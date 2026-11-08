DC Just Killed Bruce Wayne, and It Harkens Back to an Underrated Batman Classic

There’s a common argument among Batman fans that questions which of his identities is the mask and which is his true self. A common assertion, especially from new fans, is that Batman is his true self, and Bruce Wayne is a mask he wears when he’s forced to. DC is putting that theory to the test, as Batman (2025) #15 had Bruce Wayne fake his death, giving Batman the chance to go deep undercover and find out exactly who it was that put the hit on his head and why. As far as Gotham City is concerned, Bruce Wayne is going to stay in the grave, but while he’s away, Batman has the chance to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This actually isn’t the first time that Bruce Wayne has been removed from the picture. A somewhat similar scenario occurred during the events of “Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive,” which saw Batman attempt to retire Bruce Wayne completely, content to live only as the Dark Knight. It tackled the question of who the mask was far more directly, and the way that this new story tackles it shows us just how far Batman has come since that time, and how much he has evolved.

The “Murder” of Bruce Wayne and Batman’s Plan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Before the “Bad Seeds” event, Batman learned that there was an open assassination contract to kill Bruce Wayne, and seven of the world’s deadliest killers descended on Gotham to fulfill it. The Dark Knight figured he could kill two birds with one stone by faking his own death, and then infiltrating the killers’ mysterious benefactor known as the Minotaur. To that end, he made a public announcement that he planned to leave Gotham City for a year to star in a reality TV show, and had Plastic Man impersonate him in his last citywide appearance. He took out every assassin but the Ōjō, who shot the false Bruce on the red carpet.

With everyone but his inner circle believing Bruce is dead, Batman’s next step is to adopt multiple new identities to infiltrate the Minotaur’s Torus organization. Given that one is Lord Fantôme, one of the assassins he captured and is holding in lieu of trusting the GCPD, it’s likely that the other will be the other hitman he captured, Der Giftmörder. This new direction holds a clear connection to the plot of “Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive.” Simply put, David Cain framed Bruce for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, planting evidence that she discovered his identity. Instead of solving the case, the Caped Crusader took the chance to leave behind his life as Bruce and live only as Batman.

This decision ostracized him from the rest of the Bat-Family, but Batman insisted that the cowl was who he truly was. In truth, he was simply running away from the grief his life as Bruce Wayne brought, from his parents to Vesper Fairchild. In the end, he realized that Batman can only exist because of Bruce Wayne, as the man behind the mask is the heart that gives Batman purpose and his zeal to protect life. Rejecting the civilian part of himself was an explicitly terrible choice that backfired hard. The truth is that, yes, the billionaire playboy persona is a mask, but so is the cowl. Bruce is his truest self when the cowl comes off but he’s among people who know about both lives. This new story actually builds off of that, showing us just how far Bruce’s perception of himself has come.

Confidence in His Mask and His Face

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most consistently praised aspects of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez’s run so far is its inclusion of both sides of Bruce’s life. There are plenty of Batman adventures, but just as many scenes of Bruce in a boardroom or going on a date with Dr. Zeller. In recent years, Bruce Wayne has almost completely disappeared from Batman’s comics, leaving a hole that nothing could fill and draining his stories of essential context. Worse, when Bruce did show up, it was in fleeting moments designed only to show his playboy persona. It exacerbated the idea that Bruce Wayne is just a mask because we never saw Bruce actually do anything.

This new run, however, has balanced the scales of his life. He’s just as likely to appear as Bruce as he is Batman, and there’s no tension about being pulled one way or another. This Bruce is entirely confident in who he is, without any drama about believing one part of himself is a lie or a cover. This shows that Batman has grown and come into himself fully, and that, when he temporarily allows Bruce Wayne to die, we know that he’ll return. There may be some tension about losing his effectiveness by returning to civilian life, but it’s far more likely that he’ll return when he finishes his mission or is found out.

This comic isn’t concerned with the question of who the mask is, because its Batman has already answered it long ago. He isn’t concerned with ideas of who he is or doubts, as he’s here to do the mission. Even Bruce going out of his way to warn Clark and Diana shows how far he’s come, as Batman would never have warned his best friends even a few years ago. This version of Batman is confident, balanced, and present in a way he hasn’t been in decades, and it’s a delight to see. This is a demonstration of how far Batman and his fanbase have come, and I cannot wait to see how Bruce chooses to return to the spotlight in future issues.

What’s your take on Batman’s true identity? Let us know if you think he’s really Batman, Bruce Wayne, or someone in between them both.

Batman #15 is on sale now!