Pokemon Just Became DC Canon, and You’ll Never Guess Which Heroes Brought it In

DC is home to some of the most beloved names in superheroing, and Pokémon is the biggest franchise in the world. These are two titans of innovation, literally spawning entire genres that have taken the world by storm. Pikachu is just as much a household name as Superman, and as a lifelong fan of both, the very possibility of them being together is a dream come true. This is nothing along those lines, but DC did just confirm that Pokémon is just as real in its universe as it is in ours.

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Batman: Bad Seeds is the current big event for the Dark Knight and his extended cast. Poison Ivy casts the entirety of Gotham City into a paradise for prehistoric plants, which has the adverse side effect of ripping the city apart at its foundations. While the superheroes deal with the threats, the normal citizens are still living their lives, which is the focus of the issue that brought Pokémon in, Batman: Bad Seeds – Streets of Gotham. It gave us a wonderful view of Gotham’s everyday people, and had Pokémon established as canon by the Bat-Family’s most underrated hero, Signal.

The First Pokémon Isn’t Who Anyone Would Expect

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This issue was an anthology, giving us different perspectives from across Gotham’s wide net. The story important for us today is “The Long Walk Home,” written by the ongoing Bat-scribe Matt Fraction. Beth was a woman stuck walking home when the monstrous plants ripped apart public transportation, and she happened upon a young boy named Freddie. He was in the park when the plants hit, and his home was all the way across the city. Despite thinking it was entirely idiotic, Beth agreed to walk him home. They made it back with only minimal chaos, even being saved from some gangsters by Signal. Beth told him that Freddie had spent the whole time talking about his favorite interests, one of which was Pokémon.

The Mon in question, funnily enough, wasn’t Pikachu or Charizard, or even a recent starter, but Scrafty. Up till now, major media brands and pop culture icons that Warner Bros. doesn’t own the trademark for would typically be parodied rather than referenced. Instead of McDonald’s, we have Wacdonalds, which debuted in Robin (1993) #154 and has canonically served over a trillion customers. Using actual Pokémon, especially one that only a fan of the series would even be likely to know, helps the DC Universe feel more in line with our own, and in turn, more alive. However, it also got me thinking. Given that most of the Bat-Family is around the age to have grown up with Pokémon, it’s only right that we put our thinking caps on and theorize what their favorite Mons could be.

The Bat-Family and Their Chosen Partners

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Let’s start with the original Robin himself, Dick Grayson. I can’t see Dick being too invested in the series, but he would definitely know a bit about it. He’d want a partner that’s acrobatic and agile like he is, and who could be a showboat, so I think that a Mon like Sceptile would be a perfect fit. Jason feels like he would have been very invested during his Robin days, and stayed fiercely loyal to his favorites well after he came back. Given that he’d probably love the early generations the best, I’d say that his favorite would be something like Scizor, who combines power and that cool factor Jason adores.

Tim seems most likely to be the most invested in the series, and given how he likes to fight with his head more than his fists, he’d want a defensive Mon with set-up and control potential. A VGC legend like Porygon2 would match his style. Damian is both the easiest and hardest of the group, as I’m very confident that, once he learns what Pokémon is, he’d fall in love with all of them. He’s an animal lover at heart. However, out of all of them, he might be most attached to Crobat, given that it’s a bat that evolves with love, which is exactly what Damian is. Duke is a harder call, but I can see him liking a Mon that combines a bit of edge with sweetness, like Duke himself. Like Jolteon.

While that covers the Robins, I don’t see the Batgirls being as connected to the series. Barbara might appreciate a Mon that helps control and define the situation like she does as Oracle, so maybe something like Cresselia. Steph probably only knows about Pokémon in passing or from Tim, but I have zero doubt that she’d love Sneasler for the sheer girlboss potential. If Cass were given a breakdown of the series, I think she’d appreciate Lucario. Given how she has trouble communicating, a Pokémon that can connect with her aura without words would instantly endear itself to her.

Of course, Batman himself definitely would not be invested in Pokémon. I’d be surprised if he even knew who Pikachu is. However, if I had to pick one Pokémon that best fits the Dark Knight, I’d have to give it to Marowak. Cubone’s entire gimmick is that it lost its mother at a young age and wields her bones to remember her. Given that Bruce’s entire worldview was shaped by losing his parents, they could relate. Both take the pain and sadness of those deaths and use them as fuel to become stronger. If Batman had to connect with or work alongside any Pokémon, it would definitely be Marowak.

So, with Pokémon officially being a canon series in the DC Universe, which Pokémon do you think would be your favorite hero’s chosen partner? Let us know in the comments below!

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