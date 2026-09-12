DC Has Finally Given Aquaman The Story He’s Deserved For Years

Every superhero has a niche. Superman is the standard by which all others are judged, the golden boy. Batman is the darker, edgier man on a crusade against crime. Wonder Woman is an inspiration to women of all ages and the symbol of truth and understanding. These are iconic, beautiful places to have in history, but unfortunately, not every superhero is so lucky. Sometimes, heroes are known for much less gratifying positions, such as with the king of the seas himself, Aquaman. This orange-clad noble has always been the butt of the joke and DC fans’ ultimate punching bag. After all, what’s cool about a guy whose power is talking to fish?

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Aquaman has done everything to shake this perception over the years. He’s gotten a hook hand, grown a truly majestic beard, and more recently, become the avatar of the primordial energy of all water known as the Blue. Still, surface-level changes would never be enough for Aquaman to truly change in fans’ eyes. What he needed most of all was a story that proved he could handle everything a mature, iconic hero should, from politics to tension to combat on a grand scale. He’s had plenty of awesome stories over the years, but thanks to Emperor Aquaman #21, the “Tidal War” story has officially begun, and it is everything Aquaman has needed and deserved.

A Story of Ocean-Sized Scale

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The last issue saw Aquaman battle Poseidon for the right to Arthur’s connection to the Blue. When the mad god threatened to destroy Atlantis, Aquaman teleported them to a distant world made entirely of water, where he showed Poseidon that the seas had a new god. Poseidon submitted, and Aquaman was left to ponder the death and devastation he foresaw in his vision received at the end of DC K.O. Unfortunately, while he was away, he was unable to defend his home from the onslaught of his mother-in-law, the Crimson Queen. She gathered a crew of Aquaman’s strongest, vilest enemies and laid siege to Atlantis.

All throughout this run, a storm has been brewing. Even before declaring himself emperor, Aquaman knew he had to build his armies and circle of allies stronger than ever. He’s recruited Zan of the Wonder Twins, the incredibly underrated Jarro, and trained his former sidekicks to stand alongside him as masters of magic. However, the Crimson Queen brought her own army. Her armada included, but was certainly not limited to, Black Manta, Ocean Master, the Scavenger, and the Siren. With the Crimson Queen’s own overwhelming control over water, she overtook the kingdom and turned everyone to stone. Aquaman’s portal home was destroyed, catapulting him into a swamp, where he met Animal Girl and Swamp Thing. This story isn’t just thrilling. It’s at a scale unlike anything Aquaman’s seen before.

A Massive Story That Treats Aquaman Right

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This story may have only just begun, but it’s already doing one thing that so many others have failed to do: treat Aquaman like the massive hero he is. This is a classic setup, where evil reigns because the hero is removed from the equation. While everyone else battles to preserve their home, his main struggle is arriving home in time to save everyone. It places the emphasis on how important Aquaman is, elevating him to an even higher position. This story revolves around him and his presence, even when he’s not on the page. It’s all about centering this war around the king.

Of course, there’s plenty of other ways that this story pays respect to the king. For starters, it’s paying off nearly two dozen issues of buildup and worldbuilding, meaning that this story has laid the groundwork for something as massive as a war. It’s covering a ginormous scale with an entire assembly of characters, which adds credence to the idea that this is something monumental, not just another passing fight. It’s all about giving Aquaman a massive story that only he can handle, and showing everyone why he deserves to be the one to do it.

Importantly, this story makes Aquaman the center of this awesome attention without needing to change him to make him “cooler.” It’s Aquaman at his purest, dealing with court politics and with a bright orange suit. He’s here to fight and save the world, and he’s serious, but he’s not edgy. He believes he can make the world a better place as a good man, and that’s the hallmark of a true hero. This is the bombastic type of stories he needs more of, and I’m happy that he’s getting it here.

This is the next step for Aquaman, but how would you want to see him be elevated to a new stage? Let us know in the comments below!

Emperor Aquaman #21 is on sale now!