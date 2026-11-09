Marvel’s X-Men Are Destroying a Mutant Extermination Camp, But the Hero Leading the Charge May Surprise You

The X-Men found a semblance of peace when they formed the nation of Krakoa, but when that peaceful life was shattered, they ended up back in a world that hates mutants. What is even worse about this is that the X-Mansion was changed from a school into a maximum-security prison known as Graymalkin Prison by a mutant-hating warden named Dr. Corina Ellis. Professor X was its prize inmate, and soon mutants like Beast, Blob, and more were imprisoned as well. With their home stolen, the X-Men relocated to New Orleans and tried to form a new base there.

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The prison was equipped with tough security, and it was used to further persecute mutants. Soon, three things happened to help end the prison’s lethal run. First, the two X-Men teams (Cyclops’ team from Alaska and Rogue’s from New Orleans) converged to shatter the defenses and trigger a breakout. Second, Ellis’ own mutant brother (the mysterious Inmate X) took control, causing an inmate uprising. Finally, intelligence gathered by Monet St. Croix and Quicksilver finally brought down the prison. Now, the most unlikely mutant is bringing the entire X-Mansion down to the ground.

Dazzler Is Leading the Charge to Bring Down the X-Mansion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Uncanny X-Men #38 (2026) by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio had a very unlikely X-Men member step up and make herself heard. As Dazzler was going through the former prison that used to be the X-Mansion, she saw a sight that froze her heart. It was a room where all the X-Men’s most prized possessions, including photos, belongings, and memories, were thrown together as junk to be destroyed. When Agent Joanne Califf of the Office of National Emergency explained she wasn’t supposed to see this, that was all it took for Dazzler to leap into action.

Alison Blaire has come a long way from her time as a pop musician with light powers. She became a leader, an agent of SHIELD, and more over the years. However, she was also one of the mutants unjustly arrested and locked away in Graymalkin Prison. That made dismantling the prison one of her most determined decisions. It also didn’t help that Sarah Gaunt released some Weapon X-style experiments from the prison, and in this issue, Dazzler learned there was even more going on there than she thought. Dazzler also isn’t alone.

The best part of this issue came when Agent Califf said that it would take longer than expected to bring things down, and Dazzler said she was tired of waiting. She made one phone call, and it didn’t take long for Rogue and Monet St. Croix to arrive. Together, these three powerful mutants began to bring the X-Mansion to its knees out of a sense of justice for what Agent Califf called the “last attempt the government will ever make to cage mutantkind.” As she said, this destruction means that caging mutants is no longer cost-effective, an ominous statement.

Dazzler Helps Reveal the Ulterior Plans Under the Prison

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dazzler’s entire mission was to bring down the X-Mansion since the government was not interested in doing it the right way. The three women then went into the X-Mansion and began to decide how to bring things down once and for all. However, they found out that there was something going on far underground that no one expected. A prototype Sentinel burst from the floor, and it was set to lethal mode. This was not just a prison. It was also a facility to build new Sentinels to destroy mutants, proving that they were never safe.

According to Rogue, Monet had learned they were building the experimental Sentinels under the school in the old Morlock tunnels. It was at this moment that these three heroes showed that they could take down Sentinels on their own, and they are as powerful as any of the heavyweight X-Men members. When they brought down the Sentinel, Rogue lamented that this was their home, but Monet said they had to burn it to the ground. It was nice seeing Dazzler take the lead, but seeing her, Rogue, and Monet in action was worth the price of admission.

The X-Men comics are once again showing that mutants will never find peace, and the government isn’t willing to help them, even when they prove they were wronged. That makes Dazzler a great option to pull out when things get dicey since, as a former agent of SHIELD, she knows how to deal with bureaucracy, and she does it by letting them know she is tired of waiting for help. Gail Simone has done an incredible job on her run in bringing these underrated mutants out and helping raise their stock, and no one deserves it more than Dazzler.

What are your thoughts on Dazzler continuing to come into her own in X-Men comics? Let us know what you think of the mutant pop star in the comments below.