Emma Frost’s Darkest Secrets Are Coming Back to Haunt Her, and the X-Men May Never Recover

Emma Frost’s past is coming back to haunt her, and this time it wasn’t even her fault, although she has blamed herself for years. When she debuted in Marvel Comics, Emma Frost was a villain working with the Hellfire Club, but over time, her past was revealed, and it was shown that she was someone who lived a tough life before finally taking control and making sure that no one could ever use or hurt her again. That makes this new storyline in X-Men United such an interesting tale, because this issue opens with a scene from a long time ago that showed that someone did use her, and it caused mutants a lot of pain and suffering.

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In X-Men United #9 by Eve L. Ewing, Evan Narcisse, and Ruairi Coleman, the story opens many years earlier at the Massachusetts Academy when Emma was training her teenage mutant team known as the Hellions. However, what happened next showed that one of the most horrific incidents in Emma’s history was caused by someone else entirely.

What Did This X-Men Issue Reference From Emma Frost’s Past?

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This issue showed a training exercise with the Hellions sparring, and when things got a little dangerous, Emma proved that she wasn’t anything like Professor X, and she believed in the survival of the fittest. The Hellions were the teenage mutants Emma was teaching, direct rivals to the New Mutants at Xavier’s Institute. However, they were not long for this world, and their deaths caused Emma to go to Professor X and admit that his ways were better than her own. This issue showed Emma confronting someone in her bedroom.

This was Justina LaGuardia, and she is a powerful mutant. She debuted in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (2025), and Professor X tried to recruit her, but she rejected him. She then erased his memory of their meeting, which shows how powerful she really is. Her power is mimicking other mutants’ powers. Erasing Professor X’s memory using his own powers was impressive. She made her return in X-Men United #7 when it was revealed she was responsible for the kidnapping of Blade’s daughter, and she proved powerful enough to take out Blade’s father when all was said and done.

Here she did it again when she erased Emma Frost’s memories of meeting her. But not before she programmed Emma to do something that the Hellions’ leader would long regret. It turns out that Justina was working behind the scenes many years before. She told Emma that she was the “most superior of Homo sapiens superior.” She then told Emma to call the X-Men, offer a truce, and invite them over for dinner. She said Emma wouldn’t remember anything, and then Emma would blame the X-Men for what happened next.

This story took place in Uncanny X-Men #281 (1991) by Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, and John Byrne, and it was the storyline where almost all the Hellions died. Emma did, in fact, invite the X-Men over for dinner, offering a truce. However, tempers flared, and the two sides began to fight. The worst was yet to come when Trevor Fitzroy and his Upstarts attacked. Fitzroy released futuristic Sentinels, and he slaughtered several Hellions before striking down Emma Frost and seeming to kill Jean Grey. Emma ended up in a coma, and eventually this led to her redemption. This new comic reveals that Justina was responsible for everything that happened that night.

How Does This Tie Into Emma Frost Killing Sebastian Shaw?

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If Uncanny X-Men #281 was the road to Emma Frost’s redemption, X-Men United #9 might be leading to her downfall. Emma was not responsible for what happened that fateful night with the X-Men and Hellions, but if these memories are unlocked, there is no telling what that could do to her mind. With Justina back, it is clear that she is once again manipulating Emma, and it is unclear what her overall plans are. However, it has already caused a fracture in this X-Men team thanks to something that happened earlier this year.

In the one-shot comic, X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, Sebastian Shaw had invited mutants to the annual party, but he had an ominous plan. He intended to depower all mutants who were not willing to follow him, and he had his own deadly plans. When Shaw was found dead, Wolverine and Jubilee began to investigate, and Wolverine believed the Brotherhood did it when he found Mystique, Destiny, Empath, Mastermind, and Toad together. He realized they planned to kill Shaw but failed, and he decided he would let them go and not reveal anything he knew to keep the peace.

Then the twist at the end of the issue revealed who really killed Sebastian Shaw. Wolverine met up with Emma Frost at a bar and said that he knew she killed Shaw. She had an alibi because she was with Namor when it happened, but she is a powerful telepath and did it anyway. However, Wolverine agreed to keep her secret because Shaw was better off dead, given what he was planning to do.

This issue had Emma slip up after her memories began to get fuzzy. The X-Men told her they saw a hellish version of her on an earlier mission who accused them of betrayals against mutantkind. Wolverine told her that everyone knows he had blood on his hands, and Emma was hiding something. When Emma mentioned her “subtleties,” Kitty Pryde put two and two together and realized Emma was the one who killed Sebastian Shaw. Emma admitted it, but this put the X-Men in a state of unease. When Iceman said they couldn’t trust her anymore, she left, and when they went to get more information from Wolverine, he had left too. Emma’s past is coming back to haunt her, and the X-Men are losing trust in each other.

What are your thoughts on Emma Frost and her long relationship with the X-Men? Let us know how you think this storyline is going to conclude in the comments below.