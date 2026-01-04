40 Years On, Marvel Can Finally Deliver The Wildest Dream X-Men Movie That Never Was

Recent speculation points to some of our wildest X-Men movie dreams coming true in the future mutant stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the 1990s, Marvel Comics’ X-Men have been the subject of some brilliant adventures in both feature films and TV shows. 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise brought the superhero team, their allies, and their enemies into the mainstream, setting them up for a bright and revitalized career in the MCU proper when Jake Schreier takes the X-Men’s reins, but one iconic X-Men hero never got the justice she deserved.

While we were thrilled to see the likes of Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Storm, and more grace our screens during Fox’s X-Men era, Dazzler never got the focus she needed. Alison Blaire’s Dazzler, a mutant with the ability convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams, was introduced in 1980’s The Uncanny X-Men #130, and was briefly played by Halston Sage in Dark Phoenix in 2019. New speculation, however, hints at none other than Sabrina Carpenter taking on the role after being eyed by Marvel Studios.

Why Sabrina Carpenter Would Be Perfect as Dazzler in the MCU

Dazzler has been long-rumored to be joining a live-action X-Men team for many years, but her live-action debut in Dark Phoenix as a student of Xavier’s School of Gifted Youngsters in the ’90s left something to be desired. A very different version of the superstar mutant was voiced by Catherine Disher in X-Men: The Animated Series and made a return in X-Men ’97, but we’re yet to see the character fully realized in live-action. As a formidable hero, LGBTQ+ icon, and talented popstar, Dazzler demands someone with performance experience in the role, so Sabrina Carpenter would be perfect.

Carpenter first gained prominence as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World back in 2014, and later signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records to release her first few albums. She saw a major shift in 2021 after joining Island Records, and has since become a multi-platinum performer who has topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, and has received many accolades, including two Grammy Awards. Following speculation that Carpenter is being eyed by Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU (via Giant Freakin’ Robot), fans have been vocal about wanting her to play Dazzler.

Bo Derek almost became Dazzler in the 1980s, Taylor Swift was rumored to be taking on the role, and Halston Sage’s version in Dark Phoenix was lackluster, so debuting Sabrina Carpenter as Dazzler could reignite interest in the powerful character. Carpenter has quickly become one of the most successful, influential, and renowned performers of her generation. She could develop her ever-growing career even further with a role in the MCU’s upcoming mutant stories—which are expected to bring the MCU back to form and put Marvel Studios back on top.

