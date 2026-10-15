5 Batman Comics Perfect For Spooky Season (That Aren’t Long Halloween)

It’s Halloween season, and that means it’s the perfect time to cozy up in an armchair with some spine-chilling comic books. For many, Batman is the first hero that pops into mind when someone mentions spooky, and for good reason. The Dark Knight has starred in some truly spectacular horror comics during his career, with notable mainstays like The Long Halloween and the Batman & Dracula trilogy. Today, we’re looking at five other Batman comics that are perfect companions to the horror vibes of the month. With all that said, let’s talk about the Batman stories that go bump in the night.

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However, if The Long Halloween is really what you’re after, be sure to check out this clip of the animated adaptation. The story changes significantly in the process, but it’s still well worth a watch.

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5) Arkham: A Serious House on a Serious Earth

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Let’s get the most obvious recommendation out of the way first and talk about one of the legendary Grant Morrison’s first works with the Dark Knight. This Elseworlds tale focuses on Batman’s journey into the depths of the comic book world’s most iconic asylum, only here, everything is even darker than in the main universe. This psychological horror story firmly places Batman on the back foot as he fights and sneaks his way past some of the most disturbing takes on his rogues gallery that there have ever been. As he gets deeper and deeper in, Batman grapples with horrors not even he can comprehend, and finds the truly unnatural origins of Arkham Asylum.

This story is always recommended for Halloween, and it’s easy to see why. Each villain is given a deep dive into the psychosis that drives them, focusing on exactly what strange thoughts define their vile behavior. Batman himself seems on the edge of a breakdown, constantly being pushed to the brink as the terror ramps higher and higher. I’d recommend this to any fan looking for psychological horror, but not to people looking for stellar characterization of the Caped Crusader himself. Batman suffers a tad for the others to shine, but it definitely makes the case that it’s worth it.

4) Batman: Gotham After Midnight

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Another easy recommendation is the aforementioned Batman & Dracula trilogy, which earns its place due to a mix of the supernatural story and the incredible art. Kelley Jones’s gritty, pointed art is perfect for placing the Dark Knight in the depths of horror, even down to the way he elongates his ears. That series wasn’t Jones’s only work with Batman in the horror genre, however, as he also helped bring the twelve-issue Gotham After Midnight to life. This series has the manipulative new villain Midnight unleash all of Batman’s most terrifying foes, pitting them against him in an ever-escalating trial of death and terror.

Similar to The Long Halloween, this story takes us across several holidays as the monstrous Midnight seeks to clean up Gotham City. Of course, that means murdering those they see as corrupt, which is just about everyone who calls Gotham their home. This is Batman in a mystery against the clock for the heart and soul of his city, trying to prove that crossing the line only brings horror along with it. Jones’s work keeps the reader on the edge of their seat, and the story cleverly focuses not on the physical confrontation between Batman and Midnight, but the chase that defies the mystery, and how their ideologies clash.

3) “Gothic”

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Another classic Grant Morrison tale featuring the Dark Knight is this five-issue storyline from Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight. This comic is set early on in Batman’s career as he tackles one of his first supernatural cases, dealing with an immortal Devil-worshipper who he realizes was once his boarding school teacher. Along the way, Batman deals with the reality of gothic architecture being used to point souls towards Hell, and how this serial killer is intent on killing far more to keep himself alive. This story has everything from Batman’s own fears, over-the-top death traps, and the Devil himself.

The really scary thing about this comic is the atmosphere it creates. Batman dives into a world that feels so much larger than the organized crime he’s used to, and even though he tackles it with his usual tact and problem-solving, the dark circumstances push him to think in a way he’s entirely unused to. This is a classic Batman tale where he deals with truly horror-specific characters, and it all ties back to his own origin and childhood in a very interesting way. It’s a perfect mix of grounded killings and supernatural motives.

2) Batman: The Cult

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This four-issue series is special because it does what very few other stories do and truly breaks Batman. While investigating a string of obvious murders in the sewers, Batman is captured by the zealot cult leader Deacon Blackfire, who starves and drugs Batman until he agrees to join his crazed order. Even when Robin rescues Batman, the conditioning and fear Blackfire implanted in Batman takes time to truly cure, and we see him use the same charisma and destruction to take over Gotham City, intent on purging it of everyone he deems unworthy or a sinner.

This story is all about Batman’s struggle against a power even he cannot overcome on his own. It’s a reminder that he is only a man, and all men have a breaking point. The hallmark of a good superhero horror comic is how it strips its protagonist of their power and control without making it seem cheap, and this comic does exactly that. The main conflict is centered not around physically stopping the Deacon, but in how Batman must overcome his own fears and shame to do so. The Deacon’s people make him a powerful enemy, but his true impact is on Bruce’s soul and mind. This deeply personal struggle is exactly what makes Batman more terrified than he’s ever been.

1) “Gotham Nocturne”

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This is the newest story on this list, and easily one of Batman’s greatest modern epics. The Orgham family sets its sights on Gotham City, and sets about transforming it into the plain paradise they imagine. Battling them forces Batman to confront supernatural creatures of all kinds, from werewolves to demons that grapple for control of his soul every day. Batman goes on a journey that is as mystical as it is physical, grappling with the demon Barbatos and his own fears of his place in the world and how he’s impacted Gotham City. This epic draws from every corner of Batman’s mythos, including bringing Renee Montoya back as the Question and the untold origins of Ra’s al Ghul.

This story combines the physical threats and supernatural elements perfectly, taking Batman to that almost imperceptible line between the two where he thrives. Every conflict resonates with greater themes, both spiritual and not, and Batman both faces beings far above what he’s capable of defeating and proves exactly how he has protected Gotham so successfully for so many years. It’s a tale as beautiful as it is terrifying, and it had me on the edge of my seat like very few stories have.

Which Batman comic is your go-to for Halloween terror? Let us know in the comments below!