warrior in a multitude of ways. Jim Zub’s script is great (especially in the second half), and the art from Roge Antonio portrays the violence in a tasteful but bloody way. This is definitely the start of something interesting for Conan as a title. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 DAREDEVIL #18 Every thread of this already epic Daredevil run is drawn taut in these pages. The disappearance of a single child is no longer the lonely affair of a single masked crime fighter, it instead calls the many factions of this divided city to action and each response builds perfectly on the arcs of both individuals and institutions. It’s a thrilling chase that features some of the most hopeful and tragic moments of the series to date. Everything feels bigger in this moment, as every character truly cares about the outcome of this long-simmering confrontation because they have a personal stake in the conflict. And somehow the final page manages to only further increase the tension, stakes, and expectations for the next issue of Daredevil. It’s a masterful piece of superhero comics. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 DEADPOOL #3 Even just a few issues in, Kelly Thompson’s Deadpool is already one of the best interpretations of the character, and Deadpool #3 is a perfect example of why that is. Thompson’s Deadpool seems effortless, with one-liners that are genuinely funny and a supporting cast that brings out the merc with a mouth’s finest qualities, especially Jeff the Shark. Artist Chris Bachalo is doing some of his best work here as well with hilarious facial expressions doing the talking before Wade has to say a word, and colorist David Curiel makes all of it pop off the page. The King of the Monsters premise is perfect for the outlandishness of the character, not to mention an adversary like Kraven, who reminds us of how deadly Deadpool can be. In short, this book is perfect, and I simply can’t get enough. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #19 Arcs that take stories to different timelines, dimensions, worlds, etc. often have a hard time finding a way to wrap up. That isn't the case here in Fantastic Four. This final installment of the "Point of Origin" saga was truly a great way to end the story, giving all parties closure while also setting up a great new direction for the next arc. The addition of a new FF family member makes things even more exciting going forward. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST-SPIDER #7 Ghost-Spider makes some intriguing new revelations with its latest issue. With the Storm siblings back in New York City after a long disappearance, Gwen is left feeling suspicious. All is not right with this fantastic origin story, and the Ghost-Spider won’t rest until she’s figured it out... preferably before her dad. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 One of the most endearing elements of The Immortal Hulk is how it constantly reinvents itself—reshaping the core cast, premise, and expectations of the series seemingly ever few issues. Guardians of the Galaxy #2 promises reinvention and imagination on a similar scope. There’s one shocking moment that will should leave fans talking and it’s very well handled, but it’s also a matter of how said moment leaves open so many possibilities for change and how this issue reshapes the nature of its introductory conflict. Every character has a clear set of motives and conflicts, and they have been introduced with a seemingly endless set of future directions available after only two issues. That’s quite the accomplishment when relaunching a franchise that’s been thoroughly overcooked. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 MARAUDERS #8 Even with the fog of mourning surrounding Marauders, the book still continues to set the high bar for Dawn of X, and Marauders #8 is no different. Gerry Duggan takes a break from knocking Kate Pryde out of the park to showcase just how amazing and lethal Iceman can be, and it’s one of the best interpretations in some time. The intrigue of Sebastian Shaw’s machinations also continues to build in a satisfying way, and longtime characters still find new and poignant ways to interact all these years later, specifically Emma Frost and Storm. Artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado makes each of those interactions pop off the page, conveying the sense of loss and anger the X-Men feel in a real and visceral way. We can’t say enough about how good Marauders continues to be, and it doesn’t show any sign of changing. -- Matthew Aguilar

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL'S VOICES #1 Adapted from the acclaimed podcast series, Marvel’s Voices does what any good anthology comic would do, tell unique and interesting stories in quick and fun ways. Though there’s not a weak one in the bunch, the are some stand outs. “Race” by Vita Ayala, Bernard Chang, and Marcelo Maiolo might be the most fun of the stories, spotlighting Forge and Shuri in a way that solo comics haven’t and with a set-up that is very effective in comics form.Brian Stelfreeze’s Black Widow two-pager brings a wholesome and uniquely pastel quality to the super spy, and Luciano Vecchio’s "Assemble" is the perfect reminder for readers afraid that characters who look and live like them aren’t in Marvel comics, that they definitely are. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #7 Jonathan Hickman and Rod Reis both show their versatility in this issue of New Mutants. In his script and dialogue, Hickman indulges in some metacommentary-laced humor about the series’ unusual structure and publishing schedule. Reis continues to borrow some of Bill Sienkiewicz’s flair, both in his talking heads sequences and his big fight scenes. There’s room for Hickman’s indulgences as this issue is short on plot—big things happen, but mostly we’re told rather than shown—and more interested in setting up Sunspot’s future cosmic adventures. Hickman’s depiction of the Sunspot and Cannonball bromance is pitch-perfect, but Wolfsbane’s characterization is confounding and the other characters don’t have much to do. This issue will serve anyone looking for a good-looking, fun, if a bit arch, cosmic adventures. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 It feels a bit cliche that Frank's resurgence of rage against the Cosmic King is ignited by the apparent loss of his new companion, Cammi, but it also makes sense in a way considering the backstory of the Punisher. Cammi deserved more than one page regardless, though there's always the chance we'll see more of her later. Where this issue shines is in its back-and-forth banter between Frank and his foe as each of them wax poetic about their brutal tendencies. The conversations would be long-winded if not for the way the story constantly breaks up the fights with flashbacks and more introspective moments, but with those elements combined, the result is a hard-hitting slugfest. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #30 Good lord, Runaways consistently finds a way to be better than ever. This newest issue continues the Doc Justice arc to some surprising and heartbreaking extremes, while crafting a tumultuous situation for the team ahead. Genolet’s art is particularly great in this issue, especially when Dee Cunniffe’s colors really make the issue’s final sequence shine. If you’re not reading Runaways, go back and at least start with this arc, because it could be some of the most satisfying comic storytelling in a while. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #8 A crossover between Valkyrie and a full range of heroes—not just one or two guests at a time—seemed inevitable and finally happened in the eighth issue. It’s easy for the protagonists to get lost in their own stories when surrounded by such prominent characters, but Valkyrie: Jane Foster manages to keep the spotlight firmly on Valkyrie herself with others like Thor supporting her quests during this fresh new storyh arc. This issue’s depictions of not only death but the sheer absence of life are invoking and creepy, and its cliffhanger could have significant ramifications for Valkyrie’s development as a hero. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The opening issue of Wolverine is a case study of a man who no longer recognizes the world he lives in. His old foes are now reluctant friends, he's being sent to chase down rogue pollen producers, and he can't even flirt with a French vampire hunter without getting beat up on by bourgeois vampires in the catacombs. As long as this new Wolverine series keeps showing Wolverine's struggles to fit in the Dawn of X world, then it might prove to be more interesting than other solo Wolverine outings. -- Christian Hoffer

Other Publishers #1 ANGEL & SPIKE #9 The introduction of Spike into the mix has been a breath of fresh air, and it gets even better now that Angel is back in the picture. The issues between the two provide plenty of intriguing spaces for writer Bryan Edward Hill to explore, though it can’t be said enough how Lillith is the glue that really holds all of this together. The introduction of Kate Lockley is a welcome surprise as well, and should expand the opportunities for character growth. As for the visuals, artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Roman Titov are able to create such moody and tense atmosphere throughout the issue, though this issue does seem a bit more rushed than issues past, especially in regards to Angel. In any case, their work on the whole is stellar (especially that quite freaky eyeless creature with a hat), and is just another reason why no Angel fan should miss out on this series. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 ARCHIE #711 This new arc continues to be a delight in so many ways. As Katy Keene continues to make her impact on the world of Riverdale, her relationship with each of the characters evolves into some pretty unexpected territory. There’s gorgeous fashion, new friendships and conflicts, and genuinely hilarious joke about craft store coupons. Combined with Laura Braga’s delightful art, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed out of an Archie issue. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52S #1 A cute-enough take on the idea of one icon from a bygone era meeting another, writers Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg do well with the material and artist Dan Parent maintains a classic Archie look throughout. The whole story features plenty of callbacks for fans of Archie AND the discography of The B-52s which will prompt a reasonable chuckle. Overall though there’s not much going on that makes this nearly as interesting a crossover as Archie’s darker corners, and in the end it just feels fine. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5 BANG! #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Writer Matt Kindt and artist Wilfredo Torres have crafted one of the most compelling new mysteries to appear on comic book store shelves in quite some time. Bang! #1 offers readers ample material to relate and enough visual cues and concepts to keep them pondering for weeks, all of it wrapped in one of the most stylish, action-oriented stories of the year so far. It’s a perfect example of how to hang a story on a conspiracy, withholding information yet still offering plenty of reasons to anxiously anticipate Bang! #2. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #6 The second arc of Bitter Root opens with the Sangeryes reunited at last, but facing an even bigger threat than before. Not only are the Jinoo still roaming around Harlem in greater numbers, but there's also a bigger threat lurking, an otherworldly figure looking to manipulate the oppressed and create a new breed of monster. This issue is mostly a reintroduction to the world of Bitter Root, but it's a great jumping on point and also sets up even bigger stakes for this next arc. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #0 With the Vin Diesel led blockbuster right around the corner, there's no better time for a "primer" on the Valiant series that is Bloodshot. The purpose of a "0" issue is to not only give you a recap, but to give you an idea of the status quo for the titular character moving forward. The combined creative effort of Seeley and Braithwaite works wonders for bringing you into the world of Bloodshot, and more importantly, seeing where he's moving toward in the future! -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE - VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS II #5 Critical Role finally adds the last member of Vox Machina, as half the party finds Percy languishing in a jail cell. As usual, this is a fun issue of Critical Role, this time putting the spotlight on Scanlan, Pike, and Keyleth. Scanlan is a hoot as he charms his way through multiple social situations in the guise of "Burt Reynolds" and Keyleth is her usual awkward self. I'll admit that the actual introduction of Percy and his reasons for joining are a bit weak, but I don't think that's as much of a comic issue as it is just the typical problem with introducing new D&D characters in a campaign. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADLY CLASS #43 There's a key moment in this issue that's met with a "what the f--k?" from a major character, and that sentiment rings through the whole issue. As always, Wes Craig's art is kinetic and exciting, moving through fight scenes, sex scenes, and downright creepy, unexpected moments at a pace that makes you want to stick your head out the window and get a better look at what you're passing. It's a satisfying read, especially if you're up to speed on the series, but the long delay between issues might make it hard for people to jump on board this moving train if they haven't re-read the last couple. -- Russ Burlingame

Other Publishers #2 DEATH TO THE ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 Unfolding in the present day, as much as Ash wants to be done with the Deadites, they aren't done with him, as they continue to make their presence, and deadly desires, known to him. After attempting to recite a passage from the Necronomicon that could solve all of his problems, the mystery only multiplies, as both threats and allies grow in surprising ways. The story itself does little to offer audiences anything that new or exciting for long-time Evil Dead fans, up until the final pages, which could set the stage for a more engaging narrative in future issues. This isn't to say that the book is disappointing, as it honors the tone of the franchise, but it largely just goes through the expected motions. The art style makes the book feel a little more cartoonish than its predecessors, making for a refreshing change of pace, which could ultimately heighten the more playful tone of the book. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 Doctor Tomorrow brings in a new version of the Acclaim Comics superhero, this time establishing him as a hero from the future traveling to the past to recruit his younger self. After a few pages establishing how dangerous Doctor Tomorrow's nemesis could be to the Valiant Universe, we meet Tomorrow's younger self, a kindhearted jock with issues with his father. Outside of an intriguing premise, the comic doesn't cover a whole lot of ground, although it's got enough of a hook to keep fans coming back for next issue. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: BLUE WRAITH #2 Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 only had one real issue, and that was the lack of Fenris, but thankfully that has been remedied with #2. The Red Lyrium plot is compelling on its own, sure, but it’s really just an excuse to see these wonderful characters interact, and the foursome of Vaea, Fenris, Francesca, and the Mabari are easily the standouts of the issue overall. Writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir know this world inside and out, and it shows, especially in how they weave in events from Dragon Age II organically into the story. Fernando Heinz Furukawa and Michael Atiyeh produce intense and frenetic fights that any fan of the games will adore, and there’s an authenticity to this world that those same fans will appreciate as well. Again, the parts that don’t involve Fenris here are the aspects of the book that just aren’t as engaging, but we’re looking forward to seeing how this all comes together in the third and final issue. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A DARKENED WISH #5 A Darkened Wish ends on a very melancholy note, as Helene's adventuring party has a final confrontation with their now dragon-possessed friend. This, unfortunately, is probably the weakest issue to date, with inconsistent artwork, a twist that was only barely choreographed in past issues, and an ending that only makes sense if you have a relatively deep understanding of D&D rules. I think this was a lovely but flawed comic, one that was very ambitious but struggled as the miniseries progressed. I like that it presented how D&D, though, and I hope that IDW tries more of these types of miniseries in the future. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 FAMILY TREE #4 After a couple of issues of simmering tension following an initial confrontation with the Arborists, Family Tree #4 delivers its most action-oriented outing to date. The bloody shootout filling most of these pages is incredibly well paced and skillfully sets up each big moment and death. However, some of the color choices leave character’s faces less than clearly defined and a few unnamed characters appear to fluctuate wildly in age as the inking on faces is made much more smooth for smaller forms. It’s still an exciting showdown and one that provides a notable pivot in the story’s momentum as Family Tree #5 feels as though it could go in a dozen different directions. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 FIREFLY #14 This second arc of BOOM!’s Firefly series continues to be a test of Malcolm Reynolds’ character. While his crew looks for a new home where they can retire for good, Mal’s been deputized as a lawman. It was supposed to be a cover for his crew but, Mal being Mal, he can’t help but give it everything he has. It’s starting to drive a rift between him and his own and draw out the tension between Mal’s heroic and self-interested sides. At the same time, a new threat emerges in the shadows. Greg Pak has crafted a tale that doubles down on central Firefly themes. Though the storytelling is muddy in places, the style is strong, and Firefly fans will find plenty to enjoy here. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 GODKILLERS #1 The debut issue of Godkillers never quite produces its own premise. It’s only on the final page that the twist found in the solicits (and title) of the comics is even teased. Everything leading up to that final splash offers little to distinguish itself from run-of-the-mill modern war comics published elsewhere. There are far too many introductions of specialists who never factor into the rest of the issue and a protagonist who delivers an angst-ridden monologue without much personality to make any of the tragedy matter. There are some ink-drenched panels of violence that offer some impact, but without characters or a clear concept to deliver momentum there’s not a strong hook to continue reading after finishing Godkillers #1. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 HEARTBEAT #4 What was an introspective, melancholy look at adolescent love and depression has turned into a plodding trudge through a ceaseless inner monologue. There isn’t much to say about Heartbeat #4, the plot could be be cut down to just a few panels and it would cover every story beat. And sadly that aforementioned introspection from protagonist Eva has more than worn out its welcome. -- Connor Casey

Other Publishers #3 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE RETURN OF EFFIE KOLB #1 Serving as a follow-up to Hellboy: The Crooked Man, our hero heads to Appalachia when a friend senses danger lurking in the mountains, resulting in Hellboy teaming up with a local girl who has powerful abilities. As it turns out, in the world of Hellboy, the past has a way of refusing to stay dead, with former foes potentially returning stronger than ever. From a narrative standpoint, The Return of Effie Kolb is delivering audiences many of the expected beats for the series, though the story unfolding in this mountain community really elevates the book into an eerie atmosphere, thanks in large part to art by Zach Howard and colors from Dave Stewart, heightening the dread and unease of an already macabre story. While there's no telling where the adventure will go in the second issue, the visuals alone warrant a purchase. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 LUMBERJANES #71 Lumberjanes gets a lovely jolt this week with its latest issue. In the thick of a new story arc, the Lumberjanes are introduced to a fantastical story about their camp's creator. The tale dives into some neat history but ensures its exposition is punctuated by delicious action. With humor and wit intact, Lumberjanes has never felt stronger than it has with this engaging romp. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5 MIDDLEWEST #15 Middlewest blows onto shelves this week with a wholly satisfying chapter. Abel greets readers towards the issue's halfway point, but the first half is all dedicated to the caravan coming to rescue the kids. Its gorgeous artwork will leave fans reeling, but the action all comes later on. In a stunning turn, Abel is ready to prison break at long last, and the series' baited dialogue will catch readers on every page. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE OLD GUARD: FORCE MULTIPLIED #3 The title of Force Multiplied is clarified in more than one way this issue as the team’s past produces some substantial ghosts. It’s a thrilling showdown intermixed with a terrifying flashback sequence showcasing life on the high seas and a bit of police work that would be perfectly at home in a Michael Mann thriller. Fernandez’s splash panels display an incredible versatility here. Some detail a detective’s perspective—allowing readers to clearly read the clues from that mindset—while others capture the frenetic energy of storms or battle. It all comes together to create a very exciting issue that primarily serves to set up some even more thrilling moments (and certainly some violence) still to come. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 ON THE STUMP #1 Where to start, where to start. On The Stump is a comic somewhere between Idiocracy and the Rocky franchise, with a fair share of Robocop mixed it. On the surface, the concept is second to none—it's a world where legislation isn't passed through Congress; laws are made in the ring with blood, sweat, tears, and fists. Lots and lots of fists. The world introduced here by Brown and Prenzy is nothing short of intriguing, but the plot and scripting does fall a bit short at times, finding itself written itself into the corner but somehow, it always manages to claw and scratch its way out. Prenzy's artwork makes this story and work and at the very least, my interest is piqued for at least another go-around. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE RED MOTHER #3 Good horror stories require careful pacing and generally, that's something that The Red Mother has excelled at, unfolding just a bit of the mystery and its terror each issue. However, in its third installment, things don't come together quite as well as in the previous two. We find out what's in the mysterious package Daisy received and where it leads her, but generally the issue feels a little flat and a little disjointed. This deep into the story, it feels like we should have a little better idea of what Daisy is really dealing with, especially after the sudden apeparance of her believed-dead boyfriend in #2. Instead, things are teased a bit further out leading to a weird gap in the story. It's still interesting and by no mean derails the mystery. It's just a dull spot in an otherwise fascinating tale. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5