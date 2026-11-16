DC’s Next Great Superhero Could Come From Atlantis (But It’s Not Aquaman)

DC Comics is hitting like a magnetic accelerator cannon lately, throwing explosively entertaining stories at readers at what feels like a considerable percentage of the speed of light. It feels like every time you turn around, they have put out another brilliant comic, helping DC finally take the top sales spot from Marvel. One of the best things about the first superhero publisher nowadays is watching them take classic portions of their multiverse that fell from grace and make them cool again. DC is putting out hit after hit, breathing new life into the greatest heroes in the history of fiction. It doesn’t matter how maligned the character was, they’ve been able to spin all of them into gold.

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An interesting example of this is Aquaman. The King of Atlantis returned to solo book splendor in 2025, with Jeremy Adams, the writer who helped bring back Wally West and Hal Jordan in preceding years, and John Timms bringing him back for another go at stardom. The two of them redefined the character, giving him control of the Blue, the universal force related to water and the sea. It shows just how good DC has gotten at taking characters that hadn’t had a lot of love lately and making them into fan-favorites. As someone who has owned several volumes of The DC Encyclopedia, the DC Multiverse’s history is full of amazing characters who could make a comeback and one who’s time has finally come again is Arion.

Arion Is Coolest Magician You’ve Never Heard Of

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the things that modern comic fans who don’t really know much about the history of comics is that superheroes weren’t always the focus of mainstream comics in the Silver and Bronze Ages. Back then, we still had cowboy stories, fantasy stories, horror stories, and all kinds of other settings that used the same kinds of stories as superheroes – the battle of good and evil. DC was especially fruitful with its characters; over the years we got everything from cavemen to pirate heroes to Vikings that fought alongside Native Americans.

Warlord was a book that starred Travis Morgan, a military veteran who fell into the world of Skartaris (basically, late ’70s/early ’80s Western isekai). It was more of a fantasy-flavored book, swords and sorcery instead of tights and evil scientists, and it was in this book that Arion first appeared. Issue #55 advertised an extra “thrilling adventure in ancient Atlantis”, with Paul Kupperberg and Jan Duursema taking readers back to 45,000 BC, when Atlantis was still above the waves, an amazing magical civilization with Ahri’ahn acting as the court mage and protector of the kingdom, foiling a plot to steal the throne.

Arion back-up stories in Warlord proved to be a hit and led into Arion, Lord of Atlantis, the series running 35 issues. His stories became a new mythology for DC’s Atlantis, showing it back when it was the center of magic on Earth. He was brash and powerful, basically the Atlantean version of Merlin, the powerful, ancient magic user who protected the throne and saved the day. He even showed up in Crisis on Infinite Earths (which is where I first encountered him), but the character would fade away in the days after Crisis. DC was going in a more Marvel-inspired direction and Arion, Warlord, and Amethyst all went the way of the dodo.

However, Arion was positioned as one of the greatest magic users in DC history and an important part of Atlantean lore. He would return in Peter David’s The Atlantis Chronicles and would show up in flashback stories in David’s Aquaman and numerous other books. There was even a time when Power Girl was thought to be related to him somehow. He was one of those characters that if you were a hardcore DC fan, you probably knew who he was but you rarely actually read any stories with him in it. When he showed up in Kurt Busiek and Carlos Pacheco’s fantastic “Camelot Falls”, I remember getting that thrill of finally getting to read an all-new story with Arion in it.

In “Camelot Falls”, Arion came back in time to show Superman that his presence would cause a battle that would devastate the Earth, and his own death would come at the cost of humanity’s last hope. He wanted Supes to big picture look at his life and decide whether possible ruin was worth him battling evil. It played perfectly into the imperious type of leader that Arion was, a pragmatic magic user used to making the hard choices for his kingdom and holding everyone to the same standards he set for himself. Since then, there have been few major Arion stories.

If you look across DC’s line right now, you’re seeing a lot of old school characters and teams returning – Deadman, Fury of Firestorm, Doom Patrol, Legion of Superheroes, Zatanna, Batwoman, Lobo. They’re all somewhat popular characters that were thought to be past their best days with their new series showing that there was more gas left in their tank. Arion doesn’t have their name recognition – he is an ancillary character in a less-popular portion of the DC Multiverse that hasn’t had a solo book since the ’90s – however, DC is ready to take chances.

We’re getting books starring Jonah Hex and the Demon, and they’re about on the same level as Arion. Right now, DC is rebuilding its magic comics; Deadman is about the souls of the dead in horror-tinged mystery stories, Zatanna is big-time magical superhero action, and The Demon is shaping up to be monster-fighting madness. The publisher is showing the different facets of their magical characters and Arion would fit perfectly with them. He’s the Merlin, the stormcrow who shows up when things are looking bad and shows you that they’re going to get worse if you don’t listen to him. He’s the missing ingredient and it’s time for him to shine again.

Arion’s Return Is DC’s Next Big Step

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Right now, DC is doing everything right. It’s impossible to look at their line and find any major problems with their books. It’s all good right now and it’s time to start taking chances. Arion is exactly the kind of character that DC could make a big deal right now. He’s an all-powerful magic user from the days of yore, a character who you can do awesome swords and sorcery stories with as well as bring him to the present to tell cool stories with him a la “Camelot Falls”.

With Zatanna, The Demon, and Deadman each taking their own corners of magical DC, an Arion book could go in another direction. Arion is the guy who is too powerful for his own good, constantly trying to push events in the direction he wants them to go. Sometimes, he makes things better and sometimes he makes things worse and has to fix his screw-ups. He’s a character who can explore the length and breadth of the DC Multiverse, making him the perfect next step in DC’s domination.

Do you remember Arion? Would you like to see him show up in DC Comics again? Sound off in the comment section below.