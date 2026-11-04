Batman #15 Kicks Off Its Newest Story By Being a Clinic on How to Create an Amazing Comic (Review)

Batman has been killing it month in and month out since last year’s relaunch, with writer Matt Fraction joining Bat-artist extraordinaire Jorge Jimenez. Since then, the book has been doing short one to two issue stories, with Batman: Bad Seeds taking up the last two months. These big Bat-crossovers can be hit or miss; for every “No Man’s Land”, there’s a “Fear State” or “Contagion” that has been lost to the sands of time. However, this one was able to not only impress readers, but have big stakes, ending the tenures of Poison Ivy and Vandal Savage with Gotham City, leading into the newest story arc, “The Assassination of Bruce Wayne”.

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So far, Fraction’s time with the Caped Crusader has been outstanding and this new storyline plays off what he has built in the book over the least year. Batman #15 takes all of that and creates a heady brew. While this issue might not hit the same for new readers as it does for someone who has been reading it since Fraction took over, it’s a perfect example of everything you could want in a monthly comic.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Fraction kicks off the new story arc with a well-built, exciting comic Jimenez’s art is flawless, his detailed pages bringing the story to life brilliantly The creative team does everything you can think of right with this comic; it’s the kind of comic that could be taught in classes





Issues Like Batman #15 Are Why Fraction Is Going to Go Down as a Best of All-Time Bat-Writer

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

So, over the last 14 issues, Fraction has been building several plots – the mysterious new criminal Minotaur and his takeover of the Gotham underworld, Dr. Annika Veller working at Arkham Towers with the Joker, and multiple attempts on Bruce Wayne’s life. This newest story arc combines those plots and the first issue does a fantastic job of catching you up on everything you need to know, as Batman gets serious about trying to stop the assassination plots by coming up with plan to draw out the killers, one that involves Gordon, Damian, Plastic Man, and new butler Verity Pennyworth, as Bruce Wayne starts a new TV game show called B.I.L.F Mountain (it’s “billionaire I’d like to finance me”; get your mind out of the gutter).

It’s a simple issue, exactly the kind of thing you’d expect from a Batman comic, but what makes it so great is the way it’s all done. So, for example, we have a scene with the Joker watching Gordon talk to Zeller about her place in the plan, then goes on to show him talking to Zeller about it. Fraction is building this plot up with this little scene, another brick in the wall of this latest Joker plot. In the issue, Fraction pits the Dark Knight against Señor Sueño for a fight that also feels like it’s building something for the future (more Jimenez and lucha libre please). The pace of the book is excellent, balancing set-up and story beautifully. This is one of those comics that does everything right. Praising craft like this can seem a little excessive, but as I was reading the issue, I was struck by all of the little things that Fraction was doing, the things he does in every issue, that makes this book such a joy to read.

Jimenez Never Fails to Impress

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jorge Jimenez has been drawing Batman for a whole now, having went through several writers on the book. Batman is consistently one of the bestselling titles in the industry and is something of a meatgrinder; creators come onboard and fans pick them apart, constantly complaining. It’s one of the toughest jobs in the industry for this reason and yet Jimenez has been able to not only survive here, but thrive. He’s going to go down as one of the great Bat-artists and issues like Batman #15 are why.

Again, it’s all about craft. Jimenez knows how to structure a page to make even scenes with nothing but dialogue exciting. He understands how important page layout and panel real estate is to storytelling, giving readers some amazing pages. His figure work is amazing; every character looks fantastic. There’s a sense of movement to his panels that give every scene a cinematic quality you don’t always get from comic art. The pages are exquisitely detailed and the colors by Tomeu Morey are breathtaking, each scene popping that much more because of the gorgeous palette.

When you read a lot of comics, it gets to a point where the stories are just repeating themselves to an extent, but what keeps you coming back is the craft, the way the story is told. A well-told story can take something you’ve experienced a thousand times and bring it to life again, showing it to you in new ways. Batman #15 is a story that we’ve seen before – Batman using Bruce Wayne as a lure isn’t anything approaching a new idea – but the craft of the creators make it something so special. I’ve been trying to come up with a reason why I love Fraction and Jimenez’s Batman so much and it’s all about the craft they put into every issue. They’re doing the kind of flawless comic work that you don’t really get nowadays. It’s a wonder to behold and Batman #15 is a perfect example of it.

Batman #15 is on sale now.

What did you think about Batman #15? Are you excited for the rest of the story or did it not land for you? Sound off in the comment section below.